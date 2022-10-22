If you’re the type of person who always picks out the most pricey item in the store and your budget doesn’t match your taste, take heart: You’ve got options. I’ve scoured Amazon, combed through reviews, and can attest to this: Reviewers love these bougie things on Amazon that are actually bargains.

1 This Moisturizing Hair Mask With Keratin Protein BOLD UNIQ Coconut Oil and Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon When people see the shiny and smooth results of this hair mask, they’ll think you straight up dropped hundreds on a keratin treatment at the salon instead of a mere $12. In addition to restorative keratin protein, it’s made with hydrating coconut oil as well as argan, avocado, and castor oils. Simply apply it to damp hair of any type once a week, leave it on for 10 minutes, and wash it out for gorgeously smooth and restored locks. It also acts as a perfect gift for any damaged-hair friend in need. A helpful review: “Absolutely love this product! I straighten my hair often so I’m always trying to find something to keep the moisture in my hair. This product wasn’t greasy, smelled great, and left my hair so smooth after I used it. I definitely recommend it!”

2 A Waterproof Phone Holder For Watching Netflix In The Shower Oceavity Shower Phone Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you simply must know what happens in the next episode of your favorite show but need to get in the shower, like, right now, this phone holder is the answer. Perfect for any Netflix devotee, the holder adheres to the shower wall using strong self-adhesive and encases the phone in a completely waterproof material. It can rotate 360 degrees to display video in landscape or portrait modes and though it looks like a high-tech design mod, it in fact costs less than $20. A helpful review: “Showers have never been the same!”

3 These Wall Mirrors In The Shape Of Moon Phases FPVERA Moon Phase Wall Mirrors Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those who feel a connection to the celestial spheres, these wall mirrors that are shaped in the phases of the moon are the perfect way to bring the stars closer to home. Each set includes five mirrors with one full moon and four waxing/waning moons. They install easily via the included double-sided tape and can be arranged in any order of your preference, giving you tons of decor options to suit your space. A helpful review: “It brings out the beauty in any area of the house. I've received a lot of great compliments. Also makes a nice housewarming gift.”

4 A Professional-Level Eyelash Curler With A Calibrated Hinge Brillian Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $7 See On Amazon A perfect addition to anyone’s beauty arsenal, this eyelash curler is made of durable stainless steel and features a calibrated hinge to deliver the perfect amount of pressure for lasting results. It comes with two extra silicone pads as well as a chic satin pouch and, at $7, costs far less than bougie, brand-name versions. Choose from four colors to add style to any makeup collection. A helpful review: “Best I’ve ever used. I’ve bought $60 curlers in the past and they weren’t this good!”

5 This Chic 4-Piece Handbag Set That Looks Expensive AF YTL Fashion Bag Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s absolutely no need to invest hundreds of dollars in fancy purses when you have this stylish set of handbags available for less than $40. The versatile set includes four matching pieces that can be used together or separately to suit any occasion: a large tote bag, a crossbody bag, a wallet clutch, and a small card holder. They’re made of synthetic leather and polyester lining and come in tons of color and pattern options that make it a thoughtful gift for the handbag lovers in your life. A helpful review: “I love this set!! I was surprised at how well-made and beautiful the set was when it came in, especially considering the low price. I love them!”

6 An Affordable Handmade Tie Made Of 100% Silk John William Handmade Silk Necktie Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instantly enhance any outfit’s sophistication with a handmade tie that’s made of 100% silk. Despite the luxurious material, this chic-looking tie is easy on the budget at less than $20, making it a thoughtful present that won’t break the bank. It comes in eight shades including classic black, burgundy, and blue with a charming anchor motif. A helpful review: “This tie is classic, elegant, and high quality at a very affordable price.”

7 These Elegant Glass Mugs For Cold & Hot Drinks Bormioli Rocco Glass Mug Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon These elegant glass mugs elevate the look of any kind of beverage, as the tempered glass can hold hot or cold drinks alike. They come in a set of six and feature a comfortable handle that always remains cool no matter how hot the beverage. They’re made in Spain and are surprisingly affordable at only $23, making them a perfect housewarming gift for the coffee or tea aficionado. A helpful review: “They are just beautiful. Love them. Sturdy, ready to hold, and elegant.”

8 A Portable Teeth Whitening Pen Made With Organic Ingredients Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make it as easy as can be to get that smile brighter by toting along this teeth-whitening pen that’s made with all organic ingredients. It will get teeth whiter in just seven days using a 35% carbamide peroxide gel that won’t destroy your enamel. All you have to do is brush as normal, apply the gel, let it dry for 60 seconds, then brush it off a few hours later. Pop it in your purse to whiten as you move through the day. A Helpful Review: “It’s simple, it’s easy and it really works. I highly recommend.”

9 This Scalp Massager That Stimulates Hair Follices Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon This scalp massager may seem like a luxurious bathroom accessory but in reality, only costs $8 and helps deliver a thoroughly clean head of hair. Its flexible silicone bristles gently slough dead skin cells and increase blood flow to the scalp. It includes two different, interchangeable heads, each with a different bristle style, and it can be used either wet or dry. A helpful review: “Great quality for the price. I use it every time I wash my hair in the shower. Does a great job demolishing scalp build-up, promoting growth, and cleaning my hair.”

10 A Setting Powder To Help Makeup Last All Day Beauty Bakerie Translucent Flour Setting Powder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make the most of your daily makeup application with this setting powder that keeps it looking fabulous all day long. It uses finely milled ingredients that are lightweight and provide a matte finish. Choose from four shades to perfectly complement your skin: cacao, oat, cassava, and rice. A helpful review: “This powder is perfect! It goes on so nicely, lasts all day, and is at a good price point.”

11 This Travel Jewelry Organizer Made Of Elegant Velvet Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gorgeous and affordable little travel jewelry organizer is one of those perfect gifts that you’re going to just have to get for yourself as well. It comes in four sumptuous colors (emerald velvet, dusty pink, navy blue, and periwinkle blue) and is the perfect size for organizing your essential jewelry. It has one larger compartment with removable dividers, seven slot rolls for storing rings and earrings, and even necklace hooks hidden behind a small, built-in mirror. A helpful review: “So far, I am IN LOVE [...] This will make traveling with my dainty necklaces and rings so much easier than it ever has been before. Plus, this truly is the kind of item you gift. It's so pretty, the color is incredible, and is at a price point that is unbeatable.”

12 A Satin Robe In A Fashionable Kimono Style Turquaz Satin Robe Amazon $18 See On Amazon This satin robe is not only flirtatious and elegant but is also affordable enough to be gifted as matching sets to all the friends in your life. It’s designed in a kimono style and comes in tons of different colors and patterns including a floral navy blue, leopard print, and lush meadow green. It falls above the knee, is made of soft polyester, and is conveniently machine-washable. A Helpful Review: “This robe was sooo soft and silky! The color was beautiful and it fit really well.”

13 This Bath Pillow Made Of Plush Mesh Material OMYSTYLE Bath Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who knew it could be so easy to transform an average bath into an experience of pure indulgence? It’s both simple and affordable with the use of this bath pillow that’s made of soft, comfortable, and breathable mesh. It comes in both gray and white, attaches to the tub using five suction cups, and serves as a simple way to uplevel the experience of any fellow bath devotee. A helpful review: “Big fan! Easy to clean, great support, and an inexpensive game changer for upgrading your bath.”

14 An Activated Charcoal Soap That Naturally Deodorizes Nextrino Activated Charcoal Tea Tree Soap (2 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon For those who bike to work, do some lunchtime yoga, then hit up an evening pickup soccer game, this activated charcoal soap will quickly become a gym bag essential. It’s made with all-natural, vegan ingredients that include tea tree oil, coconut oil, and peppermint essential oil, to keep skin feeling fresh. Each pack comes with two handmade bars of soap and will not only deodorize but will provide much-needed moisture as well. A helpful review: “It is great to shower off with after a hard workout and I feel so refreshed thanks to the tea tree oil. I've also found that my skin doesn't get as dry since I started using this!”

15 This Insulated Water Bottle With 3 Lid Options FineDine Triple Insulated Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon This insulated water bottle can serve multiple purposes due to the fact that it includes three different lids to suit your needs. There’s one perfect for drinks that have ice or fruit, another made for sipping hot beverages, and yet another that features a straw for refreshing cold drinks. It comes in over 10 color options and four different capacities and is great for those who need one bottle that can do it all — whether it’s providing refreshing hydration on a hot hike or a hot brew on a morning commute. A helpful review: “So first off, I love that I can interchange the lids! Don’t get me wrong I love the straw but I just love having a twist top – I drink more water that way. Secondly, it stays cold for way over 24 hours!”

16 These Pointed Tweezers For Precise Plucking Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers Amazon $10 See On Amazon For precisely plucked hair worthy of a high-definition broadcast, turn to these pointed tweezers with a special needle-nose design. The sharp pointed blades are able to excavate even the most buried ingrown hairs as well as nasty splinters. Because they’re small enough to take with you everywhere and include a protective sleeve, they’d be a perfect gift for the person who must have perfectly coiffed brows at all times. A Helpful Review: “These are the absolute best tweezers I have ever had. They are well made and the points line up perfectly to grab the tiniest of hairs.”

18 This Face Primer That Doubles As Sun Protection Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This ingenious face primer not only preps your skin for makeup but is also SPF 30 for added protection from sun damage. The formula includes natural, nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, green tea, and cucumber, and provides a smooth, semi-matte finish. With over 32,000 reviews on Amazon, this is a clear favorite for people who are obsessed with quality cosmetics that double as skincare but at a cost that won’t break the bank. A helpful review: “For the price point, it’s hands down, the absolute best primer out there. I highly recommend it!”

19 A Massager With Multiple Massage Heads beisuosi Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon $50 See On Amazon Target sore muscles and stiff fascia with this massager that comes with 10 massage heads, each designed for a different part of the body. It has a powerful motor, yet is as quiet as an electric toothbrush, and manages to reach deep tissue with ease. It’s a perfect tool for athletes looking for ways to recover quickly or do rehab, with an included control panel that allows easy adjustment of the level of both vibration and speed. A helpful review: “AFFORDABLE relief. I started lifting 7 months ago and along with progress comes soreness [...] Within hours I was able to massage all the stiffness I’ve been carrying for months! Why did I not get this sooner?”

20 This Makeup Holder With A Built-In Illuminated Mirror CielClair Makeup Case with Mirror Lid Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep makeup stored elegantly with this makeup holder that includes an LED-illuminated mirror that’s USB-rechargeable. The mirror lays flat as a lid and, when needed, can be attached at an angle to the holder or propped up on a table. Makeup can be stored in the large compartment, which includes a removable divider and a designated area for brushes. A chic leather handle helps to make this holder extremely portable — perfect for those who need their makeup supply wherever they travel. A helpful review: “This is perfect for storing makeup or skincare while traveling. I love that it comes with a ring light mirror!”

21 A Microfiber Bath Mat Made With Soft Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding this velvet-textured bath mat will do wonders for making your bathroom look more upscale – but, it’s the memory foam interior that your feet will truly appreciate. It has over 41,000 five-star reviews and comes in six sizes as well as over 20 beautiful shades so it can match your bathroom’s aesthetic perfectly. The backing contains PVC dots to keep the mat in place and the entire thing can be tossed in the washing machine for effortless cleaning. A Helpful Review: “Soft, durable, easy to clean....like stepping on clouds when you get out of the shower.”

22 This Depuffing Under Eye Cream Made With Caffeine Pure Biology Moisturizing Eye Cream Amazon $29 See On Amazon You may know what caffeine feels like coursing through your veins, but it can be just as potent on the skin as well. The caffeine included in this under-eye cream can help to depuff eyes, making you look as rested as you feel after a cup of jolting joe. Vitamins B, C, and E are also included for smooth, bright skin, as well as hyaluronic acid for deep moisture. A helpful review: “I love this under-eye cream! I have been using it for over five years. It works.”

23 A Set Of Satin Bed Sheets That Ooze Luxury Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make it appear as if you spent thousands to make your bedroom fit for royalty while spending a mere $30 on these silky, satin bed sheets. They’re made of machine-washable brushed microfiber and come in tons of gorgeous colors. Two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a deep pocket fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches are included in every set. A Helpful Review: “These are the best sheets I could have purchased. They're so soft and comfortable! The only problem is that they're so comfy I don't want to leave my bed now. Definitely recommend!”

24 These Bath Towels That Are Made Of OEKO-TEX Certified Cotton Trident Luxury Hotel Towel Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon These plush bath towels come in an ample set of six and are made with ultra-soft and highly absorbent OEKO-TEX-certified cotton guaranteeing they’re free from any harmful chemicals. A thoughtful gift for anyone moving into a new home, as well as a great way to replenish your own towel collection, each set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Choose from 21 different colors such as acorn brown, rustic red, and quiet gray. A helpful review: “Super absorbent and plush. A great buy!”

25 A Set Of Short Sleeve Pajamas In Silky Satin SWOMOG Silk Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make the friends in your life feel that much more special when you surprise them with matching sets of these adorable yet affordable short-sleeve pajamas. They’re made of soft and silky satin material that gives off a lustrous shine and comes in tons of gorgeous colors and patterns. With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, they’re obviously a popular choice and are loved for their chic menswear pajama style with a piped lining and button-down top. A helpful review: “Feels like expensive silk. Bought lots of them for my pajama party. Everyone loved them.”

26 This Down Alternative Comforter That Comes In Beautiful Colors Beckham Luxury Linens Down Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon This budget-friendly comforter is made of microfiber and filled with synthetic goose feathers, making it perfect for people with allergies. It comes in over 10 pretty neutral colors such as cream, navy, and olive, so it can be conveniently used without a duvet if needed. Made of soft and lightweight materials, it remains comfortable throughout the seasons, keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer. A helpful review: “This comforter is beyond expectations! The color, size, weight, and softness are all spot on. I did not expect this quality for the low price. Very happy with this purchase.”

27 A Foot Peel Mask That Gives You Baby-Soft Feet In 2 Weeks Dermora Foot Peel Masks (4 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon No matter how much rugged hoofing you’ve done over the years, this foot peel mask will literally wipe all that away in under two weeks. Slip feet into the provided booties, let them sit for an hour, then remove them and watch as dry skin sloughs off six to 11 days later. Though this mask that comes in a pack of four costs only $35, people will think you either went to a very expensive spa or else you’ve been walking on clouds your entire life. A Helpful Review: “This is the BEST peel I have ever used!! [...] My feet are AMAZINGLY smooth! It’s as if I just sit all day and never let them touch the ground.”

28 This Detangling Paddle Brush In Pretty Rose Gold LILY ENGLAND Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon The gorgeous and opulent rose gold of this detangling brush makes it the perfect complement to anybody’s hair styling collection, yet will only cost you $15. The large paddle offers tons of surface area, which is especially great for those with long or thick tresses, and the flexible ball-tipped bristles effortlessly remove knots and tangles. Use it on any hair type as well as wet or dry hair for results as shiny as its rose gold finish. A helpful review: “This is an excellent hairbrush. Brushing my hair never felt so good and it looks lovely next to my marble vanity tray. So glad I found it on Amazon!”

29 These Eco-Friendly Cleansing Towelettes Made With Tea Tree Oil Nextrino Tea Tree Oil Body Wipes Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cleansing towelettes that feature natural tea tree oil would be the perfect gift for your very athletic friend who is always on the go. Each canister consists of 45 biodegradable wipes that utilize the power of cleansing eucalyptus and tea tree oil to quickly clean the skin of sweat and odors. Pop them in a gym bag or purse to always have one handy while out and about. A helpful review: “This product is great for after a workout when you don't have time for a shower, but you have other places to be.”

30 A Pair Of Cross-Band Slippers Made With Memory Foam Insoles Parlovable Plush Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon In addition to their extremely cozy faux rabbit fur upper, your feet will also appreciate the supportive memory foam insole in these cross-band slippers. Wander indoors or outdoors while wearing them thanks to their durable, nonslip, and waterproof rubber soles. They come in 12 color options ranging from soft camel to bright neon pink and serve as a thoughtful yet affordable gift to make anyone’s feet feel that much more comfortable as they lounge around the house. A helpful review: “Loved the softness and comfort of these slippers. Have since bought several pairs for family members.”

31 This Drink Dispenser In The Shape Of A Charming Mason Jar Estilo Glass Drink Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a touch of rustic charm to any party with this drink dispenser in a Mason jar style. Not only does it add attractive decor but it can hold up to 2 gallons of liquid whether that be iced tea, mint lemonade, sangria, or a gin cocktail. Made of thick glass, it features a tin screw-off lid and plastic spigot in a chrome finish. A helpful review: “These are so easy to use and look great for parties.”

32 These Brass Pulls That Add Elegance To Cabinetry Goldenwarm Brass Cabinet Pulls (5 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Swap out existing hardware for these brass cabinet pulls and watch as your kitchen, bedroom, or living room look instantly rejuvenated and fancier than the $20 price tag would have you think was possible. They’re constructed of durable stainless steel with a brushed brass finish and come in tons of different sizes to suit your particular dimensions. Though they give off a vintage mid-century vibe, they’re hollow and lightweight. A helpful review: “These are very cute and go well with other gold accents in the kitchen. Super easy to install and they look amazing!”

33 A Beard Oil To Soften & Coif Unruly Hair Benjamin Bernard Beard Oil Amazon $25 See On Amazon Do yourself or the bearded brethren in your life a favor by procuring this beard oil for a smooth and coiffed result. It’s made with nourishing oils like vitamin E and jojoba and is free of any irritating ingredients such as mineral oil or parabens. And, as a bonus, it will leave beards with the mysterious and enticing scent of sandalwood, cardamom, and black pepper. A helpful review: “Great product! Highly recommended.”

34 An Automatic Soap Dispenser With Motion Sensing Everlasting Comfort Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $31 See On Amazon Never again will dirty hands defeat the purpose of cleaning when reaching for the soap bottle when you use this ingenious automatic soap dispenser that uses a motion-sensing feature. Simply hold hands below the dispenser and the infrared sensor will instantly drop the perfect amount of soap below, keeping everything continuously hygienic. It holds 17 ounces, is a cinch to refill, and will give the kitchen a decidedly high-tech feel for surprisingly little money. A helpful review: “It’s so easy to use especially when you’re washing meats in the kitchen and don’t want to touch anything. I didn’t expect it to work so well!!”

35 A Salt & Pepper Grinder With Adjustable Coarseness Modetro Salt and Pepper Grinder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Any avid chef in your life will appreciate this salt and pepper grinder that gives full adjustability over the relative coarseness or fineness of the grind. It’s made of sturdy glass so you’ll be able to see the contents inside and features a stainless steel top as well as a ceramic grinder. It’s easy to refill and has an accurate aim, grinding your salt, pepper, or spices just where you need them – plus, it’ll look elegant on any dining table. A Helpful Review: “We're really pleased with the adjustable grind on these and the fact that the salt doesn't clog [...] We've paid lots more for sophisticated French grinders, and these perform much better.”

36 This Jade Roller & Ice Face Mask To Soothe Inflammation Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask and Jade Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon Treat yourself or your best pal to this inflammation-fighting combination of soothing ice face mask with an accompanying jade roller. Pop the reusable mask into the freezer and once it’s cold enough, strap it onto your face to feel your skin cooled and calmed by the moldable gel. The jade roller can be additionally used on the face to help increase blood flow and encourage lymphatic drainage. All-in-all, this is a seriously spa-worthy duo for a bargain price of $16. A helpful review: “[...] My face looks amazing after, and it's so calming. I love it.”

37 A Set Of Taper Candles That Come In Colors To Suit Any Dinner Table Melt Candle Company Tapered Dinner Candles Amazon $12 See On Amazon These elegant 10-inch taper candles come in over 10 colors to perfectly complement any dining table aesthetic. The colors range from classic ivory to soft coral to bright turquoise and will burn for up to eight hours. They’re dripless, smokeless, as well as unscented and act as a great gift for the keen host or hostess alike. A helpful review: “Colors are vibrant and candles fit perfectly in my candle holders. Will definitely be ordering more in the future.”

38 This Eye Mask Made Of Luxurious 24-Karat Gold Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Treat your eyes to a luxury you won’t believe can be had for only $12. On top of deeply hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, castor oil, glycerin, and collagen, this eye mask is also made with actual 24-karat gold to provide that brightening touch. It can be used on any skin type and goes under the eyes for a mere 20 minutes for a resulting refreshed look. A helpful review: “I use this in the morning twice a week. I have gotten nothing but compliments.”

39 A Trio Of Lip Balms Made With All-Natural Ingredients Ancient Greek Remedy Natural Lip Balm (3 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This trio of lip balms is the perfect SOS solution for painfully chapped lips and each one is small enough to be carried anywhere. They provide intense moisture with the help of all-natural ingredients like olive oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter, and vitamin E. Choose from three citrus-based flavors depending on your mood. The hypoallergenic formula also makes this a perfect gift for anyone with sensitive skin. A Helpful Review: “Soft and silky feel, like you're conditioning your lips and not greasing them. The scent and flavor are clean and not too strong. I love that it comes in a three-pack.”

41 An Elegant Writing Journal In A Baroque Design Business-Desire Writing Journal with Ivory Paper Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to start a writing practice, this extremely elegant Italian-made writing journal will provide all the incentive you need. It’s made with ivory-lined pages that feature a copper edge and has an ornate cover in a black and copper Baroque design. Conveniently store your pen in the attached loop and use the bookmark to keep your place. This would also serve as a truly thoughtful gift for the passionate wordsmith in your life. A helpful review: “Made extremely well! I ended up purchasing this for a gift but when I saw it, I kept it for myself and bought another one for my friend’s gift because it was so beautiful!”

42 This Eyeshadow Palette Of Versatile Golden Hues Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $37 See On Amazon Create any look from casual daytime elegance to captivating nighttime glamor with this eyeshadow palette that includes an array of golden hues. Each palette includes 12 blendable and highly pigmented shades as well as a mirror and double-sided brush – all for $37. The shadows come in several different finishes from matte to shimmer to metallic and suit a variety of skin tones. A helpful review:“Fantastic color pallet. Love, love, love the colors. Highly recommend this to others.”

43 A Bed Skirt With Pleated Corners For A Tailored Look HC Collection Tailored Bed Skirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon The moment you put this extremely affordable bed skirt on your bed, you’ll realize it was the missing element to creating a pulled-together bedroom look. It’s made of soft microfiber and features pleated corners that give it a custom-tailored look. It’s conveniently machine-washable and available in lots of neutral shades such as cream and navy, as well as brighter colors like burgundy (shown here). A Helpful Review: “The bed skirt was exactly what I needed. It fits the bed well, is a good quality of fabric, doesn't wrinkle, and looks great with my new comforter.”

45 A Therapeutic-Grade Rosemary Essential Oil For Your Hair Or Diffuser Handcraft Blends Rosemary Essential Oil Amazon $23 See On Amazon This therapeutic-grade rosemary essential oil is made with high-quality ingredients tested in an independent lab for potency. Perfect for aromatherapy enthusiasts, it can also be used as an oil to help repair damaged and dry hair. The amber glass bottle preserves efficacy by protecting it from UV rays and a glass dropper is provided for easy dispensing. You can also choose from lots of other quality essential oils like peppermint, oregano, or lavender. A helpful review: “This is my favorite – I tried other brands of the same scent and this is the best as far as being long-lasting and true to natural rosemary.”

46 This Coffee Canister That Preserves Bean Freshness Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Container with Date Tracker Amazon $26 See On Amazon For the coffee aficionados out there, this coffee canister that uses an airtight seal and CO2 release valve to keep beans and grounds fresh is one of the best ways to show you care. It features layered stainless steel and even has a date tracker on top of the lid. It comes in four different sizes ranging from 11 to 64 ounces and will be worth every cent of its $26 price tag when you see how it greatly extends the life of expensive beans. A helpful review: “This storage container exceeded my expectations. Very high-quality materials and airtight storage. If you love fresh coffee beans, this product is a must. Six stars!!”

47 A Set Of Wooden Suit Hangers That Preserves Your Clothing’s Shape Zober High-Grade Wooden Suit Hangers (20 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your closet looking like an organized dream come true with these wooden suit hangers that can store anything from blouses and blazers to britches. Each hanger can hold up to 15 pounds and feature adjustable metal clips that use non-slip rubber grips. The hanger’s contoured shoulder line help maintain your clothing’s silhouette and small notches at the end keep strappy tops from piling in a heap on the floor. A helpful review: “I always wanted to have a good-looking closet, and now I do. The hangers all look coordinated, nice, and clean.”

48 This Plush Sherpa Blanket That’s Also Reversible Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $44 See On Amazon There’s only one thing better than a cozy blanket: a reversible cozy blanket. This sherpa blanket features one side of comfy faux sheepskin and a reverse featuring velvet-textured microfiber cashmere. It comes in multiple sizes and colors to suit anyone’s particular preference and makes any time spent on the couch that much more comfy. The fact that you can toss it in the washing machine is a real plus. A helpful review: “I love my blanket! It is so soft and I can’t wait to wrap myself in it when I get home. After at least six washes, it still looks and feels great, would highly recommend!”

49 A Tri-Fold Mirror With 3 Magnification Levels Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Mirror Amazon $37 See On Amazon For those who take their makeup application seriously, this backlit makeup mirror will do just the trick. It has three panels with three different levels of magnification plus an LED-illuminated mirror that uses USB-rechargeable batteries. It can rotate up to 180 degrees and is lightweight enough to be taken on the go for perfect makeup application from anywhere. A helpful review: “No image distortion and the lights are PERFECT for makeup application! It's compact, can run on batteries or a charge, and is a great size to see every detail on my face. Great value mirror!”