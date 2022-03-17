Food
By 2025, the brand hopes reusable cups are the norm.
Starbucks
During Starbucks’ 30th annual shareholder meeting on March 16 the brand announced customers will soon be able to order with reusable containers during every Starbucks visit in the United States and Canada. Prepare to enjoy your Pink Drink in your own favorite cup by next year.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Currently, reusable cups are only accepted for in-store orders. By the end of 2023, Starbucks will start accepting or distributing reusable cups in-store, at the drive-thru, and via mobile order.