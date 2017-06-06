37 Song Lyrics That Celebrate Your Best Friends

There’s nothing else that officially says friendship better than an Instagram photo with the perfect song lyric caption. I mean, that’s what National Best Friends Day is all about, right? Showing off how your best friend is more amazing than everyone else's? Pretty much! Which is why you are going to want a few song lyrics about best friends to post on National Best Friends Day on Tuesday, June 8.

Having a few best friends to lean on is one of the most precious things in life. Friends not only are there to ensure a good time, but they play a major role in shaping you as a person. Friends are basically family, and there is no better way to honor that relationship than by paying tribute on Instagram on National Best Friends Day. They’re always there for you, you can count on them, and they are secretly the wind beneath your wings. So, thank your best friends for always being there, for being a true gift, and sometimes even like a sibling or an umbrella that shelters you from the dark storm, with lyrics from meaningful songs.

It’s time to find that perfect Instagram photo — either from last week, last year, or even back in high school, any throwback will suffice — make it fabulous with a pretty filter, and pick one of the marvelous song lyrics below to show just how much you appreciate your best friends. Tag your friends in it, share it across your social platforms, and let everyone know how much you love your best friend this National Best Friend’s Day!

"No New Friends" by LSD ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth

"I got all I need in a world of doubt/We got our champagne dreams in an endless drought/We are the kings and queens seeking our aces out/We got all we need, no new friends now..."

"There For You" by Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan

"So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river/I'll be there for you/ I'll be there for you/When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper/I'll be loud for you..."

"Good Friend and a Glass of Wine" by LeAnn Rimes

“A good friend and a glass of wine/ That kind of therapy money can't buy/ Every girl needs a good friend and a glass of wine”

"Lean On" by Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ

"All we need is somebody to lean on."

“My Best Friend” by Weezer

“Lean on me, when you're not strong/ And I'll be your friend/ I'll help you carry on/ For it won't be long/ 'Til I'm gonna need/ Somebody to lean on...”

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

“Lend me your ears and I'll sing you a song/ And I'll try not to sing out of key...”

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” by Randy Newman

“You've got troubles, and I've got 'em too/ There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you/ We stick together and can see it through/ 'Cause you've got a friend in me.”

“I’ll Be There” by Jackson 5

“I'll reach out my hand to you/ I'll have faith in all you do/ Just call my name and I'll be there.”

“You’ve Got a Friend” by James Taylor

“You just call out my name/ And you know, wherever I am/ I'll come runnin’/ Ain't it good to know you've got a friend”

“Count On Me” by Bruno Mars

”If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea/ I'll sail the world to find you/ If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see/ I'll be the light to guide you.”

“Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler

“Did you ever know that you're my hero/ And everything I would like to be?/ I can fly higher than an eagle/ For you are the wind beneath my wings.”

“Thank You For Being My Friend” by Andrew Gold

“I'm not ashamed to say/ I hope it always will stay this way.”

“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts

“I'll be there for you/ When the rain starts to pour/ I'll be there for you/ Like I've been there before/ I'll be there for you/ 'Cause you're there for me too.”

“True Friend” by Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana)

“You know the secrets I could never tell/ And when I'm quiet you break through my shell/ Don't feel the need to do a rebel yell/ 'Cause you keep my feet on the ground.”

“Gift Of A Friend (Here We Go Again)” by Demi Lovato

“Sometimes you think you’ll be fine by yourself/ 'Cause a dream is a wish that you make all alone/ It’s easy to feel like you don’t need help/ But it’s harder to walk on your own.”

“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen

“Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had/ I've been with you such a long time/ You're my sunshine and I want you to know/ That my feelings are true/ I really love you/ Oh you're my best friend.”

“Stand By Me” by Ben E. King

“If the sky that we look upon/ Should tumble and fall/ Or the mountain should crumble to the sea/ I won't cry, I won't cry/ No, I won't shed a tear/ Just as long as you stand/ Stand by me.”

“Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE

“Everybody needs someone beside em’ shining like a lighthouse from the sea.”

“Umbrella” by Rihanna

“When the sun shines, we'll shine together/ Told you I'll be here forever/ Said I'll always be a friend/ Took an oath I'ma stick it out 'til the end.”

“Graduation” by Vitamin C

“As we go on we remember/ All the times we had together/ And as our lives change/ Come whatever/ We will still be friends forever.”

“Anytime You Need A Friend” by Mariah Carey

“You'll never be alone again/ So don't you fear/ Even if you're miles away/ I'm by your side.”

“I Will Come To You” by Hanson

“When you have no light to guide you/ And no one to walk beside you/ I will come to you/ Oh, I will come to you.”

“My Wish” by Rascal Flatts

“My wish, for you, is that this life becomes all that you want it to/ Your dreams stay big, your worries stay small/ You never need to carry more than you can hold/ And while you're out there getting where you're getting to/ I hope you know somebody loves you, and wants the same things too.”

"Best Friend" by Young Thug

“That's my best friend, that's my best friend, flexin’”

"Real Friends" by Kanye West

“Lookin' for real friends/ To real friends, to the real end”

"I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

“And I will always love you / I will always love you / You / My Darling, you …”

“Wannabe” by The Spice Girls

“Make it last forever, friendship never ends”

“Girl” by Destiny’s Child

“I’m your girl / You’re my girl / We’re your girls”

"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

“But girls they wanna have fun/ Oh girls just wanna have/ That's all they really want”

"That's What Friends Are For" by Dionne Warwick

“For good times and bad times/ I'll be on your side forever more/ That's what friends are for”

“All My Friends” by LCD Soundsystem

“That's how it starts/ Because we know we're gonna be up late/ And if the sun comes up/ If I could see all my friends tonight”

“Started from the Bottom” by Drake

“And we started from the bottom, now we're here/ Where your real friends at?”

Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt's moment of remembrance for friendships maintained and friendships lost over the years is a bittersweet bite of nostalgia. Old friends are still a big part of life, even if they've faded to the background.

“Old Friends” by Everything But the Girl

“May we stay or will it depend/ As old friends/ In the end still old friends”

“Friends” by The Carters

“My friends, real friends, better than your friends”