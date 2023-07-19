Summer is all about unwinding with a refreshing martini, preferably of the espresso variety. But wouldn’t it be nice to learn how to make the desirable drink from an expert, instead of running to TikTok for a recipe? Well, if you live in Chicago, Seattle, or New York, now you can learn to make an espresso martini at Starbucks.

Calling all espresso ‘tini lovers: Your favorite drink is coming to your favorite coffee shop, along with a hands-on lesson that’s sure to convert even the biggest skeptics into a fan. The specialty stores added three new Starbucks Reserve Signature Experiences to its roster in mid-July, and yes, there’s a class dedicated to the drink of the summer. Each class is between 30 and 60 minutes long and they’re all led by a team of experienced baristas and mixologists. You might even get to try some extra sips, too, depending on the class.

With the Art of the Espresso Martini experience, you’ll learn everything there is to know about the beloved martini, including how to craft the signature Starbucks Reserve Espresso Martini from the experts, and you’ll get to enjoy a globally-inspired espresso martini flight paired with delicious bites. The class will run you $95 per person, and you must be 21 years or older to participate.

The next class, called the Oleato Tasting Experience, is a $50 per person hands-on alchemy lesson and muti-step tasting experience featuring Starbucks’ lineup of olive oil Oleato drinks, including Oleato Deconstructed, Oleato Iced Cortado, Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, or Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini. Finally, take a multi-step sensory journey to discover the right way to taste coffee by identifying the flavors and aromas of Starbucks Reserve coffees with the Coffee Lab: A Journey Through The Senses class. You’ll also learn how to use a Chemex brewer and build an “aroma lab” with edible ingredients as well, all for $45 per person.

Plus, if you live in Seattle, the fun doesn’t end there. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery is also offering the Siphon Experience, where you can learn about the history of the Siphon brewing method before engaging in a specialty tasting of single-origin coffees, and the It Started Here First experience, in which you’ll be invited to explore some of Starbucks’ most iconic coffee trends that originated at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Seattle and taste three leveled-up coffee styles.

If you thought your espresso martini obsession was bad enough already, just wait until you can pop into your local Starbucks Reserve Roastery and make one on your own. To book these experiences and more, visit the Starbucks Reserve website and select the Find A Location button to find a Roastery near you.