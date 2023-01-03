Starbucks' Winter 2023 Menu Includes 1 New Iced Coffee & A Returning Favorite

Food
On Jan. 3, Starbucks coffee shops will be offering a new seasonal menu to celebrate sweater weather. With returning favorites and an all-new beverage, you’ll want to head over to your local Starbs ASAP.
Members of Team Iced Coffee All Year will be pleased to hear that a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is joining menus. It's made with classic Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.