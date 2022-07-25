See A Whole New Side To These Sites In Southeast Asia After Dark

That new city you’ve spent all day exploring always seems to take on a new life of its own come evening. You know that post-sunset phenomenon: the electric current that generates giddy after-work rumblings and transitions the city’s neutral daylight hues into glowing multicolored auras. That’s because nighttime means rebirth, especially for the breathtaking and culturally diverse mainland and maritime regions of Southeast Asia.

Below, get a taste of the local customs, architecture, and subcultures of Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand through the eyes of residents and visitors in their most authentic and clear form.