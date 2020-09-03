13 Different Sides Of TikTok Beyond Dancing

Social Media
FoodieTok, NostalgiaTok, #cottagecore — your For You page contains multitudes.
There's more to TikTok than Alt TikTok vs. Straight TikTok. Through exploring hashtags and engaging with seemingly niche interests — like medical mysteries or early aughts nostalgia — you can unlock vast communities within the app. Here's a guide to just some of the different "sides" of TikTok.
Whether you're looking for dinner suggestions or love watching someone put together a bento box, Foodietok has it all. You'll find trends like cloud bread or Dalgona coffee, food prep hacks, slow-mo cheese pulls, and more.