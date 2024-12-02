Secretlab has gained a devoted following for its premium gaming accessories that help make sitting for long stretches way more comfortable — and this foot rest is no exception. It has an advanced, dual-layer construction with an outer layer of “PlushCell” memory foam that feels soft to the touch. Meanwhile, the inner layer is made of firmer, cold-cure foam that provides even support while you work, game, watch videos, and more. As for the cover, it’s made of quilted velour, with silicone along the base for grip — and it can be removed and hand-washed whenever it needs a refresh.