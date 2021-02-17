The Biggest Differences Between Signal & Facebook Messenger

Tech
What to know if you're thinking of making the switch.
After WhatsApp released new privacy guidelines in January, people are reconsidering their messaging apps. While Facebook, WhatsApp's parent company, is bulking up Messenger's features, many are switching to apps like Signal. Here are the biggest differences between the two apps.
With end-to-end encryption, your message is only decryptable by the recipient. While Facebook's Secret Conversations feature enables end-to-end encryption, it's not Facebook Messenger's default setting.