September swirls in on a crisp breeze. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This time, remember that you’ll never regret pursuing clarity.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your September Tarot Reading

Your Energy: The Knight Of Wands

The Knight ushers in change. Let it light a fire under you. Harness that energy, turn it into strategy, and get your life in order. And while you need that dose of passion, don’t get too spicy. Rein in your anger and impatience.

Your Situation: The World

The world is your oyster, kid. What’s next? This is a time of endings and beginnings, and now that you have more hard-won wisdom, the world opens to you in new ways. See and be seen, network, travel, and expand your aspirations accordingly.

Your Obstacle: Seven of Cups

Fear is evolutionary and aims to keep you alive, but it can also blur your vision if you cling too tightly to it. In a sea of opinions, stay grounded in reality. You might consider abstaining from substances that cloud your judgment this month.

Your Action: Strength

You’re stronger than you realize, you lion-hearted wonder. The World card (above) invites you to step into opportunities. The Strength card encourages you to rise to the challenge. Summon your bravery, and stay cool, calm, and collected. How you can nurture and sustain this elevated energy?

Your Lesson: Knight of Cups

The month culminates with lessons of emotional depth and growth. Don’t be afraid to go spelunking in the dark depths of the subconscious. Shine a light on how you really feel. Be honest about what scares and overwhelms you, and what you wish for so earnestly.

Accept it all. Healing is your priority.

How To Use September’s Tarot Lessons

You’re invited to look at the roles that fear and strength play in your life. They are not at odds with each other — in fact, your ability to sit with your fear makes you insurmountably strong.

If that’s too hard to do right now, ask a loved one or therapist to sit with you.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

What are some ways that you have overcome the odds and triumphed, even when times were tough? Be specific. If anything was possible, what would you do? Give as much detail as you can. Next, which of these ideas can you make happen now or soon? What is clouding your judgment? Consider your relationships with challenging people, substances, and habits. What can you take a break from this September? Log how you’re feeling. At the end of the month, see if any trends emerge. What makes you feel strong? What makes you feel soft? How can you bring both of these energies into your daily life? What scares you the most about yourself? What do you love most about yourself? And what do they have in common?