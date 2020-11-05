As we close out this hellscape of a year, there’s one thing to look forward to: festive Starbucks fare. Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Starbucks 2020 holiday drinks are back across the country and with it returns our collective holiday cheer. We may still be picking Halloween candy out of our teeth but the holiday season starts when Starbucks says so, and they say it starts right now.

Starbucks’ range of holiday menu items is chock full of your favorite festive drinks from holiday seasons past. For the 18th year, the Peppermint Mocha is back with its classic mix of chocolate and mint. Yes, our sweet Peppermint Mocha is turning 18, making it a full-blown grown-up. You’ll always be our itty bitty little baby, Peppermint Mocha.

If the delicious mix of mint and chocolate isn’t your thing, how dare you. But fear not, you’ve got four other holiday beverages you sip on. The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte are all back again for another season. In case you needed another reason to get in the drive-thru line, Starbucks is giving away a free collectible red holiday cup to anyone who orders one of these holiday beverages on Nov. 6. While supplies last, you’ll be able to enjoy your Eggnog Latte or cozy up to a Caramel Brulee Latte served in one of the commemorative reusable red cups.

You may notice that the Gingerbread Latte is no longer on the Starbucks Holiday menu again. If you were hoping last year’s lack of the latte was a fluke, unfortunately, Starbucks has not brought it back for 2020. Fortunately, you can recreate the Starbucks Gingerbread Latte thanks to the genius minds of the Starbucks secret menu. Start by ordering a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. Then, sub out the caramel syrup for a pump each of white mocha syrup and chai syrup. While not a perfect recreation, this Gingerbread Latte dupe should hit a similar sweet and spicy spot.

Starbucks

Along with the array of seasonal drinks, Starbucks is also upgrading its bakery case to be equally festive. The Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop are all returning for the 2020 holiday season. This year, Starbucks is adding a brand new Cranberry Orange Scone to its holiday food offering. It’ll pair perfectly with a Chestnut Praline Latte and Mariah Carey’s Christmas album blasting full volume through your car speakers.

As per usual, the holiday offering will only be around as long as the holiday season itself. So, strap on that mask and scoot on over to your local Starbucks starting Friday, Nov. 6. 'Tis the Starbucks drink season!