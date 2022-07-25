Sponsored by SAMSUNG Galaxy
See A Whole New Side To These Sites In Southeast Asia After Dark
Get a taste of nighttime in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.
That new city you’ve spent all day exploring always seems to take on a new life of its own come evening. You know that post-sunset phenomenon: the electric current that generates giddy after-work rumblings and transitions the city’s neutral daylight hues into glowing multicolored auras. That’s because nighttime means rebirth, especially for the breathtaking and culturally diverse mainland and maritime regions of Southeast Asia.
Below, get a taste of the local customs, architecture, and subcultures of Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand through the eyes of residents and visitors in their most authentic and clear form.
Tie One Off At One Of Bangkok’s Signature Rooftop Bars
With unique cocktails and stunning views that overlook Bangkok, it’s no mystery why Thailand is globally known for its rooftop bars. At many of these institutions, you’ll enjoy unique premium cocktails, seafood, and steaks; however, their most impressive features are the breathtaking 360-degree views where you can see all of Bangkok. To capture these views, you’ll need an ultra-wide lens and Night Mode options to help you get everything in the frame without sacrificing photo quality.
Tip: most rooftop bars will enforce a dress code. To ensure you don’t get turned away at the door, avoid sneakers and sandals and — specifically for men — pass on wearing sleeveless shirts.
See Off-The-Beaten-Path Sunsets In Bali
Rounding out a week of tourism with the locals of Canggu at the Pererenan Beach is the perfect way to bookend any trip. Each Sunday around 5 p.m., families head to this beach to enjoy the sunset. However, the beautiful view isn’t the only thing that makes this event worthwhile. While you’re there, you can watch kitesurfing and try some local flavors from any number of warungs (food stalls). Definitely consider going on this off-the-beaten-path adventure to truly immerse yourself in Indonesian culture.
Photogenic Moments in Indonesia’s Capital
While you’re in Indonesia, check out the historical and modern vibes of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital. In the evening, head to Merdeka Square to visit one of Indonesia's most iconic sights: the Monas. The colorfully lit 433-foot monument is breathtaking and symbolizes the fight for Indonesia's independence. If you’re looking to do a more urban photoshoot, venture to Senayan City. Strike a pose on neon-lit bridges, gold tunnels, and glowing staircases to bring an electrifying vibe to any social media page.
All photos captured with Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Click here to see how others capture their favorite cities at night #withGalaxy. Explore the latest Galaxy technology designed to transform your Nightography.