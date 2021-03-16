15 Refreshers & Iced Drinks You Can Order Off Starbucks' Secret Menu

Everyone loves getting in on something exclusive, especially if that exclusive thing is a sweet treat. With the warm weather almost here, everyone will soon be trading in their hot cups of coffee and lattes for drinks that are more on the refreshing side. That’s why you’re going to want to get in on the latest iced drinks from Starbucks secret menu.

While it’s no secret that Starbucks secret menu isn’t a real part of the franchise, it is near and dear to many of those that regularly consume caffeine. From decadent dessert drinks like Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino to nerdy-inspired sips like the Baby Yoda Cold Brew, fans Starbucks fans are always coming up with new ways to express their creativity through their liquid libations.

Secret menu lovers have even more to be excited about as oat milk has now arrived on Starbucks’ menu. What kinds of drinks can you make with oat milk you might ask? Oh you know, just a Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Latte or a Churro & Oats Frappuccino. Needless to say, you’ll be happy that Starbucks finally put oat milk on the menu once you give these secret recipes a try. Check out these 15 Starbucks secret menu drinks.

Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino It’s raspberry, it’s cheesecake, all in your Starbucks cup? Say no more. This is one Frappuccino that you’ll be craving after every meal. Find the recipe here.

Moana Frappuccino If you’ve been dreaming of the island life, then this Disney’s Moana-inspired Frappuccino is just the ticket. Fruity flavors like strawberry and mango are blended and topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. Find the recipe here.

Strawberry Cold Brew Nothing like a hint of strawberries to add something new to your afternoon cold brew. Find the recipe here.

Matcha Cloud Macchiato If you want a drink that leaves your head in the clouds (or maybe that’s just the caffeine talking), try the secret menu Matcha Cloud Macchiato. Find the recipe here.

Baby Yoda Cold Brew Mocha, matcha, and Baby Yoda lovers alike will fall in love with this adorable treat that resembles everyone’s favorite child. Find the recipe here.

Tiramisu Frappuccino Since this classic dessert already contains coffee, it’s only fitting that it be made into a Frappuccino. Find the recipe here.

Churro & Oats Frappuccino The yummy cinnamon inspiration that comes from biting into a warm churro combined with oaty goodness. This Frappuccino will leave you in awe. Find the recipe here.

Kiwi Chunk Guzzler This ultimate thirst-quenching refresher is perfect for those hot summer days that are sure to come quickly. Find the recipe here.

Winnie The Pooh Frappuccino After trying this drink it’s no wonder Pooh bear is obsessed with honey. Add caramel to the mix and you’ve got yourself a yummy pot — of cup — of goodness. Find the recipe here.

Sour Patch Refresher Your favorite sour and sugary snack has officially gotten a Starbucks makeover. Find the recipe here.

Blackberry Cobbler Frappuccino For when you’re missing the family recipe cobbler and need that quick fix. Find the recipe here.

WandaVision Refresher If you find yourself missing your weekly dose of WandaVision, then refresh your mind with the WandaVision Refresher. Fans loved the show so much they couldn’t just leave it at one drink, either. Be sure to try the WandaVision Frappuccino as well. Find the WandaVision Refresher recipe here.

Berry Caramel Frappuccino Who would’ve thought that berries and caramel would mix so well. Sounds weird, looks interesting, tastes amazing. Find the recipe here.

Sunset Kiss Refresher This secret refresher is a combination of lemonade, mango, peach, and hibiscus tea that will have you dreaming of summer all day long. Find the recipe here.