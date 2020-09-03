Social Media

13 Different Sides Of TikTok Beyond Dancing

FoodieTok, NostalgiaTok, #cottagecore — your For You page contains multitudes.

Screetshots via TikTok
By Kaitlyn Wylde

There's more to TikTok than Alt TikTok vs. Straight TikTok. Through exploring hashtags and engaging with seemingly niche interests — like medical mysteries or early aughts nostalgia — you can unlock vast communities within the app. Here's a guide to just some of the different "sides" of TikTok.

TikTok/matthewinthekitchen

FoodieTok

#foodie #schoollunch #baking #eat #tiktokfood #eatemup #easyrecipe

Whether you're looking for dinner suggestions or love watching someone put together a bento box, Foodietok has it all. You'll find trends like cloud bread or Dalgona coffee, food prep hacks, slow-mo cheese pulls, and more.

