As the weather warms up, there are a few things to look forward to — one, ditching the layers for an adorable sundress, two, beach days, and three, Starbucks’ release of its 2021 summer drink menu. And this year, Starbucks did not play around in its lineup.

Starbucks’ summer menu is now available nationwide. And, luckily for the dedicated, and nostalgic Starbucks fanatics out there, the Unicorn Cake Pop is back. Feel free to channel your inner childhood spirit with every bite of this magical vanilla-flavored cake pop with confetti sprinkles and white chocolate icing.

And because Starbucks’ new menu lineup is inspired by carefree summer moments like festivals and amusement parks, the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino is here (for a limited time only!) to make your summer dreams a reality. If the name doesn’t entice you already, maybe the layers of strawberry purée and whipped cream, mixed with funnel cake flavors, and topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces will have you running to your nearest coffee shop.

If the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino isn’t so much your thing, Starbucks’ summer menu lineup also offers some of its year-round frappe classics. Opt for the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, which blends rich and buttery caramel syrup with coffee and milk, and topped with dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and an ultra-yummy caramel-sugar topping. Are you drooling yet?

Starbucks

If not, maybe the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino — which is mixed with coffee, mocha, and frappe mocha chips, layered with whipped cream and cookie crumble, topped with more whipped cream and even more cookie crumble — will do it for you.

But, hey, maybe you’re not so much of a coffee person. Don’t worry, Starbucks saved a seat at the table for you as well. Try out one of the deliciously yummy and pretty, Refreshers, available in Mango Dragonfruit, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade, Strawberry Açaí, and Strawberry Açaí Lemonade. Plus, the bright colors are the perfect addition to that Instagram aesthetic you’ve got going on.

Speaking of social media, Starbucks challenges you to create a TikTok featuring your summer go-to activity and sipping one of the newest drinks with the #SipIntoSummer hashtag.

Starbucks’ summer menu only arrives once a year, so be sure to head on over to your local Starbucks, or have your drinks delivered on the app, online, or via Uber Eats, for the perfect summer refresh. Happy summer and happy sippin’!