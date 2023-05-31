There’s no such thing as having too much romance, intimacy, or connection in a relationship. Thankfully, there is plenty you can do to keep the passion alive, including kissing your other half for six seconds every day. No, seriously — that’s it. The intimacy hack is going viral on TikTok for potentially improving relationships, and the rave reviews speak for themselves.

The pro tip began circulating on TikTok after user @afinehuman made a video about the theory on May 12, calling it one of their “favorite relationship hacks.” The six-second kiss, which was created by couples therapist Dr. John Gottman, is meant to build a “ritual of connection,” and all you have to do is kiss your significant other for an allotted time each day. The expert landed on six seconds because it’s “long enough to make a moment of connection” and “stops the busyness in your brain and puts your focus on your partner at that moment,” per the Gottman Institute. Implementing this practice into your relationship can also reduce cortisol (the primary hormone tied to stress), and increase your levels of oxytocin (aka the “love” hormone).

“One of the reasons why it’s most effective is because it’s an act that you can do every day that builds intimacy, that doesn’t involve talking or problem-solving,” says user @afinehuman in the viral video. “It is really designed just to have a moment of intimacy.”

Because the duration of the kiss lasts longer than a peck, the creator points out that you’ll need to “bring some intentionality to it,” which likely makes the smooch even sweeter.

If you need to hear a testimonial before you try it for yourself, @aleigh_loves_jayden_2 called the hack “genuinely a lifesaver,” saying, “We do it every day. Last night we got into a tiny argument and to make sure we didn’t go to bed mad, he said, ‘We need to do our kiss’ and we did it and we were able to talk out the issue.” Looks like the hack doesn’t just strengthen physical intimacy — it can lead to a stronger emotional connection, too.

“Start doing the six-second kiss, I promise it’ll help your relationship,” concluded the creator.

Another user, @darthveadah, shared their own experience with the method and commented, “We always do the six-second kiss and sometimes it fixes an entire bad day and it’s my favorite thing.” User @livi.uhh also replied that they started doing this with their partner “kinda jokingly but now we both love it.” Don’t underestimate the power of an intentional kiss, y’all.

If you’re still not convinced, @suziemeg shares a true success story of the method, opening up about how she and her partner were able to save their relationship after separating, all thanks to a daily six-second kiss and learning to understand each other’s love language. I’m not crying, there’s just something in my eye.

No relationship is perfect, which means there’s always room for improvement. And if all it takes to bring your partnership to the next level is six seconds each day, why not give it a try?