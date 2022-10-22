40 Surprising Mistakes You're Making Around Your House That You'll Wish You Realized Sooner

Maintaining your home can sometimes seem impossible with everything else on your plate — and whether you live in a house or a smaller apartment, there are endless things to remember when it comes to managing your space. Keeping the kitchen organized or replacing certain household items once they’ve run their course is anything but a small task.

However, there are endless solutions that make the upkeep of your home surprisingly easy. (Think: efficient ways to set cleaning systems in place like sorting laundry or remembering the dirty dishes in the dishwasher, etc).

From affordable tips that will keep your plants alive while you take a vacation to stylish tricks to warm up your space, you’ll find 40 cheap and easy fixes that will make your house look brand new in no time.

1 Mistake: Not Having A Place To Keep Shoes Indoors Solution: This Freestanding Shoe Organizer That’s Easy To Assemble Zober Freestanding Shoe Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Easily organize all of your footwear with this freestanding shoe organizer. It has six big sections that are easily accessible allowing you to easily grab a pair without messing up any other shoes. If shoe clutter in your closet isn’t a problem, it’s good to know that this organizer is also great for storing socks, ties, scarves, toys, toiletry items, and more. The best part? You won’t need your toolbox for assembly.

2 Mistake: Keeping Your Standard Lightbulbs Solution: A Pack of Smart Light Bulbs That Change Colors Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Elevate your entire house with these multi-use smart light bulbs. Not only can these bulbs reduce your electric bill, but you can also control the switch and timer when you’re not home. You can pair the bulbs for hands-free voice control and choose from millions of colors to set the vibe in the room.

3 Mistake: Flaking On Buying A Carbon Monoxide Detector Solution: This User-Friendly Detector With An Alarm ALERT PRO Carbon Monoxide Alarm Detector Amazon $21 See On Amazon A trusty carbon monoxide detector is one of the most crucial items you can buy for your house to ensure safety. This top-rated option will instantly release a powerful alarm if it detects any levels of dangerous CO leaks. It’s racked up over 1,900 five-star reviews on Amazon with one shopper saying, “This was definitely worth the money. I love that I can read what level we are at. It's a great product and I would recommend it to everyone.”

4 Mistake: Buying Cleaners From The Store Instead Of Making Them At Home Solution: This Set of Affordable Spray Bottles LiBa Spray Bottles (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re interested in making your own household cleaner, these affordable Amazon spray bottles will come in handy. This household hack will not only cut down on cost, but it’s also safer in terms of limiting chemicals around your home. These bottles are leak-proof and can hold up to 16 ounces each. The nozzle has three different adjustable modes: Full mist, targeted jet spray, and off.

5 Mistake: Lettings Your Rugs Curl Up Solution: This Rug Tape That Helps Prevent Slips & Trips NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $29 See On Amazon This anti-curling carpet tape holds your carpet, rug, or hallway runner rugs tight to prevent rug curling and sliding, helping improve both the look and the safety level of your home. Unlike most adhesive versions on the market, this product is crafted from a mesh fabric that gives an aggressive hold. It can be used on hardwood, vinyl, tiles, concrete, carpet, and more.

6 Mistake: Not Using Rugs to Help Warm Up a Room Solution: This Cozy Fluffy Rug You Can Get In Nine Colors Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon This fluffy area rug comes in six sizes and nine different colors that can work for a variety of spaces. You might not realize it, but a cozy rug is the easiest way to transform any room in your home. It instantly adds a touch of warmth by playing with textures and color. “I love the fact that it is soft, luxurious easy to keep clean,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

7 Mistake: Creating Too Much Plastic Bag Clutter Solution: A Plastic Bag Storage Container That Mounts To Your Wall Greenco Plastic Bag Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon This wall-mounted plastic bag saver is the most efficient way to store grocery bags so you can easily reuse them. Not only is this great for implementing eco-friendly habits, but it is a sure way to keep your kitchen cabinet very organized and prevent plastic bags from piling up. It’s also fingerprint-resistant, so it’ll always look good.

8 Mistake: Having An Unorganized Fridge Solution: A Set of Clear Stackable Bins That Will Maximize Your Space Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Create instant organization with this set of clear storage bins. They work perfectly for maximizing storage space in your fridge, freezer, and pantry shelves. This pack comes in a set of eight and includes two different-size bins: four large and four medium. The bins also have easy-grip side handles to make transporting items easy.

9 Mistake: Forgetting to Water Your Houseplants Solution: These Top-Rated Self Watering Globes Blazin' Bison Indoor Plant Watering Globes Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re someone who often forgets to take care of their house plants (we can relate), then these automatic self-watering globes are a must. Just fill up the glass sticks with water, flip, and press them into the soil to instantly deliver the perfect amount of water to your plants. You don’t need to manage the bulbs for up to two weeks. One reviewer wrote, “I went on vacation for eight days and left these water bulbs in the pots of micro plants. When I returned I was baffled at how well it worked. In fact, these water bulbs may have watered my plants better than me, seriously my plants are flourishing.”

10 Mistake: Forgetting Whether Or Not The Dishes Are Dirty Or Clean Solution: A Stainless Steel Magnet That Will Help You Remember cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stop guessing and asking repeatedly if the dishes are dirty thanks to this dishwasher magnet that will tell you. It can be applied to any type of dishwasher, even if it’s not stainless steel. Even better, it’s both peel-proof and waterproof. “This product has made life 10x easier not guessing if the dishwasher is full of clean or dirty plates. The magnet works perfectly!” one reviewer wrote.

11 Mistake: Letting Your Cat Track Litter All Over The House Solution: This Mat That Protects Your Floors From Cat Litter iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your floors from cat litter with this ultra-soft and durable mat. It works by trapping any litter from paws to prevent it from falling on the floor. The mat is easy to clean and comes in five neutral colors. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I was getting sick of vacuuming up cat litter multiple times a day and still stepping on it in between vacuuming. This does a great job of catching litter and preventing it from being tracked.”

12 Mistake: Causing Extra Mess In The Kitchen With Food Prep Splatter Solution: This Steel Grease Splatter Guard BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $11 See On Amazon Deemed a best seller on Amazon, this stainless steel splatter screen helps to protect you and your kitchen from the splash of hot oil while cooking. It works with most cookware such as frying pans, pots, and skillets. Over 26,000 shoppers have given this kitchen necessity a five-star review.

13 Mistake: Not Giving Your Dryer A Deep Lint Clean Solution: This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Cleans Lint Build Up Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit includes a brush head and flexible durable rods that extend up to 40 feet. Freeing your dryer up from lint is one of the most important tasks when it comes to doing laundry, since lint buildup can be dangerous and lead to dryer fires. So, consider this purchase extra peace of mind.

14 Mistake: Not Having a Secure Place To Store Brooms and Mops Solution: Mounting Your Cleaning Supplies Securely To The Wall Berry Ave Wall Mount Broom Holder & Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 38,000 five-star reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this tool organizer that mounts to your wall is the perfect solution for keeping your mops and brooms tidy. It can hold up to 35 pounds and is made with double rubber-gripped slots to prevent the tools from slipping.

15 Mistake: Cranking Up The Heat The Second The Weather Turns Solution: This Best-Selling Weighted Blanket That Helps With Temperature Control Quility Weighted Blanket Amazon $39 See On Amazon Agreeing on an ideal temperature when it comes to bedtime can be especially tricky if you have roommates or a significant other. Keep the heat down and invest in this cozy weighted blanket for added warmth. It’s available in 5 to 30 pounds in order to help promote relaxation as well as temperature control. “I got this one in 60x80 20 lbs and it is the perfect size and weight for one person. I also like that the weight stays evenly distributed,” one shopper explained.

16 Mistake: Using Harsh Soap To Clean Your Wooden Cutting Boards Solution: Restore & Protect Your Wood With This Wax Kit CLARK’s Cutting Board Oil and Wax Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a quick and easy fix to restore your wooden cutting boards, this oil and wax kit is a must. The combination of the oil and wax formula works to create a protective barrier for the board and give the wood a beautiful luster. “I like the two-part process of oiling & waxing. The two products used together keep my cutting boards in excellent shape and the scent is very pleasing,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

17 Mistake: Not Creating Extra Storage Space In Your Kitchen Solution: This Adhesive Knife Strip That Easily Mounts To The Wall Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Adhesive Amazon $30 See On Amazon Free up space on your kitchen counters with this adhesive knife strip that easily mounts to your wall. The strong adhesive back means that you won’t need to drill holes in your wall. It’s available in 10 or 16 inches and is designed to hold any object made of metal.

18 Mistake: Forgetting To Sharpen Dull Knives Solution: This Professional Knife Sharpening Tool That Can Handle All Kinds Of Kitchen Knives Sharp Pebble Premium Whetstone Knife Sharpening Stone Amazon $31 See On Amazon This knife sharpener is the easiest tool to keep your cutlery in top shape. It features a non-slip bamboo base to ensure the stone is held in place while sharpening. One five-star reviewer wrote, “These stones are nice and put a nice smooth edge on my [knives]. Comes with silicone collar and a bamboo stand that does a pretty good job of keeping everything in place.”

19 Mistake: Leaving Pots & Pans In A Disorderly Mess Solution: This Kitchen Organizer That Keeps Pots & Pans In Order ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Organize your most-used cooking tools with this kitchen organizer rack. It’s easily adjustable to fit eight tiers of pots and pans, making it perfect for creating a neat and clutter-free space underneath cabinets. Each divider is crafted with a rubber covering to help hold pans in place and protect them from getting scratched.

20 Mistake: Letting Your Home Get Too Stuffy Solution: An Air Purifier That Works To Improve Indoor Air Quality Allouncer HEPA Air Purifier Amazon $33 See On Amazon Easily enjoy fresh air at home with this affordable air purifier. It has three different fan speed levels and is suitable for the bedroom, living room, or office. You can even add drops of essential oils to create aromatherapy that will gently diffuse calming scents throughout your home.

21 Mistake: Forgetting To Separate Out Your Clothes Solution: A Dual-Section Hamper That Makes Sorting Your Laundry Easy Lifewit Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Laundry Bags Amazon $29 See On Amazon This best-selling laundry hamper features two sections, making it great for separating your colors and whites. The sturdy and durable lid easily hides odor and makes dirty clothes invisible. It also includes two detachable bags which make it easy to carry to and from your washing machine. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love that it has dual compartments and that I can remove just the bags. It's great for when I need to take my laundry out of the house to do it!”

22 Mistake: Not Cleaning The Jets Of Your Jetted Tub Solution: This Heavy-Duty Cleaner Gel Quick N Brite Heavy-Duty Hot Tub Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon Our showers and tubs quickly build up oils and grease, so finding a heavy-duty cleaner is a must. This one from Amazon works to keep your tub sparkling and is safe to use on all surfaces. It’s formulated with a blend of coconut oils and is strong enough to remove the toughest stains. The cleanser is also planet-friendly, which is an added bonus.

23 Mistake: Not Storing Your Toothbrush Properly Solution: This Toothbrush Holder That Fits Up To Four Brushes HBlife Small Toothbrush Holder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Designed with four slots to hold toothbrushes for the whole family and an extra large slot for toothpaste, this toothbrush holder is a great solution for keeping your brushes off the dirty counter. It’s designed with rubber pads to ensure your toothbrushes will stay stable in place. And with a vented bottom, it won’t accumulate a ton of crud. The best part? The fact that it’s under $10.

24 Mistake: Letting Fruit Flies Accumulate Solution: This Best-Selling Fruit Fly Trap TERRO Indoor Fruit Fly Trap (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Leaving your produce bowl out on display always risks the chances of attracting fruit flies. This fruit fly trap is the best solution for eliminating infestations. Each trap lasts up to 45 days, giving you up to 90 days of protection— and thanks to the discrete apple shape of the trap, nobody will even know it’s there. Over 33,000 shoppers gave this gadget a 5-star review.

25 Mistake: Not Replacing Your Dish Sponge Solution: A Fresh Set Of All-Purpose Scrubbing Sponges O-Cedar Scrunge Multi-Use Scrubbing Sponge (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For just around $10, you can replace all of your old dirty sponges with this pack of six new scrubbing sponges. The powerful non-scratch material is made to wipe away dirt, stuck-on messes, and food debris on most household surfaces. Although the sponge is odor-resistant, the brand recommends replacing it every 30-60 days.

26 Mistake: Not Making Sure Your Smoke Alarms Are Up To Date Solution: This Battery Operated Smoke Alarm Unit First Alert Battery Powered Ionization Smoke Alarm Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can never have enough smoke alarm detectors. This top-rated one from Amazon features an ionization sensor that detects smoke from flaming fires such as paper and grease fires. One five-star shopper wrote, “This product was so easy to install. I love the dual sensor and the fact that I won’t have to worry about changing the battery for a while!”

27 Mistake: Leaving Your Mail In a Disorganized Pile By The Door Solution: A Stylish Mail Organizer To Keep Your Mail Orderly MyGift Black Metal Mail Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon We’re all guilty of letting postcards, invites, and other miscellaneous mail pile up. This stylish desk mail organizer is a great solution to keep things organized. It measures 6-by-4-inches to conveniently organize standard-sized letters to help keep your desktop clutter-free. It also comes highly reviewed with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

28 Mistake: Not Having Enough Indoor Trash Cans Solution: This Strong Steel Pedal Mini Trash Can simplehuman Stainless Steel Step Trash Can Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to fit perfectly in limited spaces, this stainless steel trash can is made with a patented lid to help ensure a slow, silent close. It features a removable bucket that lifts out for easy trash disposal. With a strong pedal engineered to withstand over 150,000 steps, this can is designed to last for decades. You can even snag it in rose gold, black, or gold.

29 Mistake: Ignoring Your Dusty Ceiling Fans Solution: A Microfiber Duster With An Extendable Pole Azun Extendable Microfiber Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon Avoid collecting dust in hard-to-reach areas and immediately add this duster extension pole to your cart instead. The pole can be extended from 30 to 100 inches and the microfiber head is flexible and bendable, making it easy to clean at any angle. It’s also reusable — you can handwash it with warm water for continued use.

30 Mistake: Not Cleaning Items Like Phones & Keys Solution: A UV Sanitizing Case That Eliminates 99.9% Of Germs In Just One Minute HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Every now and then, a product comes along that you didn’t even know existed — but desperately need. This phone UV light sanitizer is that product. It eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in just 30 seconds per side. This case also works great for jewelry, glasses, keys, credit cards, makeup brushes, and other essential items. It also stays charged for up to 70 uses.

31 Mistake: Not Making The Most Out Of Your Vacuum Attachments Solution: This Set Of Versatile & Universal Vacuum Attachments VACEXT Household Cleaning Vacuum Attachments Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon When we buy a new vacuum, most of us ignore all of the extra parts not knowing the purpose they serve. However, all of the extra vacuum head attachments are great for reaching hard-to-clean spaces like your carpet, bookshelf, drawers, air and car vents, and other tricky corners. If you’ve lost yours, have no fear — this set includes five different vacuum attachments and one flexible tool, all of which are suitable for most types of vacuum cleaners.

32 Mistake: Using The Wrong Products to Clean Stainless Steel Solution: A Stainless Steel Cleaner That is Also Plant-Based Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This plant-based stainless steel cleaner is formulated with natural coconut oil to clean, polish, and protect stainless steel surfaces. It easily removes streaks, smudges, and residue while leaving behind a shiny finish, making your appliances look brand new. The solution also comes with a microfiber cloth. One shopper wrote, “I have tried many stainless steel cleaners over the years. This is by far the best. Took me less than half the time it normally takes to clean my stainless appliances.”

33 Mistake: Not Having A Camera To Check In On Your Home While You’re Away Solution: This Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera With Color Night Vision Wyze Cam Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon This indoor/outdoor camera is a no-brainer when it comes to keeping your house safe. You can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside your bedroom. It easily detects motion and sound and can send a notification to your phone in just seconds. It also features two-way audio. One shopper wrote, “These cameras are small and light. The base is magnetic and very adjustable, and there are also adhesive and screw-in options for mounting. Low light performance is exceptional.”

34 Mistake: Wasting Time By Losing Your Keys Solution: A Bluetooth Tile That Helps You Keep Track of Your Things Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $20 See On Amazon These handy Bluetooth trackers can help you get out the door faster and keep track of your everyday items — from your wallet, to your phone, to your keys that you can’t stop misplacing. All you have to do is attach the Mate to your items and then download the Tile app to easily locate whatever you’re looking for.

35 Mistake: Letting Dust Build Up On Your Screens Solution: A 2-In-1 Window Screen Cleaning Brush IMHO Window Screen Cleaning Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Avoid letting your window screens trap dirt and dust. Instead, opt for this two-in-one window screen cleaning brush that easily cleans all surfaces. The wet and dry dual-use can be used dry for light dusting or you can get it wet to remove pollen and other dusty debris. The mesh fabric is totally reusable, so you can easily rinse clean when you finish.

36 Mistake: Having No Organization When It Comes To Reusable Containers Solution: This Handy Food Container Lid Organizer With Adjustable Dividers YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This container lid organizer is wonderful for keeping all of your plastic lids and tops tidy in one place. It’s available in five different sizes and has adjustable dividers to help you configure different spaces to keep your lids upright and accessible. And, it couldn’t be simpler to set up.

37 Mistake: Not Adding Extra Privacy In Your Home Solution: These Window Decals That Reduce Glare & Protect Your Privacy Volcanics Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon These rainbow window decals are a great privacy solution. They cover up big windows while still letting light shine through. The decals also block up to 96% of UV rays and help reduce your energy bill. “They also insulate the windows a bit, blocking heat and cold from seeping in from outside. I've noticed our house is overall cooler this summer and our power bill has been lower,” one five-star reviewer added.

38 Mistake: Forgetting To Replace Dust Rags Solution: This Pack of Reusable & Washable Microfiber Cloths Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (24-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This affordable microfiber cloth pack comes in a set of 24 for under $15. You can avoid the waste and cost of single-use paper towel rolls by rinsing these durable, washable cleaning cloths hundreds of times. They’re great for cleaning vinyl and glass, but can also be used outdoors. Each absorbent cloth soaks up eight times its own weight.

39 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Dishwasher Solution: This Dishwasher Cleaner That Works To Remove Odor Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (6 Tablets) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These dishwasher cleaner tablets are a solid reminder that your dishwasher needs to be cleaned on occasion, too. They work to clean everything you can’t see by powering away limescale and mineral buildup, and reducing odors. Use these monthly or as needed.