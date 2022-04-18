Food

Taco Bell Is Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favorite Mexican Pizza

Praise be.

Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza.
Taco Bell
By Alexis Morillo

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In 2020, Taco Bell made some changes to their menu which included discontinuing items like pico de gallo, shredded chicken, and the beloved Mexican Pizza. The Mexican Pizza had been around since 1985 when it was known as the Pizzazz Pizza.

Taco Bell

The cult-favorite menu item is made up of two crispy flour shells that are layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three cheese blend. It can easily be ordered without beef for vegetarian customers.

Tap