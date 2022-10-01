Smarter & Cheaper Ways To Fix Annoying Problems Around Your House

No matter how hard you work to keep your home tidy, updated, and in working order, annoying problems always come up. And when issues arise one after the other, it’s easy to get frustrated and just give up. With cleaning, organizing, and pest control to consider, it can feel like solutions are always out of reach.

Thankfully, you don’t need to empty your bank account or burn the midnight oil to keep up with home maintenance. This list is full of smart, affordable ways to fix those everyday house quandaries. So whether you need to make your laundry smell fresher, stop crumbs from falling between appliances, or get grout to sparkle like new in just minutes, there’s a solution for you below.

1 Remove Pet Hair From Sofas With A Portable Hair Remover ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can get your pet hair situation under control and avoid single-use lint rollers with this pet hair remover. Using the power of static cling, this roller picks up fur and lint, trapping it in the chamber which can be emptied after use. And because it’s just 7.5 inches long, it’s small enough to go wherever you (or your pets) do.

2 Keep Your Herbs From Wilting Too Soon With An Herb Saver NOVART XXL Herb Saver Amazon $33 See On Amazon Save money and trips to the grocery store with this herb saver. Made from glass, BPA-free plastic, and stainless steel, this gadget creates the proper ventilation to help herbs like parsley, cilantro, and more last for up to two to three weeks. Simply trim your herbs, put them in the canister, and change out the water in the bottom every few days.

3 Brighten Up Dim Areas With This Wireless Light Bar Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add ambiance and convenience with this wireless LED light bar and end your days of food prepping in dim lighting once and for all. This battery-powered bar can be installed with either the included adhesive or screws and even comes with a remote, so you can adjust the brightness or set a timer.

4 Stop Your Rugs From Sliding Around With These Hook & Loop Grippers Hook and Loop Premium L Shape Rug Corner Gripper Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your rugs sliding around, try these hook and loop rug grippers to keep them in place. They essentially work like Velcro: Attach the triangular grips to your carpet and your circle grips directly to the floor, and you’re good to go. It shouldn’t damage your floors, and you can easily mop, sweep, or vacuum directly over the circular floor grip, too.

5 Dry Your Clothes Without Taking Up Too Much Space With A Folding Drying Rack Greenco 3 Tier Over The Door Folding Drying Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get the perks of a laundry room even if you’re short on space with this over-the-door drying rack. This lightweight rack hooks easily over most doors without any hardware necessary to install. It features three levels of mesh shelves to ensure your clothes have the breathability necessary to dry in a flash.

6 Prevent Your Sheets From Trapping Loose Items In The Laundry With A Sheet Detangler Wad-Free Sheet Detangler Amazon $20 See On Amazon If sheets get balled up in the wash they can trap loose items and prevent everything from drying, but these sheet detanglers can stop that. They effectively seal up your sheets by securing each corner into one of four tabs on the plastic device. Each pack comes with two detanglers, enough for preventing wrinkles and dampness on up to two sheets.

7 Stop Grease Stains Before They Start With A Splatter Screen BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen sparkly with this splatter screen that catches grease and helps prevent stains. Made from 305 stainless steel, this screen uses extremely fine mesh to keep oil in without affecting your cooking process. The handle of the screen simply rests over the handle of your pain. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, too.

8 Prevent Bug Infestations In Your Trash With These Pest Strips TERRO T800 Insect Garbage Guard Amazon $8 See On Amazon This garbage guard, which acts as a solution to insect infestations in your trash, couldn’t be simpler. You simply peel off the backing and adhere it to the inside of your trash can. It releases a vapor that removes roaches, flies, and more and prevents them from returning. It’s safe to use outside or in the garage.

9 Never Lose Track Of Batteries Again With This Organizer Case The Battery Organizer Storage Case Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get your batteries sorted with this battery organizer storage case. It has room for a whopping 180 batteries in sizes ranging from AAA to D and more. Plus, it even includes a battery tester, so you’ll never have to wonder if your power supply has enough juice left. Available colors: 8

10 End Car Messes For Good With A Trunk Organizer Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get your trunk sorted once and for all with this car trunk organizer. Perhaps most importantly, it’s designed to stay put as you drive (thanks to the steel straps). It’s also waterproof to help keep any spills safely inside. The organizer even features three compartments of varying sizes and even folds up flat when not in use. Available colors: 3

11 Stop Cold Air From Getting In Rooms With A Draft Stopper Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon This door draft stopper is a genius and affordable solution to cold drafts that chill your space. It attaches easily to the bottom of your door via 3M adhesive tape, and the backing itself is even waterproof. In addition to helping your room stay climate controlled, it can also dampen noise, too. Available colors: 5

12 Eliminate Bugs With These Popular Sticky Traps Garsum Fruit Fly Sticky Trap (18-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Put an end to pesky fly, gnat, and mosquito problems with this sticky fly trap, which has over 23,000 positive ratings on Amazon. These traps attract bugs in a flash to help protect your home and your garden. Simply stick them into plants for use outdoors, or in a glass with something tempting like sugar water indoors.

13 Quiet Down Noisy Appliances With These Anti-Vibration Pads SlipToGrip Washing Machine Anti Vibration Pads Amazon $44 See On Amazon If your washer or dryer rumbles, try these anti-vibration pads to dampen the noise. They even work under refrigerators and stoves. Made from stainless steel and non-slip rubber, the feet simply slip under the unit to prevent movement that might damage surfaces over time.

14 Make Cleaning Your Dryer A Breeze With A Vent Cleaner Kit Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cut down on cleaning time with this dryer vent cleaning kit. The sturdy-but-flexible hose attachment connects to nearly any vacuum, while the included brush helps you loosen lint. The narrow mouth of the attachment gets into slim spots to suck it up quickly. You can also use it for tricky corners around the house.

15 Keep Your Washer Fresh With These Machine Cleaning Tabs Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (8 Tablets) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Sometimes, mildew that builds up in your washer can make your clothes smell — but these washing machine tablets can change that. Just put one tablet into an empty washer and wash it on either the “clean washer” setting, and you’re good to go. It leaves behind a refreshing citrus scent, too.

16 Help Keep Your Sink Dry With This Splash Guard JHFY Kitchen Sink Splash Guard Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your sink protected with this splash guard. Made from nonslip silicone, this guard fits around your faucet to catch splashes, helping to ensure you’re not wiping up excess water or even mold that might accumulate over time. It doubles as a soap or sponge holder and can even go in the dishwasher. Available colors: 2

17 Increase The Range Of Your Router With A Wi-Fi Extender TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender Amazon $23 See On Amazon This handy Wi-Fi extender can help generate a stronger internet signal for up to 20 devices. You simply plug it in and press the button twice to begin set up. It covers an area of up 1,200 square feet and can help reduce lags while strengthening your signal.

18 Clean Your Pet’s Paws In These Portable Cups Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make muddy pet paws a thing of the past with this dog paw cleaner. Simply fill the travel-size cup with a bit of water, put the cap on, dip your pet’s paws in one at a time, and dab them dry. The silicone bristles, when combined with a gentle twisting motion, help loosen dirt and mud so that your pet won’t track it into your car or home. Available colors: 7

19 Solve Your Charging Dilemmas With A Compact Power Strip Ceptics USB Power Strip Amazon $15 See On Amazon While many surge protectors are bulky, this power strip is extremely compact and won’t take up much room in your workspace. It features three traditional outlets, three USB outlets, and even a USB-C outlet, ensuring you’ve got plenty of coverage. And while the cord is 5 feet long, the unit itself weighs less than 5 ounces.

20 Stop Crumbs & Spills In Their Tracks With This Counter Gap Cover FLSEPAMB Counter Gap Cover (2 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Make cleaning hard-to-reach places a breeze by simply sealing them up with a counter-gap cover. These covers come in two to a pack and are made from silicone. They each have a flat edge that lies on top, plus a narrow lip that goes directly into the crevice between your appliances. They can even be trimmed to size.

21 Make Shattered Glass A Thing Of The Past With Unbreakable Wine Glasses FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon No need to worry about breaking your fragile stemware again, because these unbreakable wine glasses are here to the rescue. Made from durable stainless steel, these glasses will help keep your beverage temperature-controlled while remaining stylish in a range of several colors. They’re even dishwasher safe, too. Available colors: 16

22 Remove Pet Stains With The Power Of Your Feet Bissell Stomp 'N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pet stain remover that’s activated by your feet is changing the carpet cleaning game. Simply place the pad on the ground, stomp on it to release the formula, and then wait 30 minutes or more for the pad to absorb the stain. It works on a range of stains, from pet messes to wine and more.

23 Remodel Your Overexposed Entryway For Under $20 Coavas Window Privacy Film Amazon $12 See On Amazon If giant glass doors or oversized windows make you feel like you don’t have any privacy, try this window film. It installs without any glue or residue-causing agents. Simply wet the surface area, apply the foil, scrape out any bubbles, and let the static cling do the rest. In addition to offering more privacy, it also helps protect from UVA and UVB rays. Available sizes: 6

24 Separate Your Laundry Loads With Ease Using A Double Hamper Greenco Double Hamper Amazon $41 See On Amazon If dividing your clothes for the wash is a pain, try a double hamper instead. This hamper has tons of useful features like the grommet steel handles for easy transport and the removable lid with a magnetic closure. Not only does it feature a divider to separate your loads, but it’s also fully collapsible.

25 Make Your Sink More Kid-Friendly With This Faucet Extender Munchkin Faucet Extender (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Little ones may struggle to reach the sink, but this faucet extender can help them wash up independently. Made from soft but firm rubber, the extender fits over nearly every faucet without complicated installation to bring the water source closer to little hands. It comes in a pack of two.

26 Knock Out Unwanted Odors With This Nontoxic Detergent Rockin' Green Active Wear Detergent Amazon $29 See On Amazon This activewear detergent helps fight unwanted odors without toxic chemicals. It’s made from plant-based materials with a vegan formula that’s safe on the skin (but tough on smells). It’s also completely biodegradable, making it a better choice for the planet. Simply add the powder directly to your detergent dispenser to use.

27 Tackle Messes On The Go With This Stain Remover Spray Emergency Stain Rescue Emergency Stain Remover Spray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Spills can happen anywhere, which is why this portable stain remover spray comes in handy. This concentrated formula is safe to use on all kinds of fabrics, from clothing to carpets to upholstery. Just spray it on, blot it up, and rinse it out to remove stains from food, wine, spit-up, and more.

28 Reduce Unwanted Moisture In Your Home With A Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Compact Dehumidifier Amazon $39 See On Amazon If the air in your home is feeling a bit too damp, a dehumidifier can help dry things out. This model is both compact and lightweight, weighing just 2.4 pounds. It has a 16-ounce capacity and will automatically turn off once it has extracted its maximum amount of water. It’s even quiet as it runs, too.

29 Soak In A Deeper Bath Using This Drain Cover SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Drain Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a seriously luxurious bath experience, try using this drain cover. It adheres via suction cups to create a tight seal over your overflow drain, allowing you to fill up the bath higher. The perforation at the top maintains safety by allowing access to the drain as well. Available colors: 9

30 Install Window Screens In A Snap With This Expandable Option Fenestrelle Expandable Window Screen (2-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Professionally installed screens on all your windows can get expensive, but these expandable window screens are much more affordable and allow you to use them only when you need them. Simply open your window, place the screen below it, and expand the sides to fit. Close the window, and you’re done. Instant screen.

31 Stop Your Couch Cushions From Sliding With This Cushion Gripper Gorilla Grip Couch Cushion Gripper Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re tired of constantly sliding your couch back into place, these cushion grippers can help them stay put. This rubber pad simply sits underneath your couch, and thanks to its double-sided construction, it grips both your sofa and the cushions to keep them together. Just trim the pad to get an exact fit.

32 Prevent Tool Clutter By Using A Corner Tower Rack Rubbermaid Garage Corner Tool Tower Rack Amazon $37 See On Amazon The days of a messy garage or broom closet are behind you, thanks to this tool tower rack. The rack has a two-level, triangular shape that allows it to fit easily in any corner. Inside, there are parallel perforations so that you can store up to 30 long handle tools at once without them getting tangled or messy.

33 Nourish Your Dry Cutting Board With Mineral Oil CLARK'S Cutting Board Mineral Oil Amazon $55 See On Amazon Extend the longevity of your cutting board by treating it with mineral oil. Simply rub it into your butcher block or cutting board every month or so and let it sit for two hours to help prevent your wood from cracking or drying out. Because it’s made with orange and lemon extract, it gives off a light citrus scent.

34 Freshen Up The Look Of Tile With A Grout Pen Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s no need for a costly tile repair job when you can make your grout look new with this grout paint marker. Available in both narrow and wide tip options, this pen provides a white, waterproof finish that seals in grout while brightening your space. Simply shake the pen and pump the tip to apply.

35 Clean Hard-To-Reach Spots With A Drill Attachment Holikme Drill Brush Attachments Set (38 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make the tools you already have pull double duty with this drill brush attachment set. Featuring 38 different attachments that range from stiff pads to soft pads, to bristle brushes and more, you’ll have the right cleaning tool for the job with the strength of a power tool behind it. Use it on grout, tile, carpet, and more.

36 Cut Down On Cafe Trips With This At-Home Cold Brew Maker Osaka Glass Cold Brew Coffee & Tea Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get coffee shop-quality joe at home with this cold brew maker. Made from glass with a stainless steel filter, this carafe is pleasing to the eye while being incredibly convenient. Just put the desired amount of grounds in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit overnight. Your cold brew will last up to a week, thanks to the airtight seal on the lid.

37 Get Your Pantry Sorted With This Water Bottle Organizer ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your water bottles stored and safe from toppling over with this water bottle organizer. These bins are made from durable, clear plastic so you can easily spot your items. Each organizer has slots for two bottles, and two organizers are included in each pack, so you can stack them to customize your space.

38 Make Your Couch Look New With These Cushion Supports HomeProtect Sagging Cushion Support Amazon $40 See On Amazon If wear-and-tear over time has caused your cushions to sag and dip, try this cushion support insert. It sits underneath your cushions to provide a sturdy base that can lift your cushions and make sitting more comfortable. As one reviewer raved, “If you're looking to extend the longevity of your saggy sofa with some nice support, don't hesitate to order.”

39 Banish Unwanted Food Smells With A Refrigerator Deodorizer Ellis Harper Refrigerator Deodorizer (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These versatile refrigerator deodorizers keep unwanted smells at bay and can even help keep food fresher for longer. Made with a bamboo charcoal filter, the filter helps destroy gas released by food and can be used in freezers and lunch bags as well. It’s eco-friendly and can last for up to a year.

40 Prevent Laundry Tangles & Protect Your Delicates With These Mesh Bags Muchfun Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to keep bra straps from getting twisted or protect delicate knits, these mesh laundry bags can help. Featuring a honeycomb construction that allows for proper water flow, these bags come three to a pack and boast a rust-proof zipper that can stand up to multiple washes. Just toss your items in and you’re good to go.