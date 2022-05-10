Food
Which seasonal sip are you going for first?
Starbucks has a fresh summer menu that will be available in U.S. stores starting Tuesday, May 10. The roster includes two new items that will be added to the permanent menu as well as some returning fan favorites.
Inspired by chocolate malted milkshakes, the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew is the newest addition to the permanent menu. This silky iced coffee is made with Starbucks Cold Brew and topped with a rich chocolate cream cold foam sweetened with vanilla syrup.