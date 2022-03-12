37 Tacky Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making Around Your Home

Look, tacky is a strong word. Even the most organized, clean, and stylish among us make little mistakes around the house that make our dwelling look less amazing than it could. Luckily, these little blunders and missteps have easy fixes. This list has the best solutions for that pet hair that sticks to your couch, the mail that always piles up in the entryway, and photos on the wall that are just a little askew.

The first mistake that I know I’m making is breaking all of my wine glasses. It seems easy to put them in the dishwasher, but I always regret it. That’s why I found a foam brush that’s gentle enough to clean your wine glasses and even those special occasion crystal classes. Plus, the brush is actually dishwasher-safe, so we will still get to use our beloved dishwashers for something.

Or what about those tiny bathroom windows? I never know what to do with them because curtains would look award and blinds have annoying strings. That’s why there’s a pack of budget-friendly blackout shades on the list that you can trim to fit your window. This list even has a foam insert that re-fluffs your couch cushions and a pack of wrinkle-resistant fitted sheets. I mean, sheets that don’t wrinkle are just plain luxurious.

So, start shopping this list because we could all use a few easy home upgrades now and then — or at least a way to avoid constantly breaking wine glasses.

1 Mistake: You Have Holes In Your Walls Solution: Patching Them With A Swipe From A Quick-Drying Putty Tube Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Most of our homes have small holes or cracks in the wall — it happens. This multi-surface putty makes filling those holes easier and way less messy than a jar of spackle. Simply apply it in a circular motion (like applying deodorant) and wipe away any leftover putty with your hand or a cloth. There’s no need to buy a putty knife, since the tube design itself keeps your hands nice and clean. This putty is quick drying, and can be used on plaster, drywall, and wood surfaces.

2 Mistake: Your Electronics Are Overwhelmed With Cords Solution: Keeping Cords Tucked Away Using A Cable Management Kit Kenberrys Cable Management Box Set $35 See On Amazon This three-pack of cable management boxes is useful anywhere you have a bulky power strip or one too many tangled chargers like your entertainment system or office. This set includes a large, medium, and small box for different areas in your house as well as six cable clips, 10 reusable cable ties, and a cord sleeve to really secure all of the cords cluttering your WFH setup.

3 Mistake: You Get Rings On Your Coffee Table Solution: Placing Mugs & Glasses On These Cotton, Heat-Resistant Coasters ABenkle Stylish Handmade Braided Woven Drink Coasters Amazon $8 See On Amazon This six-pack of braided coasters prevents unsightly furniture rings. The 100% cotton absorbs condensation from your water glass, keeping it away from your wooden surfaces. It’s also heat-resistant, so go ahead and set your hot coffee or tea on it every morning. These aesthtically pleasing coasters are also easy to clean if you’re not quite awake and spill a little bit of that coffee. Choose from five colors, including an option with fun and colorful stitching.

4 Mistake: You Put Wet Dishes On Your Countertop Solution: Using A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Goes Over Your Sink Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wiping puddles of water off your counter, this over-the-sink dish-drying rack is the perfect fix. Place your freshly-washed dishes on top of the stainless steel bars, and the water will drip right into your sink, and you’ll save a few paper towels along the way. It’s easy to roll up when your dishes are dry, it’s rust-resistant, and it’s even heat-resistant up to 400 degrees, so it can double as a trivet.

5 Mistake: You Let Pet Hair Get Everywhere Solution: Using A Reusable Lint Roller With A Hair Catching Compartment DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This reusable lint roller is designed to remove pet hair from furniture and fabrics around your house, like your favorite throw blanket. The hair collecting brush is completely reusable and doesn’t use adhesive, making it an eco-friendly and budget-friendly option. The best part is — this compact roller is complete with an easy-to-empty compartment to store all of the fur that’s no longer on your couch.

6 Mistake: You Use Paper Towels Solution: Cleaning With These Reusable, Ultra-Absorbent Dishcloths Swedish Dishcloths Reusable (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only do these reusable Swedish dishcloths replace your single-use paper towels, but they also look way more adorable on your countertop. Add these cellulose and cotton cloths to your kitchen, bathroom, or anywhere you keep cleaning supplies — they’re safe to use on all kinds of surfaces like wood, glass, stainless steel, tile, porcelain, and more. These ultra-absorbent, colorful cloths are machine washable, which makes them a greener alternative to single-use paper towels.

7 Mistake: You Leave Mail In Your Entryway Solution: Keeping Stuff In A Desktop Organizer That’s Perfect For Mail wishacc Desk Mail Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Organize the papers on your desk or, in my case, that ever-growing pile of mail in the entryway, with this metal mesh caddy. It has three compartments to sort and easily see all of your papers or letters. The sleek black steel is completely rust-resistant, and the bottom is complete with anti-skid accents, making it suitable to use in any room.

8 Mistake: You Have Piles Of Shoes All Over The House Solution: Storing Shoes In These Hanging Organizers With Extra Pockets ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This two-pack of hanging organizers give you a designated spot to store 10 pairs of shoes in each one, making this a must-have for people who can’t get enough footwear. In addition to having compartments for shoes, these organizes have 10 breathable mesh pockets on the side to store small odds and ends like clutches, scarves, belts, and flip-flops. These durable organizers are reinforced with sturdy cardboard, protective trim, and swiveling stainless steel hooks.

9 Mistake: Your Clothes Fall Off Your Mismatched Hangers Solution: Hanging Clothes On These 50 Non-Slip Velvet Hangers Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers - Suit Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This 50-pack of matching velvet hangers will make your closet look super put together, and you don’t have to worry about them shedding. With their notch design and swivel hooks, they’ll keep all of your clothes in place — yes, even silky spaghetti strap dresses will stay put. Plus, these lightweight hangers hold up to 10 pounds, so go ahead and hang up your heavy coats.

10 Mistake: Your Cooking Tools Don’t Match & Clutter Your Drawers Solution: Getting These Stainless Steel Utensils With A Matching Crock FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re missing a few essential utensils, this 10-piece stainless steel utensil set has everything you need to fill in the gaps, including tongs, a potato masher, as well as several spoons and spatulas. Not only will you have coordinated cooking tools, but this set even comes with a utensil holder, which means you won’t have to clutter a kitchen drawer.

11 Mistake: Your Photos Are Crooked On The Wall Solution: Hanging Things Up Using A Level That Projects Onto Your Wall Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level Amazon $15 See On Amazon Using a level is honestly such a pain, but this laser level makes the entire picture-hanging process so much easier by projecting the perfect straight line onto your wall. It also has three handy laser modes to choose from, including crosshairs, vertical, and horizontal. It’s basically a budget-friendly picture hanging kit because this level comes with a metal ruler, a screwdriver, and a built-in 8-foot measuring tape.

12 Mistake: You Toss Your Jackets & Hats Anywhere Solution: Keeping Things On An Adjustable, Wooden Coat Rack DOHANG Wooden Coat Rack Amazon $32 See On Amazon No matter what aesthetic you have going on in your entryway, this simple wooden coat rack will fit right in. It’s complete with eight hooks, and you can add as many sections as you need, in case you love a good full-length trench. This durable pinewood rack comes in three lacquered colors: dark walnut, white, or black, and doesn’t require any tools for assembly.

13 Mistake: You Have A Cluttered Sink Area Solution: Using These Silicone Sponge Holders That Hang On Your Faucet UNIKON Sink Caddy Sponge Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon These silicone sponge holders have drainage holes on the bottom to keep your sponges mildew-free, but they have a hard outer shell to help it keep maintain their shape. This little organizer has an adjustable strap easily clips onto your faucet yet is sturdy enough to stand on its own if you prefer that look. Choose from blue or white and say goodbye to half-dry sponges.

14 Mistake: You Have A Cluttered Bathroom Counter Solution: Installing A Toothbrush Holder With Tons Of Extra Storage showgoca Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your toothbrush germ-free in its own designated spot and add a bunch of extra storage to a crowded bathroom with this wall-mounted bathroom organizer. The four toothbrush slots keep your brushes dry and bacteria-free, while the magnetic rinsing cups and the toothpaste dispenser help you complete your oral hygeine routine. Beyond tooth stuff, this organizer has a handy shelf to store lotions, razors, and other bathroom essentials as well as a roomy storage tray.

15 Mistake: You Store Leftovers In Plastic Food Containers Solution: Using A Set Of Matching Glass Food Storage Containers FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (24-Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon It’s inevitable that those plastic food containers will start smelling like your leftovers — it happens to all of us. These air-tight glass containers are an easy swap to prevent those odors. It comes with different shapes and sizes but don’t worry, they’re still stackable. The borosilicate glass is also safe to use in almost any situation. So go ahead and stick them in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and even the oven.

16 Mistake: Your Fitted Sheets Come Off Your Mattress Solution: Applying Clips That Keep Your Sheets Secure & Prevent Creases JBYAMUS Bed Sheet Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon No need to buy new sheets if your fitted sheet is a little loose or keeps coming up over the side of your mattress — just grab this pack of bed sheet straps. The nickel-plated metal clips prevent uncomfortable wrinkles and creases while you sleep and keep your sheets in place. They come in white or gray, and they even stretch to fit California-king-sized sheets.

17 Mistake: You Track Dirt On The Floors Solution: Putting Out A Minimalist, Durable Shoe Mat Ninamar Natural Coir Boot Scraper Door Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon This shoe mat won’t take up a lot of space at your front door because it’s just big enough to fit both of your shoes. Even though it’s a minimalist shoe scraper, it’s still super durable. The steel frame with natural coconut fibers means this mat holds up in extreme temperatures and is completely weather-resistant, all while scrubbing every last bit of dirt and mud off your kicks.

18 Mistake: Your Fridge Shelves Are Stained Solution: Installing Some Spill-Proof Shelf Liners That Are Washable MayNest Washable Refrigerator Mats (8-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of constantly cleaning your refrigerator shelves, install these these waterproof and trimmable shelf liners. They’re way easier to clean, since they’re both wipeable and removable. Each one is made of food-grade material, so it’s totally OK to store produce on them. Plus, if your freshly washed vegetables are still a little wet, the raised bubble design helps them dry.

19 Mistake: Your Mugs Are Piled In A Cabinet Solution: Using These Seriously Genius Stackable Mug Organizers ELYPRO Coffee Mug Organizers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Adjust the feet of these mug organizers to fit your coffee mugs, and stack another right on top, making use of your cabinets vertical space in an organized manner. Once all of your cups are stacked (and your cabinets have way more storage space), press the sides of these organizers to tighten them. This genius mug stacking solution comes in a six-pack, which is enough to work for 12 mugs.

20 Mistake: You Have Smudges On Your Stainless Steel Solution: Erasing Smudges With A Plant-Based, Lavender Scented Cleaner Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Spritz this stainless steel cleaner on your appliances to clean off smudges, prevent streaks, and leave them looking polished. The star of this plant-based polisher is definitely the coconut oil that also works to protect your stainless steel when you’re done cleaning. The formula is also pH neutral and complete with calming lavender essential oil.

21 Mistake: You Let In Chilly Drafts Solution: Installing A Door Draft Stopper That Also Keeps Out Smells Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only will this 2-inch memory foam door stopper keep out chilly drafts, but it also blocks smoke, smells, light, dust, and even sounds from your super loud neighbors, which is especially useful if you live in an apartment building. This trimmable stopper is also machine-washable to keep it dirt- and dust-free. You also won’t need to put any screws or holes in your front door because it simply slides on.

22 Mistake: You Clutter Your Bedside Table With Chargers Solution: Powering 3 Devices With 1 Cord Using This Charging Station WAITIEE Wireless Charger 3 in 1 Amazon $37 See On Amazon This three-in-one charger is built for your smartwatch, earbuds, and phone, keeping your electronic accessories organized while they power up. In addition to quickly cleaning up your bedside table, this device means you’ll have one visible cord instead of three because the unique design hides away your smartwatch charger. It also props up your phone and watch screen at the perfect angle, just in case you get a text.

23 Mistake: You Have A Cluttered Pantry Full Of Open Boxes Solution: Keeping Dry Goods In These Airtight Containers With Labels Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stop keeping oddly shaped, open boxes in your pantry, which invites pests and clutter. Instead, use these airtight food storage containers that come in four easy-to-stack sizes that easily fit on your shelves. With this BPA-free variety pack, you’re bound to find a size that works for your favorite pantry items. You also get a bonus set of measuring spoons, adhesive labels, and a chalkboard marker.

24 Mistake: Your Duvet Insert Keeps Bunching Up Solution: Securing It In Place With Low-Profile, Magnetic Duvet Clips PinionPins Clear Magnetic Duvet Clips with Key Amazon $18 See On Amazon Clip these clear duvet pins onto the bottom of your duvet to stop your insert from falling out or bunching into a corner in the middle of the night. Once you attach the back, these low-profile pins aren’t going anywhere. When it’s time to wash your duvet, easily pop the clips off with the included magnetic key.

25 Mistake: You Have A Bunch Of Plastic Grocery Bags Solution: Carrying Your Food In These Sturdy, Reusable Grocery Bags Gramercy Reusable Grocery Shopping Trolley Bags Amazon $35 See On Amazon These reusable grocery bags look so nice you’ll want to use them for grabbing groceries, picnics, or even extra storage in your closet or car. Each one is reinforced with recycled plastic to hold over 40 pounds, which is much more than your average tote. These bags are also machine-washable if you get home and find that your favorite cold brew spilled. Grab them in black, navy blue, or gray.

26 Mistake: You Have Walls That Don’t Match Your Aesthetic Solution: Redecorating With Easy-To-Apply Peel & Stick Wallpaper practicalWs Gray Self-Adhesive Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your wall is a little scuffed or it’s a color that isn’t your style, grab this peel-and-stick wallpaper. The grid-lined backing makes this wallpaper way less daunting than most because it’s super easy to cut and trim, and you can get a refreshing new color without worrying about splattered or uneven paint. This adhesive wallpaper comes in six colors and five sizes to finally re-do any size room that doesn’t fit your vibe.

27 Mistake: You Have Wrinkled Fitted Sheets On Your Bed Solution: Making The Bed With Some Soft Sheets That Won’t Wrinkle Beckham Hotel Collection Full Fitted Sheet Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tidying your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to spend a bunch of time ironing your fitted sheet. Instead, grab this microfiber fitted sheet set that comes with two deep-pocket fitted sheets that are totally wrinkle-resistant. These super soft, worry-free sheets is also stain-resistant and fade-resistant, making them an easy investment.

28 Mistake: Your Cabinet Hardware Doesn’t Match Your Style Solution: Installing Some Trendy Cabinet Pulls That Are Budget-Friendly Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cabinet hardware is easy to change up to fit your style, and this bulk pack of stainless steel cabinet pulls is the best way to get started. They come in three trendy finishes: brushed brass, satin nickel, and matte black to quickly bring your kitchen or bathroom into the 21st century. This is a pretty budget-friendly way to update your kitchen, especially when you consider how expensive all-new cabinets can be.

29 Mistake: You Keep Your Favorite Plants On The Floor Solution: Putting Them In A Bamboo Plant Stand With Super Easy Assembly STNDRD. Bamboo Indoor Plant Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon This 100% bamboo plant stand is the elevated spot your favorite plant baby deserves. You only need a screwdriver and a single screw to set it up. It comes in 8-, 10-, and 12-inch options, so it’s easy to find the right size for your plant. This easy-to-setup stand is also sturdy enough to hold your tall plants, like that trendy fiddle leaf.

30 Mistake: You Burn Popcorn Solution: Using This Microwavable Popcorn Popper To Make A Snack Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab a bulk package of kernels and this microwave popcorn popper, and you’ll have to worry about the awful smell of scorched popcorn ruining movie night again. This dishwasher-safe, silicone popper has handles that make it easy to carry this from the kitchen to the living room for and has a collapsable design for when the movie is over.

31 Mistake: You Forget To Dust Your Blinds Solution: Cleaning With A Set Of Seriously Clever Handheld Blind & Vent Dusters mwellewm Window Dusting Tool (2-Piece) Amazon $16 See On Amazon In this pack, you get two handheld blind dusters. Unlike other blind dusters, each easy gripping tool has seven dusting wands to make cleaning blinds or your air vents a super quick process. If your brushes start getting a little too dusty, you can remove them and wash them. This pack also comes with an extra-long bonus duster, which is great for smaller vents and blinds.

32 Mistake: Your Area Rugs Slide Around Solution: Using This Non-Slip Area Rug Pad With Extra-Grip iPrimio Non Slip Area Rug Pad Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add this non-slip area rug pad under that oversized rug that’s always sliding around, causing you to trip and your floors to look messy. It has extra-grip technology, yet it’s so thin it won’t add too much extra height. The trimmable grid design makes your rug extra-grippy but also lets it breathe. Plus, there’s no need to worry about this thing getting grimy — you can always handwash it if there’s ever a spill.

33 Mistake: You Break Your Wine & Champagne Glasses In The Dishwasher Solution: Cleaning Them With A Slim Brush That’s Even Safe For Crystal FryOilSaver Co Cleaning Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This slim brush has extra-gentle foam bristles for wine or Champagne glasses and helps to scrub away stubborn red wine stains without scratching or breaking your drinkware like the dishwasher can. The hydrophobic foam won’t absorb water or lose its shape which helps the brush stay super fluffy while you wash. Plus, this brush is dishwasher-safe, so you can clean your cleaning items.

34 Mistake: You Let Your Couch Cushions Sag Solution: Fluffing Them Up With Cushion Inserts SagsAway Cushion Insert Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you still love your couch but the cushions are a little worn, this 1/2-inch thick cushion insert will fluff everything back up. This rectangle of military-grade foam is totally trimmable to fit the unique shape of your cushions. Tuck it inside your cushion cover, right next to the foam that’s already in there. Plus, this sofa reviving kit comes with a slim posture cushion if you want a little more support.

35 Mistake: You Have A Dusty TV Solution: Cleaning Your Screens With These Disinfecting Wipes Weiman Electronic Disinfecting Wipes Amazon $10 See On Amazon These quick-drying electronic disinfecting wipes are lint-free, so you’ll never have to worry about leaving white fuzz all over your screen. This two-pack removes 99% of germs and bacteria on all of your screens without scratching them or leaving smudges, making them ideal for tablets, smartphones, TVs and other electronics. They also clean off fingerprints, dust, smudges, and accidental spills, of course.

36 Mistake: There Are Desk Supplies Scattered Around Your Home Solution: Sorting Them In A Bamboo Desk Organizer You Can Carry Around Marbrasse Bamboo Desk Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This 100% bamboo desk caddy organizes all of your desk essentials, and it has a handle in the back so you can carry them around — because we all move to our couch mid-workday, am I right? It’s complete with nine easy-to-organize compartments; the largest slot fits files or small notebooks but there are plenty of spots for pens, of course, as well as smaller spaces for paperclips, thumbtacks, and other small items. This organizer also comes pre-assembled, which is always a win.