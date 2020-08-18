Starbucks Just Added Two New Kiwi-Flavored Drinks To Its Permanent Menu

Summer may be winding down, but Starbucks is still letting you savor its last few moments with two all new drinks. With colorful looks and fruity flavors, you'll be able to grasp onto summer just a little longer. In fact, these two new drinks will be making their way to the coffee chain's permanent menu.

Starting August 18, the Kiwi Strawberry Starbucks Refresher Beverage and the Star Drink will be available all across the U.S. Both green drinks give customers a refreshing way to close off the summer, as they join the Starbucks Refreshers family.

The first new drink, the Kiwi Strawberry Starbucks Refresher Beverage is not only delicious, it's fewer than 100 calories (as a Grande). It's made of starfruit-flavored juice and real kiwi, all hand shaken with ice. The Star Drink is basically a Kiwi Strawberry Starbucks Refresher Beverage — just with the addition of coconut milk. This makes the Star Drink a great add-on to Starbucks' existing non-dairy beverage menu, including the Pink Drink, Violet Drink and Dragon Drink. If you like your Refreshers with a creamy taste, the Star Drink is calling your name.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you want to try the new summer drinks, use the Starbucks app to find a location nearby (as if you didn't already know) and order ahead for contactless payment. To really ensure safety, opt for Starbucks Delivers and see if a location near you can deliver directly to your home.

And while you're at it, you can get 30% off Starbucks summer drinkware now through August 24, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. What are you waiting for? Summer will be over before you know it.