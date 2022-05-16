My Picky Eater Dog Absolutely Devours This All-Natural Food

As someone whose dominant personality trait is “grew up with dogs,” it’s only slightly embarrassing to admit that I didn’t know dogs could be picky eaters. Every treat, food scrap, and shoe lace my childhood dogs came in contact with would be gobbled up instantly, so you can imagine my surprise when I brought home a mini Australian shepherd puppy last winter and embarked on a 16-month journey of trying to get him to eat.

First came the puppy-safe kibble that he spent the first weeks of his life supposedly eating. Then when his interest in that recipe waned, my boyfriend and I scrambled to switch our dog, Chance, to an alternate formula. Repeat this process eight more times — including with a fancy brand that set us back $140 per month — and you’ll begin to relate to our level of frustration.

Then finally, I discovered a promising new option that proved to be just as exciting for me as it was for my dog: Sundays Food for Dogs — a fresh dog food that's shelf-stable, affordable, and promises that it tastes like a treat but is actually a complete and balanced meal. Needless to say, I was willing to give it a try. Well, my dog was willing to give it a try, which is the important thing to keep in mind.

Sundays For Dogs Review

My dog’s first experience with Sundays Food for Dogs Chicken Recipe went as expected. I followed the transition guide and started him off with 25% new food, 75% old food, and my dog strategically mined his food bowl to eat only the new, delicious-smelling Sundays Food for Dogs pieces. (No one’s ever accused this dog of being stupid.) I’d seen this false level of enthusiasm in the past, so I back-burnered my hopes of him actually sticking with this food and patiently made my way through the rest of the transition plan. Then, the magic happened.

My notoriously picky-eater dog didn’t just continue to eat Sundays, he continued to love Sundays. Whereas he normally ditched a new food within a couple of days of his transition plan being over, with Sundays he would actually get excited about meal times — something I’d never seen him do before. Curious about why my dog was suddenly showing an interest in food for the literal first time ever, I dove into some research about the brand.

Benefits Of Sundays Food For Dogs

One of the benefits of feeding your dog Sundays Food for Dogs is an increased excitement about eating, which seemed to happen with my dog. The vet-created brand also claims to improve your dog’s weight, give them a softer coat, increase their energy levels, and help them produce better stool (picky-eater dog parents know the struggle).

When I read the ingredients label of Sundays Food for Dogs Chicken Recipe, I began to understand why my dog maintained so much interest. The list was almost entirely made up of all-natural ingredients that I recognize and my dog loves like chicken, eggs, blueberries, and carrots. The only one in the chicken recipe that sent me down a Google rabbit hole was something called “mixed tocopherols,” which I learned is just a fancy term for different varieties of safe-for-consumption Vitamin E that are added to dog food in order to help maintain the nutritional benefits and original flavor of the recipe.

From a consumer perspective, it was awesome to see that Sundays offers a hassle-free money back guarantee, and that the cost starts at less than $2 a day. Their all-natural food is made in the USA at a USDA human-food facility, and is air-dried for superior nutrition and taste which makes it convenient for dog parents to serve since the only prep work required is to pour the food into your dog’s bowl.

The TL/DR On Sundays

If you want only the best for your dog (who doesn’t?), or especially if your dog is a picky eater like mine, then Sundays Food for Dogs is definitely worth a shot. It’s tasty, healthy, real food that’s made with only the highest-quality fresh meat, veggies, fruit and superfoods, then air-dried to perfection. And speaking from experience? The peace of mind it gives you to know that your pup is getting the essential nutrients they need isn’t bad, either.