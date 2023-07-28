I’ve never really felt the urge to travel. For the past 26 years of my life, I’ve mostly stayed on the East Coast, content being a homebody to New England and New York City. But in the past few years, I’ve been getting an itch to get out. Being a libra and wanting everything to be aesthetically pleasing, I was waiting for the perfect opportunity, so when I was invited to visit the luxury resort Park Hyatt St. Kitts, I jumped at the opportunity.

Known for the breathtaking rainforest mountains and reliably 80-degree temperatures, the Caribbean island St. Kitts (known officially as Saint Kitts and Nevis) has a population of roughly 47,000, in addition to goats, cats, monkeys, and other wildlife. But what made the trip extra special were the people I met along the way.

From New York City, it takes about six hours in the air to reach the St. Kitts airport (SKB). I had a quick layover in Miami, but nonstop flights through American Airlines are available from LaGuardia on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the upcoming months.

Despite being a window girly who does not like to have the window open, when I slid the window up, I was greeted by the bright blue Caribbean Sea and an island that looked straight out of The White Lotus. The rest of my four-day trip fittingly felt like a movie — or a visually stunning prestige TV show.

Whether you’re planning a TLC trip like mine or accompanied by family and friends, here are my recommendations.

Where To Stay In St. Kitts

The luxury resort Park Hyatt St. Kitts is about a 20-minute drive from the SKB airport. I was spoiled to stay in the premium plunge pool rooftop suite, which included a huge, comfy king-size bed all to myself, a deep soaking tub that I took advantage of morning and night, and my very own plunge pool and terrace. And I can’t forget about the floor-to-ceiling windows, which gave a perfect view of the Caribbean Sea and the island of St. Nevis.

The hotel’s customer service team went above and beyond, from chopping down coconuts from palm trees for guests to taste, to indulging in hours of dinnertime conversations. The resort prides itself on its personality and dedication to detail, and every on-site employee has a nametag with an activity they enjoy, such as being a video gamer or runner. This small but personable addition made it easy to connect with anyone I encountered.

1 / 4

What To Do In St. Kitts

Tour The Island

If you stroll around, you’ll notice tour buses driving left and right. On my bus tour, I visited the capital, Basseterre, filled with a mall, corner stores, and tables full of fresh fruit and smoothies. Everything you could need was within walking distance. The bus also stopped at a rainforest and a few other locales full of history, like the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. At the end of my tour, my guide said, “If we think about history, we realize how brilliant we are.”

I also took a tour of the entire island on a catamaran, where I plunged into the warm Caribbean sea, and stopped on the island of St. Nevis to dine at the famous Sunshine’s Restaurant, a vacation haunt of celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Enjoy The TLC You Deserve

IMO, the most important activity you should do on vacation is rest — especially in the Caribbean. Put your phone down and some sunscreen on, and enjoy everything the island has to offer. One of my favorite memories was sitting on a noodle float in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

1 / 2

Where To Eat & Drink In St. Kitts

Restaurants At Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St. Kitts offers three signature restaurants: Great House, Stone Barn, and Fishermans Village. The latter was definitely my favorite, where I devoured the house-made lobster tagliatelle and a paradise coconut tart. These restaurants are open to the public and are a go-to spot for many island residents.

Sunshine’s Restaurant

As mentioned above, Sunshine’s is a sought-after spot on St. Nevis island. The delicious (and very strong) rum punch is the perfect drink for a hot summer day, and you can snack on grilled food and salads to fill you up.

Tips For Visiting St. Kitts

Consider A Summer Trip

Tourists are most likely to visit the island in the fall and winter months, so I recommend visiting off-peak to get the ultimate peaceful experience. I went in June, and sometimes it felt like I was one of the only people on the island, which made it all more relaxing.

SPF Will Be Your BFF

Two words: apply sunscreen. I made the silly mistake of forgoing it while I was on the catamaran, resulting in some lobster-red burns on my body. Park Hyatt had sunscreen and aloe pumps near the pool and beach, which made it very easy to be responsible and take care of your skin.

Engage In The Community

The people I met on the island are truly what made this trip so special. Everyone I interacted with — from Juella Gumbs, the hotel’s marketing community manager, to the men who drove our catamaran and the gentleman who let me take a photo with his monkey — were genuinely so kind. I might just be used to NYC’s hardcore personalities, but the people on the island, not its gorgeous locale, are why I’d take a trip back.