Life
These Cyber Monday Deals Are So Good, They’ll Make You Feel Like The Smartest Shopper Out There
Jump on these deals (before everyone else does).
If you missed taking advantage of Black Friday deals, you’re in luck. The Bustle shopping editors did a deep dive to round up some of the very best Cyber Monday deals out there — and they’re so good, they’ll make you feel like you’ve outsmarted everyone. The only thing is these deals won’t last long, so you’ll definitely want to act fast.
50% Off These Cropped Tanks That Are Buttery Soft
Available in three classic colors, this ribbed crop tank is the ultimate wardrobe staple, with a versatile look that can be styled endless ways. It's made of soft modal material that will keep you feeling comfy, while the high neck adds a polished look that works for everything from running errands to a night out.
50% Off This Crossbody iPhone Case With A Built-In Card Wallet
You can keep all your essentials on hand and look stylish in the process thanks to this chic iPhone case that's also a crossbody purse. Available in seven colors — including blush pink, sky blue, and forest green — it has a built-in wallet with button closure that can hold up to 5 cards despite it's slim construction. And it has two different straps you can use, depending on what's most convenient for you. Plus, it's available in options for many of the most recent iPhone models.
30% Off This Volumizing Mascara That Has TikTok In A Frenzy
Now is your chance to snag Anastasia Beverly Hills’ TikTok-viral mascara for a great price. With this mascara, there's no flaking or clumping — just long, voluminous lashes that rival the bold look of extensions. Grab it in a full size or mini and see why this new mascara has already become a favorite among beauty buffs.
30% Off These Fan-Favorite Shoes That Are Podiatrist Approved
With these podiatrist-backed Skechers sneakers, you can walk in comfort and in style. The bestselling slip-ons feature a podiatrist-designed shape paired with superior arch support, and they come in your choice of seven colors. On top of that, they're machine washable for easy care.
55% Off These Popular Compression Leggings With A Hidden Pocket
Athleta's best-selling Interval leggings have won over reviewers for its comfy yet functional construction. Swoon-worthy features include a high-waist that moves with you, a hidden drawstring for a custom fit, and a side pocket that's perfect for a phone. The polyester-elastane fabric offers high compression, making these ideal for high impact workouts.
40% Off This Dry Shampoo With Rice & Tapioca Starch
Whether you need to freshen up your hair in a pinch or you’re just trying to maximize time between hair washings, this dry shampoo has you covered. Formulated for all hair types, it includes ingredients like rice and tapioca starch to absorb oil for hair that looks fresh and healthy.
40% Off This Vitamin C & Squalane Oil For Soft, Glowy Skin
Formulated with vitamin C stem cells, squalane, and orange oil, this lightweight oil can be applied after your moisturizer to promote glowy, even-toned skin that feels so soft. As a bonus, it's a perfect oil to pair with your gua sha routine.
Up To 50% Off Site-Wide From We-Vibe
Looking to add something new to your goodie drawer? Right now, you can save up to 50% on we-vibe’s selection of vibrators, massagers, rings, plugs, and more. There’s something for everyone and every type of play.
30% Off This Exfoliating Sugar Scrub That Leaves Skin So Soft
This luxurious sugar scrub is formulated to leave skin feeling so smooth and soft — while enveloping you in a subtle yet decadent scent. Sugar granules work to gently exfoliate away dead or dry skin, while quinoa oil helps to hydrate. Plus, this scrub will leave skin smelling incredible, thanks to scent notes that include bergamot, apricot, magnolia, and vanilla.
20% Off This Reed Diffuser For National Park Lovers
Channel the peaceful vibes of a cherished National Park with this reed diffuser from Parks Project. The cruelty-free fragrance channels crisp notes of pine, and it comes in a 8-ounce amber bottle with nine reeds to give you plenty of mileage.
47% Off These Stain-Resistant Pants That Feel Tailor-Made
Jack Archer is a brand that believes clothes should feel as good as they look, and its Jetsetter Tech Pant is no exception. With a tailor-made feel, the versatile pants are available in a range of inseam lengths, as well as in a slim and straight cut. They're made with the brand's superior Rebound fabric, which offers just the right balance of softness and stretch while also resisting water and stains — so they'll look just as good at the end of the day as they did when you first slipped them on.
20% Off This Nourishing Clay Mask For Your Booty
Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like — this clay mask is formulated specifically to nourish the skin on your bum, for cheeks that feel soft and smooth. It features skin-loving ingredients like Australian white clay, artichoke extract, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine to help hydrate, enhance texture, and soothe irritation.
50% Off These Chic Huggies In 18K Gold Vermeil
A pair of dainty huggies is a jewelry staple you can easily wear on the daily — and now is your chance to snag this pair from Monica Vinader for a great price. Made of 18-karat gold vermeil, they have subtle texture for an eye-catching twist, and they come in your choice of yellow or rose gold tones. They're also available in a sterling silver design for another classic option.
30% Off This Nourishing Moisturizer With Ginseng, Quinoa Oil, & Caffeine
This deeply hydrating lotion is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, like quinoa oil, ginseng extract, and caffeine. Available in several formulations, it promises to promote collagen production and minimize loss of elasticity. It absorbs into skin quickly, according to reviewers, and it comes in a convenient pump-style bottle that's easy to dispense while helping to keep bacteria from hands out.
20% Off This Nourishing Aussie Face Tanner With Green Tea & Acai Extracts
Formulated specifically for your face and décolletage, this deluxe face tan formula will help add a natural-looking glow while leaving skin feeling nourished. Available in three formulations, it features antioxidant- and vitamin-rich ingredients, including green tea, pomegranate, and acai extracts. Get 20% off with code FRIDAY20.
Up To 30% Off Maggie’s Organics Socks
Now is the perfect time to beef up your sock collection, with this major sale from Maggie's Organics. Shop the brand's cozy selection of socks made from organic cotton, and get 25% off orders over $35 — or 30% off orders over $150.
20% Off This Stunning Watch That’s Water Resistant
Got a watch enthusiast on your shopping list? This timepiece from Ralph Christian is a guaranteed stunner. It pairs a striking skeleton gold and black dial with sapphire-coated crystal glass. Interchangeable straps and 5 ATM water-resistance add practical touches for a watch that's as attractive as it is functional.
30% Off This Lovely Lilac Hand Cream That Offers Deep Hydration
With this lilac hand cream, you can tend to dry, chapped skin while making yourself feel pampered. The lightweight moisturizer features quinoa oil and Bioretinol to help bring dry hands back to life — without leaving them feeling greasy or oily. And the subtle fragrance channels the scent of four lilac varieties, for a lotion you'll want to reach for every day.
40% Off These Soothing Under-Eye Patches With Collagen & Colloidal Silver
Sooth and smooth your under-eye area with these cooling gel patches from BeautyBio. Formulated to ease puffiness, brighten, and hydrate, they feature heavy-hitting ingredients like collagen, colloidal silver, and aloe vera. Get 40% off site-wide when you use code BLUSH40.
Up to 35% Off This Freeze-Dried Pet Food With High-Quality Ingredients
Vital Essentials has an impressive selection of freeze-dried pet food and treats — and right now you can save big on select varieties. With options like beef, chicken, turkey, and even duck, Vital Essentials uses high-quality farm-raised meat. The formulas have earned high praise from dog and cat owners, and, according to reviewers, even picky pets approve of it.
20% Off These Silicone Handcuffs For Flexible, Comfy Play
For fun, flexible play, these silicone handcuffs are the perfect addition to your goody drawer. They have a comfortable design that stretches to fit most hand sizes — no key needed. Plus, the body-safe silicone material is easy to clean off after your done.
Up to 50% Off This Luxurious Bamboo Sheet Set
Sales days are the perfect time to upgrade your bedding for less, and with these cozy bamboo sheets you will feel like royalty. Made of 100% bamboo viscose, the temperature-regulating sheets will help keep you comfortable all year round. They boast an OEKO-TEX certification, which means they’ve been tested to ensure they’re free of certain harmful chemicals. And they come in a nice range of colors and sizes so you can find just the right fit for your bedroom.
- Available sizes: Twin — California King
- Available colors: 7
Buy One Get One On Solawave Skin Care Kits
Now is your chance to score major savings from the brand that has created serious buzz among skin care buffs. Solawave is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on its science-forward skin kits, for savings of up to $229. Solawave's popular four-in-one kit featured above includes the brand's multitasking, award-winning skin wand, which combines the powers of red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. You'll also get the brand's new LightBoost Activating Serum, which works together to maximize the benefits of wand treatments, for skin that feels firm, smooth, and radiant.
20% Off This At-Home Row Machine That’s Fit For Small Spaces
If you’ve been meaning to start or add to your home gym, now is your chance to save big on the Hydrow Wave Rower. This model has a sleek design that’s smaller and more lightweight to better work with tight spaces — and it folds up vertically to free up floor room when you’re not using it. The 16-inch HD screen gives you access to workouts led by Olympians and other top athletes. Use code CM100 at checkout to get the full discount.
- Available styles: 5
50% Off This Sofa Cover That’ll Have Your Couch Looking Like New
Whether your couch needs protection from pets and mishaps, is looking a little worse for wear, or just doesn’t match your style anymore, these sofa covers are an easy upgrade — and right now, they’re more wallet-friendly than ever. Available in several colors and sizes, they’re made with smooth jacquard fabric and they’re quick to install, thanks to the anti-slip, elastic design. Best of all, they’re machine washable so you can keeping them looking like new.
- Available colors: 5
- Available sizes: Small — Large
50% Off These Comfy, Seamless Thongs
For a classic thong that's comfortable enough to wear every day, look no further than this seamless one from certified B-Corp brand Boody. Made from a soft, stretchy blend of Lyocell, nylon, and elastane, this pair boasts a comfy waistband that won't roll down and a single-layer gusset with ribbing for maximum comfort. Plus, it comes in several pretty colors.
11% Off This Luxe Memory Foam Foot Rest That’s Made For Long Hours Of Sitting
Secretlab has gained a devoted following for its premium gaming accessories that help make sitting for long stretches way more comfortable — and this foot rest is no exception. It has an advanced, dual-layer construction with an outer layer of “PlushCell” memory foam that feels soft to the touch. Meanwhile, the inner layer is made of firmer, cold-cure foam that provides even support while you work, game, watch videos, and more. As for the cover, it’s made of quilted velour, with silicone along the base for grip — and it can be removed and hand-washed whenever it needs a refresh.
19% Off These Plush Down Feather Pillows
Ready to up the cozy factor of your bed? Now’s your chance to snag these plush down feather pillows for a great price. Each one has a “three-chamber” construction to give you the perfect balance of softness and support. It comes in your choice of medium or firm, as well as three sizes, so you are sure to find your perfect match here.
- Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King
- Available styles: 2
30% Off This Easy-To-Use Device That Promises To Remove Unwanted Hair For Good
Anyone who’s explored permanent hair removal knows it can require a hefty investment — not to mention a lot of salon visits. That’s why the LUMI has already created such a buzz since its launch in 2022. The handheld device uses intense pulsed light to target unwanted hair at the roots — and it’s designed to be safe and gentle enough for at-home use. According to the brand, many users start seeing results in just three weeks, with full results after six to 12 weeks of regular use. It’s an especially great option if you’re prone to painful ingrown hairs from shaving or waxing.
30% Off The Customizable Candle That’s Made Just For Pet Parents
When it comes to clever gifts for pet owners (or yourself), few can hold a candle to this customizable creation from TAJA Collection. Just upload a photo of a favorite furry friend for a unique and functional keepsake. You can even choose the size, votive color, and fragrance (with delightful scent options like vanilla bourbon, mistletoe, and gilded champagne). Get 30% off site-wide with code BFCM30.
30% Off This Nourishing Moisturizer Made With Snail Mucin
Whether you're new to the benefits of snail mucin or always looking for fresh ways to work it into your skin care routine, now is the best time to try Zen Dew's Moon Milk moisturizer. Formulated with 91% snail mucin, this K-beauty cream is new to Amazon but already winning over reviewers, with many gushing over how it leaves their skin feeling hydrated and soothed.
20% Off These Lumbar Chair Pillows That Channel Your Favorite Video Games
You can add an extra dose of support and personality to your desk or gaming chair with Secretlab’s lumbar pillows. They’re constructed with high-quality, cushy memory foam that offers some much-needed lower back support to help you cruise through long hours of sitting. And they come in an assortment of incredible Fortnite-themed designs. (You’ll also find League of Legends, Overwatch, and additional designs, though the discounts may vary).
20% Off This Shower Filter That Removes 99% Of Chlorine And PFAS
You can instantly improve the quality of your water with this powerful shower filter from Weddell Water. The NSF-certified filter is effective at removing 99% of chlorine, PFAS, and particulates, for high-quality water that helps support skin and hair health. Compatible with most standard shower heads, it's designed for easy, tool-free installation, and it has clear chambers so you can see when the cartridges need to be changed.
30% Off This Gua Sha Made Of Cooling Stainless Steel
Pamper yourself while helping to promote circulation and relaxation with this eye-catching gua sha. A worthy addition to your skin care arsenal, it has a unique stainless steel design that's durable and easy to clean — plus it's naturally cooling. Use it with your favorite serum or facial oil to help soothe skin and minimize puffiness.
23% Off The Leave-In Conditioner That Will Help Rescue Damaged Hair
For hair that is seriously dry and damaged, this leave-in conditioner will help bring it back to life while also detangling and minimizing frizz. A blend of coconut extracts, avocado oil, and vitamins work together to penetrate deep, leaving strands soft, smooth and hydrated. Plus, the cruelty-free formula is free of silicones, parabens, and sulfates.
40% Off This Ionic Flat Iron With Ceramic Plates
For shinier, straighter hair with minimal unwanted frizz, this ceramic flat iron will be your new best friend. It has 1-inch ceramic plates that heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the negative ion technology helps to promote shine. For maximum ease, there’s an auto-shutoff feature, and the digital interface lets you ensure the temperature is exactly where you want it.
20% Off This Low-Key Wedge Pillow That Keeps Selling Out
Dubbed “The Prim,” this wedge pillow manages to elevate your pleasure while also elevating the look of your bedroom — and it keeps selling out. It offers the perfect, 7-inch lift during sex for the person on the bottom while channeling the look of a chic throw pillow (so you won’t feel compelled to stash it in the closet when company comes over). The removable linen cover is machine washable for ease, and it comes in your choice of three elegant colors.
- Available colors: 3
12% Off This Litter-Robot Starter Bundle
Ready to leave your humble days of scooping poop in the past? This is the perfect time to snag the best-selling Litter-Robot 4 for a fantastic price — along with all the accessories you need to get started. In addition to the Litter-Robot 4, you’ll also get a bag of the brand’s premium cat litter, waste drawer liners, odor-absorbing carbon filters, and cleaning wipes.
- Available styles: 2
This article was originally published on