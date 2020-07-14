Taco Bell Just Added A New Pineapple Whip Freeze Drink To Its Summer Menu

It may not feel like summer while you're staying at home, but Taco Bell is definitely getting in the season spirit. With warmer temperatures on the rise, Taco Bell's new Pineapple Whip Freeze is your perfect summer drink — and you can try it out for just $1.

The Pineapple Whip Freeze is basically a non-alcoholic piña colada. It's made with a pineapple freeze base and a large pump of vanilla creamer. The flavors come together to create a fun drink that's perfect for the warm weather. The Pineapple Whip Freeze was officially released on May 21, a month before the beginning of summer on June 20. The drinks are being sold at $2.39 per regular size and $2.59 per large cup. But, if you go to a Taco Bell drive-thru during one of their Happier Hours between 2PM and 5PM, you can try the drink out for only $1. You'll get to experience the drink's tropical freshness at a super cheap price. Plus, the drink comes with a super cute green fruit-inspired lid that'll make it feel like you're drinking out of an actual pineapple.

The Pineapple Whip Freeze isn't the only drink of its kind that you can find at Taco Bell. As part of the chain's secret menu, you can try a different kind of freeze that's a tangy and fruity combination of Taco Bell's other Freezes. The secret menu Freeze is a combination of the Pineapple Whip Freeze, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze, and the Wild Strawberry Freeze.

The Wild Strawberry Freeze was one of Taco Bell's last recent additions to the menu. It was introduced on April 16 and features small candy seeds in the drink to make it really feel like you're tasting wild strawberries.

Though Taco Bell has closed down its dine-in option for restaurants all across the nation, it has kept its drive-thru and take-out options available, as well as remained consistent in creating new additions to the menu to keep its customers happy even while at home. Along with the Pineapple Whip Freeze, some of the most recent Taco Bell additions include a $10 Nacho Cravings Pack, special free drive-thru treats, and the creation of a Truck-Thru at headquarters for first-responders who are hungry.

While you may be missing out on eating at your favorite fast food restaurants, you can still bring their tastes back home with you. Whether through drive-thru or pick-up, you can practice safe social distancing and still chow down on your go-to comfort meals.