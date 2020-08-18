Tech

Snapchat's New Filter Will Transform Your Pet Into A Disney Cartoon

As if your pup wasn't cute enough already.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
By Syeda Khaula Saad

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Whether you're trying to cover up a pesky zit, make your lashes look longer, or just want to see how you'd look with a silly face, filters are great for having fun while taking selfies on social media. And now, thanks to a new filter on Snapchat, your dog can join in on the trend, too.

The filter — Cartoon Face by Snapchat — was made for people to see how they would look as cartoons. It uses AR effects to cover your eyes with animated ones that look like ones out of Frozen or Tangled.

Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle

