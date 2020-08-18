Snapchat's New Filter Will Transform Your Pet Into A Disney Cartoon

Tech
As if your pup wasn't cute enough already.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
Whether you're trying to cover up a pesky zit, make your lashes look longer, or just want to see how you'd look with a silly face, filters are great for having fun while taking selfies on social media. And now, thanks to a new filter on Snapchat, your dog can join in on the trend, too.
The filter — Cartoon Face by Snapchat — was made for people to see how they would look as cartoons. It uses AR effects to cover your eyes with animated ones that look like ones out of Frozen or Tangled.
Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle