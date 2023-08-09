Food

8 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Chicken Nuggets Into Full-Fledged Meals

Fire up the air fryer.

Hacks to upgrade chicken nuggets into full meals
Chicken nuggets aren’t just a childhood (or even girl dinner) staple. The nostalgic bite can be used in so many of your favorite recipes, and these eight innovative chicken nugget recipes will help you transform the after-school snack into a delicious dish.

Chicken Nugget Sliders

If you thought chicken nuggets were good on their own, wait until you try this Chicken Nugget Sliders recipe from Bestfoods, which pairs the beloved bite with bacon, cheese, lettuce, and a sauce of your choosing.

