It’s the year 2021, and subscribing to someone’s OnlyFans is about as newsworthy as following their Insta. Still, if you prefer to keep your sultry perusing to yourself, you’re likely wondering if you can subscribe to OnlyFans anonymously. Whether you’re sheepish about the smut you watch or just like to keep things private, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to keep your OF viewing on the DL. Or if you’ve been curious about OnlyFans, but not quite ready to dive in yourself, you might not want to put your name smack in the middle of your page. Here’s everything you need to know about subscribing to OnlyFans anonymously.

How To Sign Up For OnlyFans Privately

To see any content on the site — for free or 50 bucks — you need to make an OnlyFans page. When signing up, the site asks for an email, password, and name. Be warned: the name you put will be your display name on the site, so if you’re trying to keep things on the DL, you may want to go more AIM screenname than LinkedIn. (Mine is “cool guy”). The site will send you one email (that you’ll need to confirm) to finalize your profile, then you can turn all email notifications off, meaning OnlyFans won’t email you anymore.

After you confirm your email, you’ll be taken to your profile. There, the site will give you a randomly generated @username, which is separate from your display name. (It’s kinda like Twitter where your display name and @name can be different.) Your username will also be your OnlyFans URL — so if someone finds it, if they go to OnlyFans.com/your-username, they will find your page. You can change it to something or leave it as the random one. From there you can add pro and header pics, a bio, location, and even your Spotify. You can also link your Twitter, Google, and Amazon Wishlist. Of course, you can also add none of these things, making your page as “anonymous” as possible. (If you add nothing, if someone finds your page, it will look like the photo below.)

If you want to make money on OnlyFans — i.e., as a performer — you’ll need to add a profile and header pic and a bio. But your name and picture can be a pseudonym and avatar to protect your real identity.

Can OnlyFans Payments Be Anonymous?

You’ve made your page, found a creator you like, and now, you need to pay them some money. If you’re just using the site to subscribe to other people’s pages, you’ll need to add a credit/debit card. The site will make a one-time 10 cent charge to test the account, which will show up as “OnlyFans” on your statement. From then, your card — with your real name on it — will be charged for your monthly subscriptions as well as any in-app purchases you make. There are two types of OnlyFans pages: free pages that don’t charge a monthly subscription, but charge to pay-per-view (PPV) for each post, and subscription pages that charge a monthly fee to access to most posts. Creators decide how to set up their pages and the pricing for all their content.

All your charges will show up on your bank statement as “OnlyFans.” You also have the option of adding money to your “wallet” on the site, meaning you can preload money. You’ll only be charged once for the money you add, but that will still show up as “OnlyFans” on your bank statement. So anyone with access to your bank statements or online banking app will be able to see that you're paying for OnlyFans.

If you’re looking to earn money on OnlyFans as a performer, you’ll need to link a bank account and verify your age with a photo ID, as well as complete a W-9 form for taxes. If you don’t have a bank account, you can link to a PayPal bank account. Either way, there’ll be a link between OnlyFans and your real name via your banking info, even if that link isn’t public.

The TL;DR

Whether you’re making or subscribing to an OnlyFans, you can make your actual page pretty anonymous by using a secret username and not uploading a photo. However, you will need to link your email address and bank account in order to pay creators on the platform. Though you can unsubscribe from emails and your contact info isn’t publicly listed, your bank statement will show OnlyFans if you make or receive payments. So there you have it: folks, everything you wanted to know about keeping your OnlyFans as private as possible. Have a great time and be sure to tip your performers.