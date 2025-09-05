Whether you're in the "new spark" phase or you've lost count of your shared takeout orders, nothing can bring a couple closer than a vacation. When you’re just starting out, it’s basically an extended stress test — navigating airports, sharing space 24/7, and handling the unexpected. For long-term couples, the right trip can be a reset button, breaking up routines and reminding you why you work so well together. Plus, that reignited chemistry and sense of connection that follows you home? The ultimate souvenir.

Paris and Rome may always top the “romantic getaway” lists, but the most memorable trips are the ones that actually fit your relationship. Foodies should head to Kyoto for kaiseki meals or sip their way through the North Fork’s wineries. More into adrenaline than aperitifs? You’ll bond fast on a cliffside hike in Zion, skiing Solitude Mountain, or paragliding above Lake Atitlán. Book lovers can head to Canterbury or Verona, where literary history still stands today. And if you’re looking to recharge, stroll around Bar Harbor’s coastal downtown or Verona’s historic piazzas.

Whether you’re looking for a staycation close to home or an international getaway further afield, here are 40 romantic destinations that fit the bill.

Edinburgh, Scotland

As the world's first UNESCO City of Literature, Edinburgh is a moody, romantic getaway for writers or readers who want to walk in their favorite authors’ footsteps. Travelers can visit the spots where Robert Louis Stevenson, Sir Walter Scott, Arthur Conan Doyle, JM Barrie, Muriel Spark, and more literary icons penned some of their memorable works, and Edinburgh Castle and Old Town shouldn’t be missed. Although it’s best known for its Gothic architecture, Scotland’s capital has the best of both worlds when it comes to nature and city life. You can hike to the summit of Arthur’s Seat the same day you wander through the bustling Royal Mile and Victoria Street (which is believed to be the inspiration for Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley), or sample whiskey varieties. For an unusual date night experience, consider taking one of the city’s many underground ghost tours or getting drinks in the fairytale-coded Dean Village.

Siena, Italy

Located in the middle of Italy's Tuscany region, Siena is a city that feels frozen in medieval time. A 14th-century tower looms over the Piazza del Campo — the city’s central square — while Gothic architecture makes every shop and café feel like a hidden gem. You can't go wrong anywhere you eat, whether it's a casual pizza joint or a Michelin star restaurant. (Pro tip: hit up La Taverna di San Giuseppe.) Exploring this historical town with your SO will feel like a Renaissance-era love story. - Rachel Lapidos, senior wellness & beauty editor

Maui, Hawaii

There’s a reason Maui is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in the world. There’s something for every couple in this beautiful tropical destination, whether you want to spend your days sunbathing and surfing, shopping in upscale Wailea, or checking out a luau. Consider leaving the tourist strip in favor of local neighborhoods like Paia and Makawao, where you can peruse the less touristy boutique shops, art galleries, and food offerings. (For fresh poke, try Tamura’s.) Maui is also an adventurer’s dream getaway. Start your morning hiking Haleakala National Park for a romantic sunrise view, stop at every waterfall on the road to Hana, and don’t miss the colorful underwater show snorkeling at Molokini Crater.

Lake Placid, New York

Lake Placid could easily become a spot you’ll return to every year. It has a little something for every taste, and works in all four seasons. You can ski in the Adirondacks in the winter, visit wineries inthe spring, swim in the summer, and pick pumpkins in the fall.” - Carolyn Steber, staff writer

Paris, France

Nicknamed the City of Love, Paris rarely misses a “most romantic destinations” list. France’s capital sets the scene with dimly-lit bistros, cobblestone streets, and its distinct architecture — a serene mix of white Belle Époque, Gothic, Haussmann, and Renaissance buildings with wrought-iron balconies. Head to Luxembourg Gardens with baguette sandwiches for a picnic, shop in the stylish Marais neighborhood, and walk through Montmartre to see where Van Gogh and Picasso worked. Today, you can still see artists exercising their craft at the Place du Tertre.

Santorini, Greece

Admittedly, as one of Greece’s most famous islands, Santorini gets a little crowded. But there’s a reason why it’s so popular: The whitewashed houses of Oia, the fresh-caught fish purveyed in Ammoudi Bay, and the blue sea don’t disappoint. For an extra-romantic getaway, splurge for one of the many hotels that offer rooms with private plunge pools and balconies with views of the water. - Chloe Joe, features editor

Kent County, England

With its ties to famous British historical figures like Charles Dickens, Anne Boleyn, and Geoffrey Chaucer, England’s Kent County is a perfect road trip for literary fans and history buffs. Medieval Canterbury, which is the site of the Canterbury Tales, has Roman-built walls circling the city, as well as the famed 597 A.D. Canterbury Cathedral. When you’re not exploring the ancient architecture, take a boat ride through the city on the River Stour, and spend the evening listening to live music at historic venues in the ancient city center. Closer to the coast of England, you can check out World War II sights along the coast of Folkestone as well as the famous White Cliffs of Dover. Don’t miss Hythe High Street, which is filled with quaint boutique shops, quintessential British pubs, and afternoon tea spots. You can also stay overnight at Anne Boleyn’s childhood home, the double-moated 14th century Hever Castle, which features award-winning gardens on 125 acres and a Tudor-style interior.

Westmann Islands, Iceland

Iceland’s Westmann Islands feel delightfully out of the way — and they kind of are. They’re home to the so-called “world’s loneliest house.” But it’s actually not hard to tack on a side quest if you’re already road-tripping the country’s scenic south coast. After a ferry ride past some dramatic rock formations, you’ll explore Heimaey (the one inhabited island) where you can pop into a charming bakery, explore local shops, check out the volcano museum and beluga whale sanctuary, and — my favorite — hike to take in the remote, jaw-dropping cliff and ocean views that look like something from a fantasy movie. Depending on when you visit, you might even be able to see some of the puffins who like to make the Westman Islands their summer home! - Grace Wehniainen, Bustle Entertainment writer

Aran Islands, Ireland

Couples seeking quiet privacy will gravitate towards the remote beauty, lack of crowds, and slow pace of the Aran Islands. Only accessible from the mainland by a ferry from Galway or Doolin or a flight from Connemara Airport, the Aran Islands’ ancient stone ruins and beautiful untamed beachfronts are a scenic escape for travelers who want near-solitude. Stay on Inishmore (which has slightly more accommodations and restaurants), and rent an e-bike to easily get around the whole island during your stay. When you’re not exploring, you can check out some local pubs and craft shops, wonder over to J.M. Synge’s cottage, and visit the village of Kilronan to bring back a famous Aran Islands sweater as a souvenir.

Trancoso, Brazil

The star of this tiny beach town is the quadrado, the oceanside town square ringed by brightly-painted boutiques. By day, it's a sunny shopping destination, and at night, hundreds of lanterns cast a magical glow over restaurants with outdoor seating and live musicians. I stayed at Casa de Perainda, which immediately became my favorite hotel in the world. The rustic buildings are covered in eclectic art. Complementary perks include a lavish eight-course, themed breakfast (each bursting with flowers and table decor) and WhatsApp messages throughout the day asking if you'd like any snacks. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle & wellness editor

Kyoto, Japan

You’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time to the Shogun era with a romantic getaway to Kyoto, which still retains most of its architecture from its reign as Japan’s ancient capital city. Wake up early to wander the cobblestone streets Sannenzaka and Ninenzaka before the crowds arrive. (The latter includes a Starbucks housed in a century-old building with tatami mats.) Don’t miss the iconic red Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine as well as a traditional Japanese tea ceremony and kabuki performance in Gion, Kyoto’s famed geisha district. Finish your night with a special kaiseki dining experience and cocktails at one of the city’s many hidden speakeasy bars in lively Pontocho. Bee’s Knees, a personal favorite, is hidden behind a yellow door that reads “The Book Store.”

Cadaqués, Spain

A doable train ride from Barcelona, Cadaqués is a European coastal dream. it has gorgeous beaches, charming cobblestones streets, and amazing authentic Spanish and Catalonian-influenced food. Visit Salvador Dali's house to appreciate his maximalist interior design choices and see some of his unfinished work that's preserved on-site. - Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

Zion National Park, Utah

Lovers looking for a dose of action should check Zion National Park off their travel bucket list.The signature red sandstone cliffs are awe-inspiring, whether you’re trekking through the Narrows (a unique, miles-long river hike through soaring canyons) or climbing Angel’s Landing for panoramic views of the park. For less expert hikers, Emerald Pools Trail is a slightly less challenging option that leads to a scenic waterfall. You can also bike around the park, visit the semi-restored ghost town Grafton, and enjoy the pristine stargazing.

Bordeaux, France

Bordeaux offers what many travelers think they’ll get from Paris — picturesque streets, delectable cafes, a sense of history — without the crowds or the Parisian haughtiness. (Don’t get me wrong Paris, I love you: You’re just not for everyone!) Plus, if you make Bordeaux your home base, you’ll have a wide selection of top-tier wineries just a short drive away. - Chloe Joe, features editor

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Most known for its iconic Haystack Rock view, Cannon Beach is a charming, laidback beach town with no shortage of things to do. I grew up visiting this stretch of the Oregon coast, and even more boutique stores, independent coffee shops, art galleries, breweries, and gastropubs have popped up over the years. While strolling the sand with your SO, don’t miss the colorful tide pools: Haystack Rock and Silver Point are some of the best sites, as well as nearby Lion Rock at Arcadia Beach. For a change of scenery, you can also hike Tillamook Head Trail within Ecola State Park to Seaside, a slightly more lively town nearby. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to Tillamook Creamery, where you can sample the brand’s freshly-made cheese and ice cream during your tour.

Bar Harbor, Maine

If you and your partner have different interests, this scenic spot has something for you both. Acadia National Park offers challenging hikes and Maine's famous rocky coastlines. The charming downtown area is a foodie's dream — sample local specialties like blueberry beer, whoopie pies, and lobster rolls. And nothing is more romantic than the stunning scenery. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle & wellness editor

Krabi, Thailand

Krabi is a prime gateway to the Phi Phi Islands and Phang Nga Bay’s bioluminescent tours, but the island — which is known for its slow-paced, beachy vibes — deserves its own attention for jungle treks, bustling street markets, and some of the best food I tasted in Thailand. (Kodam Kitchen stands out as a hidden gem.) During the day, take a dip in the Emerald Pool at Khao Phra Bang Khram Wildlife Sanctuary, kayak through Ao Thalane Bay’s serene mangrove forests, take a boat over to beautiful Railay Beach, and hike up to the Tiger Cave Temple. At night, hit the clubs along Ao Nang, sample street fare at the Krabi Town Night Market, and enjoy beachside fire dancers.

North Fork Wine Country

Wineries, farmstands, and restaurants abound in this less expensive — and less snooty — alternative to the Hamptons. After a long day touring vineyards, try dinner at Noah’s or the Frisky Oyster in downtown Greenport, and popping by the North Fork Audubon center for a stroll along a wild patch of beach (which, yes, is full of birds).

Verona, Italy

Founded in 1st Century B.C., Verona, aka “Little Rome” is a historic center with all the history and weight of Italy’s capital, but fewer crowds — and therefore more organic stumbling into restaurants, shops, locals, and long walks through history.

Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe is a year-round resort for adventurous couples. In the warmer months, you can go mountain biking, hiking, paddling, and swimming — briefly — in the cold waters of the largest alpine lake in North America. Winter brings another set of a adventures with downhill skiing — Northstar is one of our favorite resorts — as well as ice skating, sledding, and, of course, sitting by a well-appointed fireplace with a cocktail.

Hudson Valley, New York

While there’s no more glorious place in America to go in autumn, the Hudson Valley is a year-round destination that’s worth a visit. Though just a few hours from New York City, it feels worlds away. If you’re looking for hiking or biking, go to Minnewaska State Park, with breathtaking cliffside trails overlooking the Shawangunk Mountains (aka “the Gunks”). But don’t feel pressure to do, well, anything here. Luxe establishments like the 156-year-old Mohonk Mountain House or the brand new Inness show the way, letting guests bask in the natural beauty and quietude that the region is so known for.

St. Michaels, Maryland

The best way to get to St. Michael’s — Maryland’s hidden gem — is by boat. What’s more romantic than that? If you aren’t up for a charter (there are many!) you can also drive here and bask in the sailing culture, see the shops, bump into the occasional D.C. elites, and have your fill of Maryland crab cakes (the best crab cakes).

Finger Lakes Wine Country

Lake vacations — with leisurely swimming and low-stakes exploration — are by definition romantic endeavors, if you can avoid the crowds. The best part of New York’s Finger Lakes is that you can always find a quiet escape among the region’s 11 bodies of water. There’s Cayuga Lake (we love the Inns of Aurora) the smaller, lesser-known Keuka Lake (where we recommend the Laurentide Inn), the hot spot that is Seneca Lake, or, closer to Syracuse, Skaneateles and Otisco. Riesling is on the rise here, and everywhere you look, you’ll find sparkling clear swimmable waters, restaurants, and cycling. We like the Keuka Lake Outlet Trail.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

There’s a reason there are a few UNESCO World Heritage sites on this list: Exploring history together is a meaningful way to connect in the present. The Old Town in Dubrovnik, Croatia’s coastal oasis will do just that. It’s also full of modern amenities with great shopping, restaurants brimming with Mediterranean cuisine, and ferries to take you out to small islands (or Italy) across the sparkling waters of the Adriatic Sea.

Flagstaff, Arizona

Grand Canyon tours are for families. Couples go due south 100 miles to Flagstaff, Arizona’s most adventurous city that is full of opportunities for stargazers and trail runners, mountain bikers and railroad enthusiasts. It also has become the well-appointed jumping off point for Grand Canyon excursions, so there’s plenty of great food, cafes, shopping, and more casual hanging — after your day’s adventures, of course.

Solitude, Utah

In Utah, they know that couples who shred pow together have more fun. Solitude, an intimate resort about 40 minutes east of Salt Lake City has plenty of skiing but more of a laidback attitude than many of its neighboring slopes. If you want to sit by the fire and watch the snow come down, there will be no one there to shame you. And while there are plenty of après ski options, it’s much less of a scene here — all the better to talk about your day on the slopes.

Eagle Beach, Aruba

White sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise water, and hidden coves have made Aruba a popular travel destination, but there’s so much more to do here than sunbathe. Adventurous couples can hike Arikok National Park and cool off with a dip in Conchi Natural Cove, or book a catamaran for a day of snorkeling and diving. If you’re looking to create ‘Gram-worthy memories with your partner, plan a surprise beach spread with Picnic Aruba (complete with flowers, lanterns, and charcuterie bouquets), or visit the Renaissance Hotel’s picturesque private Flamingo Island to snap some photos with the bright pink birds. Once the sun sets, head to a wine tasting at Alto Vista Vineyard (which also houses a rum distillery) and dinner at Papiamento Restaurant. Set in a 100-year-old Dutch home with a lush courtyard and a pool, this Noord institution also has a cigar bar and a wine vault that can hold about 2,000 bottles of international vintages. Aruba is located outside of the Caribbean hurricane belt unlike most of its island neighbors, making it a great tropical spot (and popular honeymoon pick) all year long.

Lake Atitlán, Guatemala

Lake Atitlán isn’t easy to get to, but this tranquil retreat is the stuff of memories. A bucket list getaway for couples who want an affordable, off-the-beaten-path destination, this picturesque part of Guatemala offers a mix of adventure, wellness, and Mayan culture. Start your morning with the meditation and morning yoga class at Eagle's Nest Atitlán, which is perched high on a cliff. Spend the rest of your day hiking, kayaking, or paragliding around the lake while taking in volcano views, or visit a coffee or chocolate shop for tastings. It’s worth checking out the different small islands, since each of which has its own vibe. Artsy San Juan la Laguna and hippie San Marcos La Laguna are our favorites. Don’t skip an early morning hike to Indian Nose, which has one of the best sunrise views we’ve ever seen.

Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Masai Mara might be more well-known, but Amboseli National Park — considered Kenya’s best place to see herds of African elephants up close — is an underrated safari destination. You can also spot zebras, warthogs, hyenas, ostriches, cheetahs, giraffes, and 400 types of birds against the backdrop of Mt. Kilimanjaro. There’s nothing quite as romantic as enjoying an early sunrise balloon safari followed by a bush breakfast, or getting up close to a herd of lions just before sunset. Plus, Lake Amboseli is also a popular area for large flocks of flamingos to hang out, as well as rarely-seen hippos.