Everything is designed to evoke the aesthetic and feel of decades past — in the best way.
Whether you’re planning a vacation or staycation, choosing a New York City hotel can present a challenge. With hundreds of options, you need to ensure you land on accommodations and overall vibes to match your plans. Enter stage left: The Roxy Hotel in Tribeca.
Founded in 2015, The Roxy Hotel is designed to evoke the aesthetic and feel of decades past. Its 1920s-style movie theater, art deco marquee, and subterranean jazz club will make you feel like you're in on one of Manhattan's best-kept secrets.