P.S. The Peppermint Mocha turns 20 this year!
Hear ye, hear ye. Ready for the best announcement you’ve heard all week? The Starbucks 2022 Holiday Menu is returning to the coffee chain on Nov. 3 and will include returning favorites and all-new items.
With the holiday season comes the return of the Peppermint Mocha, back for its 20th year at Starbucks. In 2002, the hot drink was introduced and has since become the most popular holiday beverage at the chain. Happy Peppermint Mocha-versary to all who celebrate!