45 Stylish Things For Your Home On Amazon You’ll Love If You’re Cheap AF

When you’ve just stared and stared at the same four walls, it can start to seem like your home is closing in on you, and a redo is the only answer. But when you browse home decor sites or flip through the glossies, the listed prices can give you a major case of sticker shock. Well, don’t worry because Amazon is stocked with stylish things for your home that you’ll love if you’re cheap AF.

I’m telling you, with this list in hand, I could do a whole update on your living room for less than $150. To build texture, I’d start with this area rug that’s outrageously fluffy, then I’d sprinkle in some of these faux succulents to bring some “nature” into the room. The throw pillows on your couch would absolutely get these new covers (and I’d pick a color depending on the season), then I’d add this cute basket as a highlight piece that also doubles as storage. For some coziness, I’d drape this throw blanket across that chair you have in the corner, then I’d end by picking up a couple of these smart bulbs that let you set a custom lighting scheme for your new (old) living room.

It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to give your home some new life, and since it’s so economical, you can do it all over again next season — or, really, whenever the mood strikes. The most important thing is to have fun while staying within your budget.

1 This Wall Shelf That Gives You Extra Storage Love-KANKEI Floating Wall Shelf Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in a variety of different finishes, this floating shelf provides some extra storage space that’s both good-looking and practical, whether you use it in the kitchen, laundry room, or bathroom. The shelf is crafted from real solid wood and framed with a metal bracket, and the myriad of hooks are perfect for hanging cooking utensils, towels, or mugs.

2 An Area Rug That Makes A Statement In Any Room Flagover Fluffy Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in nine vibrant colors to suit any room, this area rug adds some instant style. The high-pile shag is incredibly soft under your feet, and the spongey interlayer cushions every step. It’s shed-resistant, and the backing has nonslip dots to keep it from sliding on hard surfaces. Available sizes: 3

3 These Modern Wall Hooks That Hold Up To 30 Pounds Felidio Wall Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted from natural wood and featuring a quirky minimalist look, these wall hooks give you instant storage space, and each one holds up to 30 pounds, so you can store backpacks, handbags, heavy beach towels, and lots more in your entryway. They install easily with the included hardware and come in your choice of a beech or walnut finish to coordinate with your decor.

4 The Knife Rack That Keeps Utensils Handy & Out Of The Way Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Save on counter space with this stainless steel knife rack that has an ultra-strong neodymium magnet that holds even the heaviest tools and blades. At 16 inches long, this organizer can keep all your favorites where you can reach them quickly and easily, saving your drawer space for less-used but still important items.

5 These Chic Hand Towels That Are Super Absorbent Smyrna Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% organic Turkish cotton, these rustic-chic towels look terrific in any bathroom. This yarn is soft, highly absorbent, and fast drying, while the tailored design will impress any guest (and yourself, too). And with a price tag that’s this budget-friendly, you can use them in your kitchen too. Available colors: 13

6 The Towel Ring That Comes In 4 Metallic Finishes Marmolux Towel Ring Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add a luxe-looking touch to your bathroom with this towel ring that’s made from durable and rust-resistant stainless steel. Available in four finishes — matte black, polished chrome, brushed gold, and brushed steel — it has minimalist lines, and is easy to install with the included hardware.

7 A Selection Of Faux Plants To Add Some Low-Maintenance Green Supla Faux Succulents (14-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you have a black thumb like I do, this set of faux succulents is for you. They’re so lifelike, they’ll fool even the most avid plant lover, and with 14 plants in one package, you can add little touches of green throughout your environment without worrying about any of them drying up and turning brown a month later.

8 The Wooden “Frames” That Use Magnets To Hang Your Art HONKKI Wooden Magnetic Picture Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Custom framing can be so expensive, but these wooden frames come at a more feasible price point. Each bar uses an embedded magnet to hold you art, so you don’t even have to mess with glass or complicated tabs. Available in 15 sizes, the frame are made from natural teak, and the simple magnetic locking system enables you to change out your art whenever you desire. Suspend the frame from the string with your choice of nail or hook for easy-breezy hanging.

9 This Stand That Keeps Your Jewelry Organized & Untangled Umbra Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll wear your jewelry more often when you have it out where you can readily see it by using this hanging jewelry organizer. Made from strong metal, it has an attractive brass coating and features three T-shaped stands at differing levels for necklaces and bracelets, as well as a jewelry tray on the bottom for rings and additional storage.

10 A Smart Bulb You Can Use To Set The Mood & Save Money AL Abovelights Smart Light Bulb Amazon $11 See On Amazon Set the mood with millions of color options when you have this smart bulb that can be controlled by a phone app from anywhere in the world. You can also use the app to set schedules and make it look like you’re home when you’re not, or to create scenes for movie nights and bedtime. It’s even smart assistant-enabled for voice commands. Plus, this LED bulb saves up to 80% more energy than traditional bulbs.

11 These Dispensers That Give Your Sink A Vintage Look CHBKT Amber Glass Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from real glass with stainless steel pumps, these amber dispenser bottles have an antique-inspired apothecary vibe. They’re ideal for hand soap and dish soap, and can also be used for olive oil and other cooking ingredients. These containers are a truly unique design accent, and are an easy way to make your space look posh.

12 This Basket That’s Both Storage & Decoration In One CHICVITA Jute Basket Amazon $24 See On Amazon I love a good two-for-one, and with this woven jute basket, you’re getting a piece that gives you both a design accent and some extra storage for toys, throw blankets, laundry and more. Available in a variety of color combinations, it’s crafted from durable rope, with fibers that have been oil-treated to resist moisture.

13 These Chalkboard Labels That Upgrade Your Pantry Laminas Chalkboard Labels and Marker (50 Count) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. Take a few bucks and a few minutes to label your pantry canisters with these chalkboard labels that organize things in the most charming way. This set comes with labels of varying sizes, along with a chalk pen for convenience. They’re both waterproof and reusable, so you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck.

14 An Elegant Holder For Spare Toilet Paper mDesign Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from extra-strong steel and available in 10 finishes, this toilet paper holder stores up to three spare rolls, so you and your guests will never run out in the loo. It’s non-corrosive for use in humid environments, and is a great way to free up storage space in your closet.

15 The Apothecary Jars That Add Stylish Storage SheeChung Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from clear acrylic, these apothecary jars are a stylish way to corral cotton swabs, hair elastics, bobby pins, or whatever else you’ve got hanging around the sink. The wide jars are easy to load, and the lids provide a tight seal to guard against humidity.

16 This Beautiful French Press With Copper Hardware Veken French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $24 See On Amazon This French press coffee maker is made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass with double stainless steel filters to help you brew a top-of-the-line carafe of joe. But perhaps the best part — the copper hardware gives it an upscale aesthetic that makes breakfast look that much better. Copper not your thing? You can opt for black or silver instead. Available sizes: 12 ounces, 21 ounces, 34 ounces

17 A Corner Shower Caddy That Makes Great Use Of Space Flowmist 2-Tier Shower Caddy Amazon $18 See On Amazon Maximize the space in your shower with this caddy that slips right into the corner where it offers two shelves to store your shampoos, soaps, and everything else. The caddy is made from rust-resistant aluminum and mounts to your shower wall with six ultra-strong suction cups, so there’s no permanent installation necessary. It even has two hooks on the bottom shelf that can hold a loofah or washcloth.

18 These Velvet Pillow Covers That Come In So Many Sizes & Colors MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in a range of sizes and so many colors you’ll have a hard time choosing, these pillow covers slip over your existing throw pillows for a quick update. Made with soft and cozy velvet, they feature hidden zippers, so they look totally polished. Switch out by season or by the week — the options are limitless. Available sizes: 9

19 This Rack That Stores Wine & Prevents Oxidation Ferfil Wine Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Show off your wine and store it in a manner that prevents oxidation with this accordion-style wine rack. Made from solid wood, it’s designed to hold up to 10 bottles when fully expanded, and you can place it on a countertop, on a buffet or side table, or even in your pantry.

20 A Sink Caddy That Prolongs The Life Of Your Sponges simplehuman Sink Caddy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Extend the life of your dish sponges — and keep them from getting that nasty mildewy smell — by storing them in this sink caddy. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel with an attractive brushed finish, it’s designed with a bunch of ventilation holes in the back and on the bottom, so your sponge can drain and dry quickly. It adheres to your sink with the convenient wire hanger and suction cups on the reverse.

21 The Aromatherapy Diffuser That Makes Your Home Feel Like A Spa ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make your home feel like a spa with this essential oil diffuser that releases aromatherapeutic scents in the air. The ultra-quiet diffuser has three timers and a large tank that’s easy to clean. Additionally, you’ll enjoy the optional LED night light that allows you to choose from one of seven different colors or cycle through them all.

22 This Bamboo Cutting Board With A Juice Groove Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon This cutting board is tough enough for everyday use, but so good-looking, it’ll make the perfect backdrop for a cheese board at your next happy hour. It’s crafted from sustainably harvested bamboo, and the extra-large size gives you plenty of room to work. It also features a drip groove, so you don’t have to worry about spillover when slicing juicy produce.

23 A Salt Rock Lamp That Promotes Feelings Of Wellbeing Himalayan Glow Salt Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Enjoy the warm and peaceful glow of this lamp that’s carved from pure Himalayan salt crystal. The salt is said to emit negative ions, which helps purify the air and promote peaceful feelings (much like spending an afternoon by the sea). The crystal is lit from the inside by a low-wattage bulb to produce a gentle warm glow that’s relaxing for everyday use.

24 This Bath Mat Made From Ultra-Soft Microfiber Color&Geometry Bath Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from soft microfiber that feels luxurious underfoot, this bath mat comes in eight colors and a variety of sizes, so you can find one to fit your bathroom perfectly. The mat is highly absorbent, and the nonslip backing keeps it planted in place. Available sizes: 5

25 These Coasters That Are Crafted From Stone LIFVER Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Preserve the beauty of your wooden furniture by placing your drinks on these coasters that are crafted from absorbent stone. They soak up condensation in just five to 10 seconds, and they’re backed with cork bottoms so they won’t slip or scratch. The set of six coasters comes with a metal rack for storage.

26 The Set Of Utensils With Silicone Heads Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensils (5 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For cooking utensils that are both distinctive and long-lasting, get this set that features silicone heads combined with acacia wood handles. Available in four colors, the heads are heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re safe to use on even nonstick cookware. Available colors: 4

27 These Flameless Candles That Let You Set The Mood Safely YIWER Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Enjoy all of the atmosphere that candlelight adds to a room — without the worry — when you have this set of flameless candles powered by batteries. Available in several different colors, these candles provide more than 300 hours of relaxing light, and you can use the included remote to set timers, adjust brightness, and control flickering.

28 This Duvet Cover With Understated Stripes Amazon Basics Microfiber Duvet Cover Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon While the subtle hotel stripes give it an upscale vibe, this duvet cover is a real workhorse. Crafted from brushed microfiber, it’s ultra-durable, so it will stand up to repeated washings, and the fabric is wrinkle-resistant. The duvet set comes in five understated neutrals and includes two pillow shams. Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king

29 A Lazy Susan So That You Can Reach All Your Spices TB Home Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you use it in your cabinet or on your table, this lazy Susan is just what you need to make seasonings and condiments more accessible. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, it’s easy to clean with just a warm, soapy cloth and features a smooth-spinning mechanism and 360-degree rotation.

30 This 3-Chamber Dispenser For Your Shower Better Living Products Shower Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Buy in bulk, then fill the three compartments of this shower dispenser with body wash, shampoo, and conditioner to save money and add a luxe element to your bathroom. The dispenser radically reduces bath bottle clutter and is so easy to install — it can be mounted either in the corner or flat on the wall using the included silicone adhesive.

31 The Box That Hides All Your Cables & Cords DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get all of your cords organized with this box that hides everything neatly away. Available in a handful of colors and styles to suit your decor, it’s incredibly easy to use: Simply thread your cables through the cutouts, then place the lid on top.

32 This Rolling Hamper That Sorts Laundry On The Fly Simple Houseware Rolling Laundry Sorter Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you throw your dirty clothes in this three-compartment hamper, you’ve already got the first step of laundry day out of the way — sorting darks, whites, and delicates. Then, once the hamper is full, simply roll it down to the laundry room, thanks to the four casters that move without a hitch. The bags come in three colors, and the frame has an attractive silver finish.

33 A Makeup Organizer That’s Like A High-End Beauty Counter Syntus Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom counter or bedroom vanity into a swanky-looking beauty counter with this spinning makeup organizer. There’s a place for everything, so no more accidentally duplicating products or losing things, either. It’s made from acrylic that’s easy to wipe clean, and it rotates a full 360 degrees for easy access to everything.

34 These Baskets With A Farmers Market Aesthetic SunnyPoint 2-Tier Wire Basket Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a quick pop of style in your kitchen, try this two-tier basket that’s perfect for fresh produce. Made from wire and wood, you can also use it as a center piece in any part of your home - try filling it with peat, reindeer moss, and faux succulents, or think about restyling it on a seasonal basis as the mood strikes.

35 A Shower Curtain With Minimalist Cred AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes simple is best, and when it comes to this waffle-weave shower curtain, that’s definitely the case. It comes in five neutral hues to add a real spa aesthetic to your bathroom, but you can also opt for the clean white version, so you can add bleach if needed to get it nice and sparkling again.

36 This Charging Station That Keeps Your Electronics In Order Sendowtek Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this charging caddy is designed for use with a USB charging station to give your devices a place to perch while they power up. It has room for your tablet and multiple smartphones, and has a specially designed niche for your AirPods and smart watch. The caddy comes with a set of short cords that have been specifically selected to work with this unit, so you won’t have a bunch of long cords all over the place.

37 The Towel Holder That Mounts To Your Wall mDesign Wall-Mounted Towel Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Crafted from durable steel wire and available in nine finishes, this towel holder adds a touch of modern decor to your bathroom and frees up space in your linen closet by storing spare towels right next to the sink. It stores up to six towels and comes in colors like bronze, black, and soft brass.

38 These Coffee Mugs That Look So Sleek LUXU Glass Coffee Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Simplify your morning coffee aesthetic with these coffee mugs crafted from durable, heat-resistant, and shatter-proof borosilicate glass. The oversized 14-ounce capacity makes them perfect for all kinds of coffee beverages, and they’re both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Each set comes with four.

39 A Super Soft Throw That Warms Up Any Room NEWCOSPLAY Throw Blanket Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add color and texture to any room with this throw that’s silky soft and comes in an amazing range of two dozen colors. Crafted from microfiber fleece that’s lightweight but still takes off the chill, it’s the perfect all-season blanket. This throw is machine-washable and stays fluffy through continued use. Available sizes: 6

40 The Doormat That Extends A Cheery Welcome DII Hello Doormat Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its good-hearted loopy welcome, this doormat extends a cheery “hello” to everyone who crosses your threshold. It’s made with natural coconut coir fibers that catch dust, dirt, and mud, so your floors will remain clean and clear. Choose from 11 colors to suit your mood or coordinate with your home. Available colors: 11

41 This Oil Sprayer That Looks Good Enough To Display PUZMUG Oil Sprayer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you choose to fill it with olive, avocado, or grape seed oil, this sprayer is a great solution to store-bought spray bottles with no design cred. It features an easy-to-use spray mechanism, and the BPA-free, food-grade glass makes it easy to see exactly how much you have at any time. It comes with a funnel that makes it easy to fill, too.

42 A Shelf That Finally Gives Your Phone A Place To Live In The Bathroom UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll never face the embarrassing predicament of having to explain to the guys at the Genius Bar exactly how you dropped your phone into your toilet when you install this toilet paper holder that also incorporates a convenient phone shelf. It’s made from durable stainless steel with a brushed finish, and it mounts easily with the included hardware.

43 The Solar Lights That Make Your Landscape Look So Luxe GIGALUMI Solar Path Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get the look of expensive lighting for so much less with these lights that work on solar energy and don’t require any wiring whatsoever. Made from stainless steel, this pack of 12 is ultra-durable and gives you enough spikes to line your driveway or the path to your house. After charging throughout the day, they stay lit for a full eight hours at night.

44 These Shelves That Add Dimension To Your Desk Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add some dimension and interest to your desk area — and organize it at the same time — with these shelves. They straighten up books and files, and also provide a place to features special items. Available in four finishes, the set comes with two parts that are lightweight yet sturdy.