Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 45 Things That Look Good On Everyone & Are So Damn Cheap

Whenever you’re shopping for clothes online, you have to deal with the fact that you can’t really try anything on. What’s the next best thing to make sure you’re buying something that’s actually going to look good once you get it? Amazon reviews.

Amazon is a shockingly great place to find cheap, cute clothing that looks good on literally everyone. How do I know this? I read so many reviews, trying to find the best stuff so I can constantly update my wardrobe without spending tons of money.

From basic tees and tanks to workout outfits and chic accessories, if you’re trying to create a capsule wardrobe that looks way more expensive than it is, you should check out some of the picks below. There are also tons of stylish dresses that you can wear to work or special events, but are still comfortable enough for casual brunches or just hanging around your house, feeling fancy.

If you’re on the fence about something, trust in the collective wisdom of Amazon shoppers. Some of these pieces have tens of thousands of perfect five-star ratings to back them up. Many reviewers on Amazon also share photos of what the clothes look like IRL, so you can always scroll through to see what you’re likely to get when your clothes haul arrives.

Ready to find some of your new favorite things? Keep scrolling to see 45 fashion pieces that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with — and they’re all super cheap, too.

1 This Cropped Short Sleeve Tee With A Twisted Front MakeMeChic Women's Summer Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This crop top twist T-shirt is basically the only top you need this summer to wear just about anywhere and everywhere. With its basic round crewneck and short sleeves, you can easily wear it on its own or choose to style it with a cute sweater or trendy jacket. The front, knotted twist also gives a small, fashionable pop without being over the top. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 These Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s hard to argue with a pair of bike shorts that are under $25 and have over 44,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. These high-waisted shorts have two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone, and are made from a polyester/spandex blend that’s the perfect combination of supportive and moisture-wicking. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 This Subtle Leopard-Print Blouse With A Sheen HOTAPEI Button-Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Want something totally versatile? This button-down blouse has a slight sheen to it that gives it a dressed-up look when paired with a pencil skirt or trousers, but you can just as well wear it with your favorite denim. It features a split hem and comes in colors like olive green, apricot, and sky blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

4 These Classic Ballet Flats With A Comfortable Twist Women's Classic Ballet Flats Amazon $27 These classic ballet flats add a whole new level of comfort to your feet with their cushioned heel inserts. They’re made from faux leather, so you get a beautiful, high-end look without having to worry about whether or not the material is cruelty-free. And because they’re not genuine leather, you don’t have to pay the hefty price tag either for these cute flats. Take note from past customers if you have narrow feet and go down a half size when you order. Available sizes: 5 — 11 including half size options

Available colors: 12

5 This Flowy V-Neck Dress That’s Perfect For Summer MIHOLL V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This pull-on chiffon dress is perfect for grabbing drinks after work with friends, or while on vacation to the beach. An interior lining makes sure it’s not see-through, so you can wear it with confidence. “I had a lady ask me where I got it and if it came in other colors, she wanted to order one,” said one happy customer. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 These High-Waisted Denim Shorts That Go With Everything Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’re not alone if you’ve been a bit wary of shorts — it’s hard to find a pair you like. These high-waisted denim shorts from Plaid&Plain are a great choice if you’ve been out of the shorts game for a few seasons. They’re machine-washable, have an A-line fit, and feature big front pockets to carry your phone in. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Classic Button Down That’s So Chic Runcati Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone needs a go-to button down in their closet, and weather you’re stocking up or still searching for the one, you’ll want to take a look at this one. It’s made from a lightweight fabric that’s perfect for layering or transitional weather, and it has two large breast pockets and sleeves that are easy to cuff. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Bodysuit That Can Form The Basis Of So Many Outfits MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon A bodysuit can be a real wardrobe multitasker, and this basic scoop neck option has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. It’s made from a rib-knit fabric that’s soft and has plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable, and the racerback style is versatile enough to wear with so many different looks. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Cut-Out Shoulder Top That Perfectly Combines Style & Fashion Romwe Women's Summer Shoulder Cut Out Top Amazon $20 It’s honestly worth it to grab this shoulder cut-out tee in every color available as you’ll love how it fits you so much it will become a weekly wardrobe staple. Thanks to the savvy placement of the shoulder cut-outs, you get a super cute, off-shoulder look without having to constantly readjust your shirt. It will look great paired with your favorite jeans or worn with a fitted mini skirt. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

10 A Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $24 See On Amazon A nice tote bag can make any look feel more elegant, even if you’re just wearing joggers and your favorite hoodie. This one is made from a luxe faux leather than looks so much more expensive than it is, and since it comes in over 100 colors, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect one. It has a magnetic closure and a roomy interior that’s big enough for most laptops or tablets. Available colors: 100+

Available sizes: One size

11 This Cute, Classic Jean Jacket With A Vintage Touch Women's Classic Vintage Denim Jean Jacket Amazon $40 Nothing beats a denim jacket that you love wearing, and if you don’t already have one, it’s worth checking out this vintage, fitted one from Design by Olivia. With its classic five button front and turn down collar, you get that timeless look associated with jean jackets. The long sleeves can be worn buttoned around your wrists, or you can roll them up a time or two to change up the style. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Short-Sleeved Dress That’s An Instant Outfit LILLUSORY T-Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon One of the best things about wearing dresses is that they’re an outfit unto themselves, and this tie waist dress is no exception. It has a shorter length that hits around mid-thigh and a wrap waist that you can tie in the front in three different ways. It’s also made from a thicker polyester and rayon blend fabric. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Set Of Casual Cropped Tees MAX ALLIE Ultra Soft Cropped T-Shirts (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s hot outside — and oftentimes, the best solution is a crop top. These three tops come in a set. Made from polyester and spandex, they’ve got some stretch to them and are also ideal for outdoor workouts. They’d also look great with a pair of jeans. Available colors and styles: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Dreamy Midi Skirt Made With Pleats, Buttons, & Pockets Naggoo Elastic Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you wear it to a work picnic, second date, or holiday party, this pleated button skirt is a win. The high-waisted skirt falls to just below the knees and has a subtle A-line silhouette and elastic waistband. Wear it with scoop-neck bodysuit for a ballet-inspired look or pair it with a crisp white button-down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

15 The Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’s Effortlessly Chic Happy Sailed Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Simple and elegant, this wide-leg jumpsuit is the kind of thing you’ll reach for every time you want to look “nice” — but don’t know want to bother with putting together a whole outfit. Also available with long sleeves, it has a wide neckline and a keyhole button closure in back. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

16 A Floral Wrap Dress That Looks So Put Together Pink Queen Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This floral wrap dress is the epitome of cute and stylish, and at just around $30, it’s also a great bargain. Made from a polyester spandex blend, it’s easy to dress this piece up with cute shoes and jewelry from a more formal event, but you can also wear it with flats and sneakers for a casual look. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

17 This Animal-Print Top That’s Perfect For Layering Chicgal Kimono Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those times when you just want something to throw over your outfit, reach for this open-front cardigan. It’s made from a lightweight polyester chiffon, and comes in a wide variety of fun patterns, including this mixed animal print option. It has a loose fit, and three-quarter sleeves. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

18 A Pair Of Joggers That Are So Soft Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you need an excuse to buy another pair of joggers, these have over 54,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, which is a pretty solid argument. They have a drawstring waist, side pockets, and come in dozens of colors and patterns. While the exact fabric blend isn’t listed, one Amazon reviewer describes it like this: “Imagine microfiber, how its light and has a smooth texture, and then imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby!” Available colors: 100+

Available sizes: Small — 3X

19 Some Trendy Hair Clips That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A set of cute hair clips can make you look more elegant with absolutely no effort, and at just $12 for 28 clips, this set is one of the best style bargains on the internet. You’ll get a combination of marbled, bejeweled, pearl-studded, and metallic hair clips in both clip-on and bobby pin styles. It boasts over 4,800 five-star ratings on Amazon.

20 These Wireless Cami Bralettes You Won’t Mind Accidentally Sleeping In Geyoga Bralettes Wireless Cami Bra (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a cozy bralette? This four-pack is seamless, wireless, and dare I say, a joy to wear. “They have a more flattering shape than just the regular standard sports bras out there,” said one customer. “They have 3 sets of hooks in the back so they adjust both in the back and on the straps. Good deal!” Available colors/packs: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large/3XLarge

21 These Cargo Pants With Convertible Bottoms For Different Length Options Women's Convertible Length Cargo Pant Amazon $30 The comfy pants that you can still wear with dressier looks, these convertible cargo pants are a great buy. They have a drawstring waistband that securely hold them up as you go about your day without ever pinching, squeezing, or generally feeling uncomfortable. You have the ability to wear them as full length pants, or on warm days, roll the bottoms up and use the strap to convert them into capris. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus Petite

22 A Pair Of Rectangular Sunglasses That Are Just $15 BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Since sunglasses are so easy to lose, having a pair of cheap sunglasses that you love is always a good idea. These retro-inspired rectangular sunglasses have UV 400 protection and a lightweight plastic frame. They come in a number of different lens and frame colors and patterns. Available colors: 33

23 This Comfy And Chic Knit Top And Shorts Set Ybenlow Knit Top And Shorts Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon There aren’t many outfits you find out there that are both chic and comfortable, but this one scores major points for achieving the impossible. The matching two-piece set consists of a knit tank and shorts with a drawstring waist in stretchy cotton, polyester, and spandex blend. Choose among 18 colors that range from neutrals to sophisticated army green or bright rose. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

24 A Midi Bodycon Dress With A Fun Cut-Out Feature PRETTYGARDEN Midi Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This midi bodycon dress is a combination of sophistication and sensuality. The popular pick features a cotton knit design with lots of stretch courtesy of 10% spandex. The sleeveless tank top dress stops below the knee and features a side slit and a unique cut-out feature around the midriff. Choose from 17 colors. Available size: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

25 This Oversize Button-Down Blouse In Bright Colors Big Dart Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you love easy, cozy clothing, then you need this oversize button-down blouse in your life. The cotton and polyester blend top is perfect worn open over a tank and shorts for casual-cool appeal, but it’s equally great tucked into white jeans and paired with ballet slippers. It comes in a number of vivid shades like pink, orange, and dark green, as well as neutrals. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Chic Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set HYZ Seamless 2 Piece Workout Sets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love feeling chic and put together at the gym? This seamless two-piece workout set features high-waisted shorts and a cropped top with a unique slanted shoulder. The affordable pick is made from a breathable and stretchy mix of nylon and spandex and comes in 10 colors that range from neutrals to brights. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — Large

27 This Loose Fitting Puffy Sleeve Blouse With Button Accents Casual Puff Sleeve Loose Top Amazon $27 This adorable puffy sleeve tee is adorned with cute decorative, accent buttons at the bottom on each side. The torso of the top has a loose and relaxed fit so you feel completely comfortable while looking totally stylish. You can dress it up by pairing it will some classic jewelry pieces like a set of pearl earrings and a matching necklace, or keep it more casual with a pair of worn jeans and flip flops. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Pair Of Chunky Gold Hoops That Won’t Weigh You Down PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Chunky gold jewelry is super in, but sometimes chunky earrings especially can be uncomfortably heavy. These lightweight gold hoops are the perfect solution, and they’ll make literally any outfit look more chic the moment you put them on. They’re plated in 14-Karat hold, and come in white, yellow, and rose gold finishes as well as multiple sizes. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters — 50.0 Millimeters

29 A Sleeveless Button-Down Top With A Front Tie Knot Sleeveless Button Down Front Knot Blouse Amazon $24 This button-up, front tie tank is an updated and more fashionable take on the classic tank top. It has thick straps that are wide enough they cover your entire shoulder, so there’s no need to wear any type of special bra with this top. The ribbed material creates subtle vertical striping, which gives off an elongating effect to your torso area. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 9

30 This Mock-Neck Tee That’s Your New Closet Staple Verdusa Mock-Neck Slim-Fit Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon This slim-fit tee is the kind of thing you’ll want to snag in multiple colors because it’s just so dang practical. With a mock neck and long sleeves, it goes perfectly with pretty much any ensemble, whether you’re headed to work, dinner, or just hanging at home. Plus, since it hugs the body, it’s ideal for layering and wearing with overalls or wide-leg pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

31 This Maxi Dress With Roomy Side Pockets AUSELILY Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon A soft maxi dress is the kind of thing you can slip on and feel put together but oh-so-comfortable. This one has a gathered empire waist and generously sized pockets. Plus, it’s so simple, you can style it any way you like; try chandelier earrings or a statement necklace, then add a denim jacket to dress it down or a blazer for something a little more buttoned-up. Available colors and styles: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Plus

32 These Wide Leg Pants With Fashionable Pinstripes Billabong Women's New Waves Stripe Pant Amazon $54 You’ll absolutely love the fact that you can wear these wide leg striped pants just about anywhere you plan on going this summer. The high-rise waist hits right at your belly button and is slightly textured with mini-rouching from the elastic band. Give your legs the illusion of extra length with the pinstripes the run all the way from the bottom to the waist. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

33 Some Leggings That Are So Soft, You Won’t Want To Take Them Off Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Nearly 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given these high waisted leggings a perfect five-star rating, saying that they look and feel almost identical to leggings from brands that cost a lot more. They’re made from a buttery nylon and spandex blend fabric that’s supportive and stretchy, and they have flatlock seams to help prevent chafing. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 This Satin Pajama Set That Will Make You Feel Glam While You Sleep Ekouaer Sleepwear Lingerie Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like a little bit of luxury in your sleepwear, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, get this cute pajama set. It comes with shorts and a camisole made from a silky satin fabric, and the cami’s straps are adjustable so you can get the right fit. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Fun T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear To Any Event Bodycon Side Slit Irregular Hem Mini Dresses Amazon $20 This T-shirt mini dress is cute enough to wear for a night out or to a brunch with friends, but comfy and casual enough for running errands or just hanging out. If your legs happen to be your favorite feature, you’ll love the irregular hemline that highlights them. The bodycon design gives a sleek fit that looks great alone, as well as styled with other accessories. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

36 This Bougie Satin Scarf That’s Under $10 Vabovin Satin Square Silk Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon A silky scarf is such a versatile accessory because you can wear it so many ways. Tie it around your neck for a vintage look, wear it in your hair to elevate your ponytail, or tie it onto your handbag to add a chic accent. Since this one is made from polyester satin, it’s a little easier to care for than genuine silk. Available colors: 40

37 A Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Colors ANRABESS Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This jumpsuit has thousands of positive ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s super cute and comfortable to wear. Made from a blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, it drapes nicely and has a bit of stretch. There’s a drawstring waistband so you can adjust the fit slightly, and two cozy pockets. It comes in both shorts and jogger-style options. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 The Fan-Favorite Cotton Hoodie Hanes Jersey Full Zip Hoodie Amazon $12 See On Amazon A classic full zip hoodie is a basic that never goes out of style, but a $12 full zip hoodie is solid gold. This one from Hanes is made from 100% cotton, so it’s super soft, and it has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. It comes in both solid colors and spacedye options. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Waffle Weave Set That’s Made For Lounging MEROKEETY Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Few things are cozier than waffle weave fabric, so you’ll want to get this lounge set. Both the drawstring shorts and the short-sleeved top have a loose, comfortable fit, and it’s made from 100% rayon, so it’s easy to care for. Even though it was designed for sleep and lounging, it’s cute enough to wear out for casual hangouts or running errands. Available colors:

Available sizes:

40 This Button-Up Cotton Shirt That Is An Instant Wardrobe Classic Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $29 This button-up short sleeve blouse is made from 100% cotton and feels buttery smooth against your skin. It has a nice and light breathable quality, as well. You get a simple pop of flair on the sleeves with the rolled cuff. Thanks to the button-up front, you have the option to play with how you want to finish off your look, depending on where you’re going and what you’re doing. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 A Simple, Stylish $10 Tank Hanes Cotton Tank Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need some new basic tanks? This cotton tank top from Hanes is made from 100% cotton, so it’s comfortable from the first day you get it — and the more often you wear it, the sooner it will become the softest tank top in your wardrobe. It has a scoop neck, wide straps, and there’s no itchy, irritating tag. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Viscose Blouse That Comes In Tons Of Patterns Big Dart Button Down Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This drapey blouse is perfect for livening up a basic outfit, since it comes in tons of bold patterns, from black and white houndstooth to colorful florals. It has a loose fit, a classic button down style, and the cuffs can be worn rolled or down at their full length. Available colors:

Available sizes:

43 An Affordable Sports Bra With Luxe Details Blissful Benefits Dig-Free Band Stretchy Comfort Bra Amazon $25 Want a cute, high-performance sports bra that won’t break the bank? Check out this seamless, stretchy sports bra that is designed with wide shoulder straps to prevent them from digging into your skin. It is also incredibly easy to adjust the length of the straps so you can ensure you get the perfect fit for your body. You also get a wide-banded bottom that provides extra support, too. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

44 These Chic Chelsea Boots With Durable Lug Soles Soda Pilot Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon Every closet needs a good pair of Chelsea boots, and this pair features lug soles with a 0.75-inch height that make them durable enough to see you through all kinds of inclement weather. The heel tab and elastic goring on each side makes them easy take on and off, and they come in colors like snd, brown, and white with contrasting black goring. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

45 A Basic Black Tee With Elevated Details Made By Johnny Short Sleeve Side Shirring Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sure, this short-sleeved top is basic, but it has plenty of details that make it a valuable asset to your wardrobe. From the scoop neck to the batwing sleeves and shirred sides, it’s a staple you’ll find yourself reaching for over and over — and it’s so easy to style, too. It also comes in V-neck styles. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — 5