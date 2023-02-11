Shopping
Surprising Things You Don't Realize You're Doing That Cause Your Dog To Behave Badly
Experts point out the small mistakes you might not realize you’re making when it comes to your beloved pup.
by Laura G.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Becoming a dog owner is one of the most rewarding jobs. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy — especially when your pet is just a puppy.
Thankfully, Bustle enlisted the help of top experts including professional dog trainers and veterinarians, who have all mastered the art of getting your pet to behave. The best part? Most of these tips are easy tricks that can be solved in no time.
Ahead, you’ll discover amazing advice along with products that will help with everything from your communication style to the best way to get your dog to exercise and socialize.