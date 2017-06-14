I love summertime. With the slight exception of the sizzling temps and the never-ending back sweat, summer puts me in my happy place. I've always preferred warmer weather, but my love for summer stems from something much deeper than the feeling outside. I'm a summer queen: I love chillin' in a swimsuit, classic beach reads, lounging by the pool, relaxing in really great grass, breezy nights by the water, rooftop happy hours, baseball, hot dogs, sprinklers, floating the river, the 4th of July, picnics, flowers, the smell of honeysuckle, and pretty much any excuse to eat outside. Whichever way you slice it, summer it my jam. And I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who shares this sentiment. If you're like me and want to let your summer love flow on social media, these summer quotes for Instagram should do the trick.

From literature to song lyrics, poetry to ancient proverbs, people have been gushing about summertime for centuries, and for good reason. Summer forces us to slow down, feel the wind in our hair, and take in the sensory elements of the earth as they swirl around us. In the summertime, even the slightest rustle of the trees can spark a stroke of creative genius. And I know I don't have to tell you what summertime does to our emotions. But they call it "summer love" for a reason, and just like the season, these sweet elements of summer won't last long. That said, you might as well commemorate them on social media with one of the quotes below.

1. “...I at last discovered that there was in me an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus

2. “A life without love is like a year without summer.” — Swedish proverb

3. “Let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair.” — Susan Polis Schutz

4. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han

5. “Summertime is always the best of what might be.” — Charles Bowden

6. “Sun is shining. Weather is sweet. Make you wanna move your dancing feet.” — Bob Marley

7. "The summer night is like a perfection of thought." — Wallace Stevens

8. “I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer…” — Toni Morrison

9. "It's a sure sign of summer if the chair gets up when you do.” — Walter Winchell

10. "And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

11. "Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly." — Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets

12. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

13. "Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — Van Morrison

14. "You are so much sunshine in every square inch." — Walt Whitman

