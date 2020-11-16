Shake Shack Just Added 2 New Festive Shakes To Its Holiday Lineup

Despite 2020 being one of the most hellish years yet, it still has managed to bring sparks of joy here and there. Shake Shack is making sure their patrons feel the love this holiday season by giving us a sweet surprise. Starting Nov. 9, Shake Shack's 2020 holiday shakes are available now through the end of December. This year, Shake Shack re-released the classic Christmas Cookie, as well as two new festive additions: Chocolate Spice and Candy Cane Marshmallow. These hand-spun shakes are sure to add a little bit of holiday magic to your next Shake Shack run.

The best part about these delectable new shakes? They're made with cage-free eggs and real sugar (traslation: no high-fructose corn syrup). The company prides itself on using ethically and responsibly sourced ingredients to make your tasty treats.

The downside? Shake Shack is only serving up these festive milkshakes for a limited amount of time and you already know you want to try them all. Just in case you can't decide which flavor to try first, you can never go wrong with a classic. A returning fan-favorite, Christmas Cookie is a sugar cookie frozen custard with crumbled shortbread and holiday sprinkles atop delectable whipped cream. Can't think of a better way to kick off your holiday shake runs than with this oldie but goodie.

A new addition to the lineup is the Chocolate Spice shake — holiday spice mixed in with their chocolate frozen custard with whipped cream and cinnamon. Yes, please.

The Christmas holiday always reins in peppermint and Shake Shack does it perfectly with the addition of their Candy Cane Marshmallow shake. Marshmallow and peppermint are blended into their classic vanilla custard and topped with whipped cream and crumbled candy canes that make for a sweetly refreshing treat.

Still haven't decided which shake to try first? Well, get a move on! These sweet treats are available now for only a limited time.