Shopping Editors Say They Can't Live Without These Cheap Products On Amazon

When it comes to sussing out the best budget picks on Amazon, why not cut to the chase and go straight to the source? They’ve spent their fair share of time combing through the shelves, so it’s best to trust Bustle’s own shopping editors when they say they can’t live without these cheap products on Amazon.

From versatile porcelain bowls and a Hawaiian kukui oil lip treatment to a stress-relieving breathing Buddha, Bustle’s editors are letting you in on their must-haves that have passed rigorous personal testing with flying colors.

1 A Lip Treatment Made With Botanical Ingredients Hanalei Lip Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon When lips become painfully dry, you might require a formula that’s a bit more luxuriant to make the difference. “Sometimes a standard stick lip balm just doesn't cut it for me, and that's where this kukui oil lip treatment comes in,” says Anna Anderson. “It's super moisturizing without being sticky – instant relief in a tube.” In addition to the kukui nut oil which is full of essential fatty acids, it’s also made with moisturizing shea butter and antioxidant-packed agave nectar and grapeseed oil. Plus, it comes in four tinted shades (rose, mauve pink, sand, and peach pink) to add a convenient pop of color.

2 This Affordable Eyebrow Growth Serum That Works Fast Viebeauti Eyebrow Growth Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon For those who don’t want to spend a fortune on expensive beauty products to get those thick and luscious eyebrows, Anderson offers an insider recommendation. “This eyebrow growth serum is half the price of premium beauty alternatives and in my experience, actually works better,” she says. “Swipe it on every night and in a couple of months you'll notice significant results.” The under-$30 serum has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and is formulated with ginseng root and tuber fleeceflower, which claim to help boost hair growth. Water lily and blue lotus moisturize and soothe, all supporting the growth of thick and healthy hair.

3 A Broom & Dustpan Set With An Extendable Pole kelamayi Broom & Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon “This broom and dustpan set stands up all on its own, so you can store it in the corner of your kitchen for quick pickups — an easy way to make your kitchen feel clean on the daily,” recommends Anderson. She adds, “Plus, the dustpan's long handle means no more stooping to sweep up every last crumb.” On top of saying goodbye to back-breaking sweeping, the dustpan also features special teeth that help to effortlessly remove dust and debris that may have gotten stuck in your broom. Choose from three available colors.

4 An Anti-Chafe Balm That Nips Irritation In The Bud Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $11 See On Amazon “I always have two: one in my bag and one on my dresser, and I truly couldn't live in the city without it,” says Carolyn Menyes of this life-saving anti-chafe balm. It’s formulated with plant-based ingredients that go on invisibly to provide a moisture-resistant barrier that still allows the skin to breathe. “I have thick thighs and hate wearing pants: two things that don't tend to go together without a lot of chafing,” says Menyes. “I find bike shorts under dresses to be a tad bulky and uncomfortable, so Body Glide has become my warm weather BFF. Unlike other anti-chafing sticks, this one is unscented, glides on clear, and works even on extra humid days.” Use this balm on any part of the body where potential chafing might occur.

5 This Tinted Sunscreen That’s Extremely Skin Friendly CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen Amazon $14 See On Amazon “This tinted sunscreen is my go-to whenever the UV Index is above a four,” Menyes tells Bustle. “I love that it doesn't leave a white cast but instead has a subtle tint that adds a nice little color to my face even at the very beginning of summer and even doubles as a concealer in some spots,” she says. With over 40,000 reviews, it clearly has a following not only for its ability to double as light makeup and provide SPF-30 protection but also due to its skin-friendly ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid and skin-soothing niacinamide. Essential ceramides are also included which help to maintain the skin’s natural barrier. As an added bonus, it takes up little room as Menyes adds, “The bottle is compact too, so it's easy to toss in my purse for midday reapplications, though I do find that this sunscreen lasts a long time.”

6 A Pack Of Bed Sheet Holder Straps That Keep Your Fitted Sheet Securely In Place RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Menyes speaks to an annoying but common problem, saying, “I'm not a naturally tidy person, but one thing I cannot stand is when the corners of my bedsheets come up over my mattress, especially mid-sleep.” To fix this issue, she recommends this pack of bed sheet holder straps that uses a special triangle-shaped design that clamps in three places to keep your sheet securely in place. “Ever since I bought these straps, that annoyance hasn't happened a single time, even with my extra-thick mattress,” she says. “They're fairly easy to clip on when changing the sheets, and I haven't noticed them poking any holes in my linens, even after over a year of sheet changes and use.”

7 This Lightweight Centella Asiatica Serum That’s Deeply Hydrating SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a beauty product that’s deeply hydrating yet non-sticky, try this Centella Asiatica serum that Cassandra Seale swears by, saying, “I have dry, sensitive skin and was skeptical that this extremely lightweight serum would work — I was shocked to find that my skin chugs it like water.” The pH-balanced serum has a liquidy texture that gets absorbed quickly and deeply into the skin to deliver calming and soothing results that also work to strengthen the skin barrier. Seale additionally lets Bustle in on pairing it with other parts of her beauty routine, saying that she loves “using it after a retinol or acid treatment as it's super soothing and makes a perfect added layer of moisture.”

8 A Dermaroller That Increases Skin’s Absorption Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bid farewell to budget-busting spa treatments with the addition of one simple tool to your beauty regimen. “This derma roller has become an MVP in my weekly skincare routine,” Seale tells Bustle. “Once or twice a week I give my face a good rolling followed by a vitamin C serum or other treatment that I really want to soak in. The next day I feel my skin is noticeably refreshed and swear it's reducing dark spots and pore prominence.” The derma roller’s micro-needles stimulate the skin and allow for gentle exfoliation, thus allowing it to better absorb your favorite skincare products.

9 This Bidet Attachment That Provides A Thorough Clean Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon “My bathroom experience has been totally revolutionized by this affordable bidet and now I can't imagine life without it,” confesses Seale. “There's just no clean like a water-shower clean.” This bidet installs easily with the included hardware and features an adjustable nozzle and pressure dial to get that flow just right for you. There’s not much to lose with this budget-friendly purchase, except for a shift in expectations, as Seale puts it: “The only downside is when I visit family or stay in places without one, it feels a little subpar.”

10 A Set Of Versatile Porcelain Bowls In Charming Patterns Lareina Porcelain Bowls (Set of 3) Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a versatile addition to the kitchen, look no further than these charming porcelain bowls recommended by Karen Belz that come in cheerful patterns and clock in under $35. “I've been looking for bowls like these for years, and I finally found them on Amazon,” says Belz. “These are sturdy, dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and perfect for everything, from soups to pasta. For a pack of three, the price is perfect.” The 60-ounce soup bowls are microwave-safe and come in vibrant colors.

11 These Ceramic Flower Pots With Near-Perfect Reviews BUYMAX 5 inch Ceramic Flower Pots (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon “If you're a houseplant fanatic like I am, you'll adore this set of pots,” Belz tells Bustle. “They're the perfect size, a fantastic color, and have a drainage hole. I've literally bought this set of four a total of three times, and have no regrets. They always get plenty of compliments, as well.” Made of ceramic, these 5-inch pots come in a set of four and are available in four colors to perfectly complement your home decor: patina, mint green, purple, and white. With over 2,300 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, these are clearly a go-to choice for up-leveling your indoor plant game.

12 A Glass Spray Bottle For Spritzing In Style Nylea Glass Spray Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon When it comes to multitasking products around the home, Belz shares one of her favorites: “These glass spray bottles are an essential since they're perfect for everything — from misting plants to filling with homemade household cleaners,” she says. The refillable bottle holds up to 16 ounces, is made of chic amber glass, and features a nozzle with three different spray settings. Belz adds that this kind of bottle can even bring some style, saying, “You'll feel fancier using these instead of the standard plastic spray bottles you might find at the grocery store. They hold up well and look amazing in the house.”

13 This Protective Desk Mat That Doubles As A Mouse Pad YSAGi Office Desk Pad Amazon $16 See On Amazon “This desk mat keeps my workspace clean and works as a mousepad and coaster for my drinks too, protecting my vintage wood desk,” Lauren Beach tells Bustle. “It's available in four sizes and most of the color options are reversible too.” The mat is constructed of sturdy yet soft PU leather and is fully waterproof while also protecting your desk from accidental scratches or scuffs. It’s available in over 20 stylish reversible colors and can be taken on the go by rolling it up and securing it with an included band.

14 A Stylish Pencil Cup Made Of Shatterproof Silicone YOSCO Silicone Pencil Cup Amazon $9 See On Amazon Adorable desk decor can do wonders for inspiring you to face the day’s tasks with zest, and this product recommended by Beach hits the mark perfectly. “Well weighted so it won't topple over, this silicone pencil cup looks good and won't shatter if it does manage to fall – great for homes with pets, kids, or clumsy work-from-home editors,” she says. The cup comes in a minimalist white shade and features a chic, modern geometric design to store your pens and pencils with style.

15 This Surge Protector That Can Rotate 360 Degrees Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of having every outlet in the house occupied by some lamp or charging device, feast your eyes on this surge protector that Beach swears by as the answer to your problems. “My hunt for the perfect surge protector is finally over,” she says. “This Belkin model isn't very expensive and it can handle three traditional plugs and two USB devices. The best part? It can rotate in any direction and only uses up one of the sockets, unlike every other model I tried.” On top of all these features, it also protects your devices from power fluctuations, short-circuiting, or overloading.

16 A Honey Mask That Provides Serious Moisture I'm from] Honey Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Able to be used and consumed in many different ways, honey seems to be one of nature’s miracle materials, so it makes sense to use it directly on the skin when serious moisture is needed. Jen Fiegel opts for this honey mask which is “so soothing and moisturizing (aka perfect for winter),” she says. “It's also a lot cheaper than many other honey masks I've tried but just as effective.” On top of hydration, this mask also provides exfoliation and skin-smoothing results, all powered by a formula that contains 88.7% honey.

17 These Wooden Hangers Available In Maple Or Cherry Honey-Can-Do Wood Hangers (24-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I was skeptical about these before receiving them because wooden hangers are usually so much more expensive but was pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong,” says Fiegel. These wooden hangers come in a pack of 24 and are available in light maple wood or dark cherry wood. They feature a contoured shoulder to maintain your clothing’s shape and though they cost a little over a dollar each. “The quality is there,” Fiegel said. “The notches for straps and textured bar to keep pants in place are nice touches, too.”

18 A Silicone Placemat To Contain Your Pet’s Food & Water Spills Cuddle Campus Silicone Placemat with Raised Edges Amazon $10 See On Amazon Clocking in at a mere $10, this food-grade silicone placemat comes highly recommended by Fiegel for containing spills created by a beloved pet come mealtime. “My cat can be a messy eater, but having this below her water and wet food bowls has been a quick fix that looks nice and is dishwasher safe,” she says. The mat comes in six gorgeous colors in all manner of pastels from tourmaline to peach fuzz to limestone and features raised edges for effective mess control.

19 This Foot File That Effectively Sloughs Away Dry Skin Bare August Glass Foot File Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing like seeing your feet completely renewed post-salon scrub, but this can certainly set you back a few dollars. As an alternative, Fiegel suggests this affordable foot file that comes in an adorable ergonomic design with an accompanying cover so as to be easily taken on the go. “An Epsom salt soak, some lotion that smells really good, and this little gadget that works shockingly well — at-home pedi, done,” Fiegel says. The file is made with etched glass that gently yet effectively removes dry skin and works on both wet and dry feet.

20 A Soothing Ice Roller For Depuffing RoselynBoutique Ice Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon “I figured I would probably enjoy this face roller when I first bought it, but I didn't expect it to become my favorite part of my morning routine,” says Mallory Moreno of this skin-soothing ice roller that stores in your freezer. “My face feels instantly less puffy and more radiant after using this roller for 10 minutes each day. It's also great for soothing headaches.” The cool temperature of the roller helps to both increase blood flow and reduce inflammation with its massaging abilities. And you can choose from tons of pretty handle colors such as viva magenta or silver gray.

21 This Handheld Milk Frother That’s Battery Operated MatchaDNA Handheld Electric Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon For those experimenting with creating their own cafe-style drinks, Moreno has one of the keys to making it a success. “Ever since I began making more of my lattes at home, I've been on a mission to create ones that rivaled Starbucks,” she tells Bustle. “Once I discovered this milk frother, it changed everything. My lattes are extra creamy and delicious now! I can also make the perfect foam for my cold brew. It's battery-operated and super easy to use.” The frother is simple to clean, is made of sturdy stainless steel, and costs less than $10, making this a can’t-lose purchase.

22 A Satin Cami & Shorts Set For Glamorous Bedtimes Ekouaer Satin Cami Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Though there’s nothing wrong with that favorite old T-shirt, upgrading your sleepwear game with this affordable satin cami and shorts set can bring a little something special to each bedtime. As Moreno says, “Having at least one set of real pajamas can change the game for you, and in my opinion, the silkier the better. I currently have this set in two colors and plan on buying more! I tend to overheat when I sleep, but these silky pajamas keep me comfy and cool throughout the night.” The two-piece set is made of silky satin polyester with a touch of spandex for extra comfort and features a V-neck front and low cut back. Available in over 40 different colors and patterns, Moreno suggests handwashing the set “to keep it looking luxe.”

23 This Pet Bowl Mat That’s A Cinch To Clean Reopet Silicone Pet Bowl Mat Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pet parents prepare to experience relief when they opt for this dishwasher-safe pet bowl mat recommended by Amanda Fama. “Thanks to this silicone mat, my cat's food doesn't fly across the kitchen floor while he's eating,” she says. “Instead, it stays on the mat and is simple to clean up afterward. Since it's waterproof, I don't have to worry about his water splashing onto the surface, either.” On top of raised edges that contain spills, it’s also available in five sizes and “tons of colors, but I opted for gray because it matches my decor,” says Fama.

24 A Kitty Litter Mat That Keeps Floors Litter-Free kaxionage Kitty Litter Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon If stepping on bits of litter with your bare feet is becoming a tad tiresome, consider this kitty litter mat that Fama swears by. “Before I purchased this mat, litter was being thrown across the hall whenever my cat used his litter box,” she tells Bustle. “Now, thanks to the double-layered design that traps litter the second my cat steps out, everything stays put inside the mat itself. It's simple to open up and pour excess litter out whenever needed — and since it's made with foam, it's lightweight and soft on my cat's paws.” The mat is available in six different sizes as well as three shades (black, gray, and brown), and the bottom layer is both conveniently waterproof and non-slip.

25 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker For Excellent Daily Coffee Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon As sometimes the most expensive brew offered in a cafe, pour-over coffee has long been loved for its ability to extract every bit of delicious flavor from the grounds. This pour-over coffee maker recommended by Fama has over 38,000 reviews and only costs $20 for that daily deliciousness. “I'll admit: I'm new to pour-over coffee,” confesses Fama. “But this pour-over has made every morning extra enjoyable. It's made with sleek, durable borosilicate glass that I can clean in the dishwasher when needed. Plus, the smooth cork makes it a breeze to pour hot coffee when it's ready. Not to mention, the stainless steel filter is reusable and also simple to wash off.”

26 This Microfiber Hair Towel That Secures As A Turban Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon "I love this hair towel wrap — it actually stays on my head thanks to a button on the back, which I haven't seen on other hair towels,” says Ileana Morales Valentine. The towel is made of highly absorbent microfiber and is large enough to accommodate hair of all lengths. Morales Valentine attests to this, saying, “I have long hair, and using this microfiber towel on wash day makes it dry so much faster." Choose from 10 adorable color and pattern options such as palm leaves, leopard, or white terrazzo.

27 A Mini Box Cutter That Keeps Fingers Safe Slice Mini Box Cutter Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slicing packages open can occasionally involve a risk to life and limb, but not when you use this mini box cutter recommended by Morales Valentine. It uses a durable ceramic blade that is sharp for effective cutting yet whose blade won’t endanger fingers. "This little box cutter is so handy for opening packages,” she says. “I love that it's magnetic and doesn't take up much room, so it's easy to keep accessible but tucked away for safety." A nonslip grip and auto-retractable blade add to the overall safety of this efficient little tool.

28 This Scalp Scrub That Removes Product Buildup Puracy Scalp Exfoliator and Sea Salt Scalp Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Restore hair to health by washing away product buildup with this efficacious scalp scrub loved by Christina Sanza. “After experiencing buildup on my scalp, I added this exfoliator to my routine a few times a week and it's a game-changer,” she says. “My hair feels cleaner and lighter and looks shinier, and the product doesn't irritate my sensitive skin.” The scrub is formulated with sea salt, essential amino acids, and moisturizing botanical extracts that all work to gently clarify and hydrate hair. In addition to being cruelty-free, it’s both color-safe as well as hypoallergenic.

29 A Lip Balm Made With Rich Cocoa Butter & Almond Oil Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon For a budget-friendly pick from a mainstay in the beauty industry, opt for this deeply moisturizing lip balm recommended by Sanza. It contains rich ingredients such as cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E, yet absorbs seamlessly into the skin for totally rejuvenated lips. “I must have lip balm nearby at all times and this one is perfectly light and moisturizing,” says Sanza. “At under $10, it's become my go-to pick.” Additionally, apply it overnight to work as an effective hydrating lip mask treatment.

30 This Sports Water Bottle With Over 117,000 Reviews Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 117,000 reviews on Amazon and a high 4.8-star rating, Sanza loves this popular sports water bottle as a sure bet to handle all your hydration needs. “While I originally bought this water bottle for travel, I now use it every day,” Sanza says. “The 32-ounce capacity makes it easy to stay hydrated and I love that it comes with multiple lids. It's also easy to clean and comes in lots of fun colors.” Among those colors are stylish shades ranging from a deep blue ombre called dark night or a pastel hue called bubble gum. As an added bonus, the stainless steel, double-wall insulation maintains your beverage’s cold temperature for up to 24 hours.

31 A Ceramide Protein Treatment To Restore Hair To Health Elizavecca Milky Piggy Collagen Ceramide Coating Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon “This ceramide protein hair treatment costs less than $10 and works even better than expensive brands,” says Lisa Fogarty. “It makes your hair feel silky-soft and a little goes a long way.” Damaged hair, whether that be from regular styling or coloring, can be coaxed back to health using this treatment’s formula which contains collagen, amino acids, and herbal extracts. Reviewers comment on their restored locks that don’t feel weighed down by the treatment’s nourishing formula.

32 This Bundle Of Pink Stuff Cleaning Products That Can Tackle Anything Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cleaning Paste and Multi-Purpose Spray Bundle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes the state of your countertops, kitchen sink, or shower can be overwhelming, but finding the right kind of cleaner can make all the difference in the world. Just take it from Fogarty who says, “The Pink Stuff is a game-changer when it comes to cleaning products. It smells SO great and is the definition of a multipurpose cleaner. I use it everywhere – from stove tops to bathrooms. The fresh scent lingers and reminds me that my house is spotless.” This two-pack bundle comes with a miracle cleaning paste and multipurpose cleaning spray that will transform annoying household chores into blissfully easy tasks.

33 A Breathing Buddha That Guides Your 4-7-8 Breathing Technique Mindsight Breathing Buddha for Guided Visual Meditation Amazon $22 See On Amazon Integrate a stress-reducing breathing cycle into your daily life with this pick Fogarty swears by to add mindfulness throughout the day. “The Breathing Buddha is my absolute favorite recent Amazon purchase,” she tells Bustle. “First of all, he's so cute. Second, its changing colors help me focus on my 4-7-8 breathing technique, which is really great for calming the body and relieving stress. My kids even reach for him when they need a moment to relax their minds.” The battery-powered Buddha uses preset colors for each part of the 4-7-8 cycle and is easily recharged via micro-USB.

34 This Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap That Contours To Your Body Sharper Image Hot & Cold Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap Amazon $27 See On Amazon Couple relaxing herbs with a little hot or cold therapy and you have yourself a serious stress buster according to Danielle Kraese, who relies on this aromatherapy neck and shoulder wrap. “Like most people who work at a computer all day, my neck and shoulders often get stiff and achy,” she says. “I wasn't ready to shell out for a massage gadget, so I decided to try this wrap instead and it has been such a lifesaver! It's so soothing and stays put on my shoulders even when I'm moving around.” The wrap is filled with lavender, lemongrass, chamomile, and peppermint, and is weighted to provide soothing pressure. Pop it in the freezer or warm it in the microwave depending on your needs. Kraese adds, “Also the material is really plush and cozy — all in all a relaxing experience.”

35 A Box Of Hypoallergenic Bamboo Patches Designed For Sensitive Skin PATCH Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bandages (25 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sensitive skin can mean that treating cuts or scratches with your average Band-Aid might cause more harm than good. Kraese recommends these bamboo patches saying, “I have super reactive skin, and popular brand name bandages sometimes leave me with red splotchy rashes that are more uncomfortable than the cut I was trying to protect in the first place. But these don't bother my skin at all! I also love knowing that they're made with bamboo material that's compostable and biodegradable.” The eco-friendly material is free of latex or plastic and the bandages come in a box of 25 for only $7, making them a budget-friendly choice for those SOS moments.

36 These Satin Pillowcases That Offer Luxury For Less Than $10 Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’ve been curious about upgrading to fancier bedding, Kelsey Lawrence recommends this completely affordable set of two silk satin pillowcases with over 74,000 reviews on Amazon. “I'm new to the satin pillowcase game, but these really are a chic look for under $10,” she says. “My hair looks better when I wake up, and the coral color option channels Hollywood Regency nostalgic glamour for me. If you're a warm sleeper, the cooling effect of these pillowcases feels nice when the heat cranks up at night.” Choose from over 30 shades and five sizes with washing easily done on the delicate cycle of your machine.

37 A Luxe Face Cream That’s Free Of Toxic Ingredients Pacifica Beauty Dreamy Youth Day and Night Face Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon “I don't generally spring for the sort of high-end beauty products in the $30-and-up category, but this moisturizer from Pacifica feels luxurious without the extra money spent,” says Lawrence. This face cream formulated with peptides and floral stem cells can be used both day and night and is made with a vegan formula free of parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil. Lawrence adds, “It's under $20, it smells like roses and geranium, and while the texture is thick, it doesn't feel greasy after application — I can't ask for much more from a moisturizer.”

38 These Pink Mini Christmas Lights That Give Off An Engaging Glow Minetom Pink Mini Christmas Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Create accented space and jazzed-up ambiance with these pink mini Christmas lights that Lawrence can’t say enough good things about. “As someone who really really loves pink, these lights absolutely made my apartment magical,” she says. “What sets these apart from other twinkly lights is the pink wiring – a nice touch so when they're off during the day, I don't have army-green cords hanging around,” she says. The lights come in a string of 100 LEDs and include eight lighting modes from which to choose, from slow fades to twinkling. Lawrence raves, “The glow from these is perfect — anyone I have over comments on them.”

39 A Makeup Setting Spray With A Dewy Finish NYX Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon “I’m fanatical about locking in my makeup with this NYX setting spray, even if I’m wearing little more than mascara and concealer,” says Caroline Goldstein. “It’s by far the longest-lasting mist I’ve tried, and unlike most other setting sprays on the market, it has a dewy finish, rather than a matte one, so it makes my complexion look radiant and fresh. It also helps my makeup blend and settle for a more natural-looking effect.” With over 94,000 reviews, this spray is clearly beloved for its sweatproof and transfer-proof abilities, setting your makeup for up to 16 hours at a time. The formula is vegan and infused with skin-nourishing niacinamide to boot.