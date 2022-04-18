Food
Praise be.
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
In 2020, Taco Bell made some changes to their menu which included discontinuing items like pico de gallo, shredded chicken, and the beloved Mexican Pizza. The Mexican Pizza had been around since 1985 when it was known as the Pizzazz Pizza.
Taco Bell
The cult-favorite menu item is made up of two crispy flour shells that are layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three cheese blend. It can easily be ordered without beef for vegetarian customers.