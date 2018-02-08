Gone are the days of family-friendly rounds of UNO, where your only backlash against a skip card was playing a wild plus four and changing the color to yellow. Now the game aisle is filled with the best card games for adults to play over a glass — or three — of Pinot Grigio.

Cards Against Humanity sparked the revolution in cruder, slightly-offensive, and NSFW games when it hit the market in 2011. Naturally, the adult-version of Apples to Apples quickly became a best-seller as a game both college students and their parents would enjoy playing — although not necessarily together in one room. As a result, the offerings of obscene, and typically rude, card games on the market continued to expand.

Now the marketplace is flooded with adult card games, and choosing between them is actually a difficult feat. With themes ranging from irreverent comics to memes, there are a plethora of (at times) inappropriate card games designed to meet every friend group's interest. Thankfully, Amazon reviewers leave tons of feedback on their purchases to give an indication of which games will keep you laughing all night and which games you'll never want to play again.

With that in mind, I compiled the best card games for adults currently on Amazon. Keep scrolling for some of the most popular card games for adults, below.

1 Incohearent - The Adult Party Game Incohearent - The Adult Party Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon From the makers of "What Do You Meme?" comes this popular card game where players compete to guess what the gibberish means. A rotating judge selects one card with a phrase only they can see. The rest of the players see gibberish and have to guess what the phrase is. First one to guess wins a point. This game is full of fun adult phrases, and can be played with just three players. According to one reviewer: "Cards against humanity meets mad gab!! This is a must have in your game repertoire. With the categories Party, Pop Culture, and Kinky you will enjoy non stop laughs and your friends will never want to leave your house!"

2 Exploding Kittens (Explicit) Exploding Kittens (Explicit) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perhaps the most bizarrely titled game on this list, Exploding Kittens is the most backed game in Kickstarter history and has sold 8 million copies. In this twist on Russian roulette, you draw cards and — if you draw an Exploding Kitten — you're out of the game. Of course, you can avoid this fate if you have a "defuse" card, or you can outrun danger altogether by using your cards to skip turns and go at other players. According to one reviewer: "I love everything about this game. From the Exploding Kittens, to defusing said kittens, to NOPE-ing people's cards, I've played this for many an hour and I never get tired of it."

3 Joking Hazard Card Game Joking Hazard Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're a fan of the bawdy comic Cyanide & Happiness, then Joking Hazard was created for you. Suitable for three or more players, it includes 360 panel cards, including 10 add-your-own-words-cards, that you can mix and match to create hilarious, and often crass, mini-comics. To play you simply flip the first card over, have the judge pick the second, and let the rest of the competitors pick a third card to try to create the best comic. Warning: This game is graphic, offensive, and not for the faint of heart. According to one reviewer: "Joking Hazard is absolutely hilarious. It's played like Apples to Apples or Cards Against Humanity, except instead of building phrases, you're building a three-pane comic strip. We were cracking up almost every single round, and it's astounding how well all of the seemingly unassociated panes fit together in sequence."

4 Fk. The Game Fk. The Game Amazon $15 See On Amazon You're bound to scream a bad word or two while trying to compete in this feisty card game, where the only goal is to ditch your cards. Designed to make your brain smarter— despite forcing you to scream profanities— it comes with a set of four complicated rules created to trick your brain. During gameplay, you play cards from your deck and try to recall the rules as quickly as possible. If you're slow, another player can slap the deck and give you those cards. Oh, and the only rule? You never say f**k. According to one reviewer: "Let me just start by saying I have not laughed this hard in a LONG time! Hilarious game for adults to play when children are not around. It was a brain teaser when we were sober, I can not wait to play after a few."

5 Drunk Stoned Or Stupid: A Party Card Game Drunk Stoned Or Stupid: A Party Card Game Amazon $18 See On Amazon This irreverent card game seriously tests the strength of your friendships (so it's best played with people you know.) It's based around the group's consensus on who is most likely to complete a certain action. With cards ranging from "risk life for an epic selfie" to "wake up with a half burrito in bed," this game leaves no scenario untouched. Once the group picks a player who best fits the prompt, that player keeps the card and the next round begins. But not so fast— the player with the most cards actually loses. According to one reviewer: "Bought this for my friend for her birthday, she loves card games. She absolutely loved this game. Will be recommending and also getting expansion packs."

6 Disturbed Friends: This Card Game Should Be Banned Disturbed Friends: This Card Game Should Be Banned Amazon $25 See On Amazon While most friendships can survive an upturned monopoly board, the Disturbed Friends card game may be the thing that tears your group apart. Created for up to 10 people, the game includes 250 disturbing question cards and 100 #winning cards. To play, the judge presents a multiple choice question and each player predicts their answer. The judge then reveals if they picked response A, B, or C, giving accurate guesses a #winning card. The first player to reach 10 cards wins— but at what cost? According to one reviewer: "I’m not sure where thickness comes into play but it is easy to learn and a great gift. It’s also fun and extremely revealing, especially while drinking."

7 Cards Against Humanity: Green Box Expansion Cards Against Humanity: Green Box Expansion Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you already own Cards Against Humanity or not, you'll want to snag the Green Box expansion for your next game night get together. It may be marketed as an expansion pack, but it can be played on its own, too. It introduces 300 totally new cards to the heinous game. To play, one judge selects a black card with fill in the blanks that the rest of the players attempt to pair with a white description card. According to one reviewer: "I love this game! I've introduced it to so many of my friends. It's a party game for horrible people. I haven't had a game where someone who hasn't nearly peed their pants from laughing so hard."

8 BAD PEOPLE BAD PEOPLE Amazon $40 See On Amazon This not-safe-for-work card game is a hilarious way to reveal what others truly think about you. Bad People works like a massive game of "Most Likely," with one person acting as the dictator, and drawing a card. The rest of the players vote who in the group is most likely to do something, and if you vote the same as the dictator, you get a point. The most points wins. This game is full of savage prompts, like "Whose funeral will have the smallest attendance?" and other questions that are sure to stir up some fun trouble in your group. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers agree. According to one reviewer: "My long time friends had gotten sick of the same cards-against humanity cards being repeated, so we decided to try something new. This game was definitely something new. A similar style to the voting game if you're familiar."

9 The Metagame Card Game The Metagame Card Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon The Metagame card deck may only contain 200 culture cards and 100 opinion cards, but it's enough to provide hours of fun with six unique games. Designed to get groups of people sharing their thoughts on the most important debates of our time, the game can be played with up to 33 players. It covers topics like media, art, fashion, and entertainment in rounds that force you to think fast and act strategically. According to one reviewer: "I bought this as a gift for a friend last Christmas, and have now borrowed it from her so often that I should just buy my own. It's a blast, and is safe for all-ages play (although some of the cultural references will need to be explained to kiddos). The variations of game play are clear and super fun."