Oceanside days and bright neon colors are a time-tested pairing, but sometimes you just want beachwear that matches the calming vibes you’re looking to channel when you hit the sand.
Sunday Supply Co. is one brand that delivers in this area, with its Australian-designed line of minimalist beach essentials. From sophisticated terrycloth towels and robes to sleek, neutral-toned lounge chairs, the brand’s pieces feature a vintage look with materials that are soft and cozy yet built to last.
However you style this collection, you’ll have plenty of calming color palettes to choose from (though, for some pieces, the brand’s most popular colors have already sold out). Below are some the brand’s most standout pieces, all perfect for creating an elevated setup in the sand that will feel like you’re lounging at a resort. Just be sure to use the code SUNSHINE10 for $10 off your first order.
A Luxuriously Plush Beach Towel With Subtle Striped Detailing
The
Golden Beach Towel puts an elevated spin on classic beach stripes, with a mix of flat-weave and textured cotton. This luxurious towel dries quickly so you can comfortably lounge on it soon after a swim. This vibrant towel is finished off with a tassel hem for a retro touch. This towel also comes in nine timeless colors. A Soft, Textured Bucket Hat With An Easy-To-Style Brim
This
sun hat pairs the classic bucket hat style with comfy and vintage-inspired terry cloth cotton. It’s perfect to reach for when you want to add some chic texture to your go-to beach look, and the towel-like design comes in handy if you get your hair wet. The versatile brim can be folded up and styled multiple ways, depending on the look you’re going for. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large An Oversized Tasseled Blanket With An Elegant, Understated Look
This plush cotton blanket has an oversized design, with neutral hues and fluffy textured stripes that help make it look as elegant as a nice throw blanket. At the same time, this tasseled blanket is absorbent and quick-drying enough to help dry you off after a swim. Like the brand’s plush beach towels, this blanket comes in
nine signature colors. This Minimalist Lounge Chair With Stain-Resistant Fabric That Will Stay Looking Like New
With an elevated design, this
foldable chair features fade-resistant, machine-washable, and quick-drying cushions. That means its minimalist pattern will stay looking plush and new, no matter how long you lounge in the sun. Weighing just 6 pounds, this lightweight chair also has a comfortable strap on top for easy carrying out to the sand. A Tasseled Resort-Style Umbrella For The Chicest Beach Setup
Waterproof and fade-resistant, this
cotton tassel umbrella is 6.5-feet wide with UPF50+ fabric, offering plenty of shade and sun protection. It’s also paired with a simple beechwood pole, so this patterned umbrella will be easy to style with your other beach essentials. A Plush Swim Pullover That’s Cozy & Absorbent
This is the only
beach pullover you’ll ever need because the loose and breezy fit is cozy at the same time. The plush stripes give it a soft, towel-like feel, and the hood detail adds to the comfiness. This cotton pullover comes in several colors, including olive green, golden yellow, cream, and brown. Available sizes: one size A Matching Lounge Chair Set In Calming Neutral Tones
This set comes with two lightweight and
matching beach chairs with a perfectly neutral design. The wavy checkerboard print feels on-trend but also simple enough to blend in with the calming sand around you. When it’s time to head home, the durable white metal frames come with a strap for easy carrying. A Quick-Drying & Airy Robe For Your Beach Bag Or Bathroom
This
pastel robe has a relaxed fit and billowy sleeves, so it will feel perfectly airy over your swimsuit. The light cotton fabric dries quickly whether you wrap up in it after a swim or after a post-beach shower at home. It’s complete with plush details and an adjustable belt for the coziest fit. This versatile robe also comes in cream, yellow, and brown. Available sizes: one size A Timeless Cooler With Cozy Terry Cloth Fabric
This
cooler is covered in a cozy terry cloth fabric that makes it look more like a chic vintage tote bag. The elevated fabric is paired with neutral straps and zipper details for a timeless feel. But this cooler isn’t just looks — the bag has plenty of low-profile pockets, a waterproof insulated lining, and a machine-washable design. A Super Stylish Umbrella With A Matching Striped Case
Another piece that offers UPF50+ protection, this
beach umbrella features adorable peach stripes along with a matching case to carry it out to the sand. You can easily host a picture-perfect lunch on the beach under it because it’s oversized enough for multiple people. Meanwhile, the extendable beechwood pole and tassels add a stylish flair. An Elegant Cabana With Resort-Style Canvas Fabric
If you need more space than an umbrella offers, this
beach cabana is a luxurious upgrade. It has a minimalist cream-colored design with a beechwood pole, keeping this elegant setup firmly in place. The structured canvas material also offers UPF50+ protection while you’re lounging underneath.
