If you struggle with procrastination or forgetfulness, writing things down is an easy place to start. The best goal setting journals are designed to help you implement new habits and boost your productivity. These goal setting journals are so much more than your average journal — for one, they're all undated, so you can start, stop, and take breaks without feeling that all consuming paper-wasting guilt. For another, they utilize scientifically proven methods, fun activities, and smart structures to help you get the most out of your day.

A planner can be an extension of your brain, and these genius planners have been specifically created to help you organize any jumbled thoughts and achieve your goals. You can use them to plot everything from year-long goals to daily grocery reminders — and tackle a whole lot more in way less time. You may also experience some positive benefits to using a planner once you longer have to-do lists swarming around in your head.

Whether you're looking to streamline your day-to-day tasks, plan long-term projects, boost your creativity, or achieve career goals, these are the best goal setting journals on Amazon. Plus, all of them have glowing reviews from real people to back them up.

A Journal With Scientific Strategies For All Areas Of Your Life Panda Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews, the Panda Planner is helping people get more done every day. In addition to monthly, weekly, and daily sections, it comes with free videos and e-books to show you scientific strategies that can help in all areas of your life. What fans say: "I have only been using the product for a couple of weeks. My favorite thing so far is that it's causing me to think about what I'm doing! [...] My Panda enables me to tie everything together by day, week and month and hold myself accountable. Also, seeing everything in one place, I noticed that a lot of is related and I am more creative and efficient in general."

A Journal Designed To Help You Implement Healthy Habits Freedom Mastery 2020 Deluxe Law of Attraction Life Planner Amazon $36 See On Amazon This planner is ideal for those who want to learn how to manifest new and exciting things into their lives. It uses prompts, to-do lists, gratitude sections, and goal-setting to create healthy habits. This wildly-popular goal setting journal comes with stickers you can outfit your journal with, and even an included video course for how to establish a 10-minute morning routine. What fans say: "This really makes you think of your goals, emotional and physical health. To be able to sync this information with my work schedule is awesome. Really helps me keep my work-life balance."

A Journal That Uses Positive Psychology To Keep You Motivated The Simple Elephant Planner Amazon $19 See On Amazon The Simple Elephant Planner hacks your happiness using positive psychology tactics like affirmations, goals, and gratitude statements. It also helps you to conceptualize your goals, organize your schedule, and overcome procrastination with a functional system, and comes with stickers, an accordion folder, and bookmarks. What fans say: "This is my second purchase of this item. It’s a great date book/journal and encourages positivity and goal setting. I love this Simple Elephant Planner and definitely recommend it!"

A Planner That Helps You Create Action Plans For Achieving Long-Term Goals Ignited Life Planner Amazon $30 See On Amazon With three simple steps, you can identify and prioritize your 15 most important goals, whether it's career, school, or something in your personal life. Each weekly and monthly page in this planner highlights action steps and project plans, so you can move ahead with what's most important to you. What fans say: "I have used this planner for years, and it is by far my favorite. It grabs an entire year (or actually up to 60 weeks), and has just enough to organize and keep my head around everything for the course of a year, while having enough space to creatively use the planner. This is not too minimalist to question the use of this planner, and not too loaded with steps that both take too long and have me lose a sense of the big picture or fill out items that have little meaning to me."

An Undated Planner Great For Tracking Weekly Goals SELF Journal by BestSelf Amazon $32 See On Amazon This epic planner includes a daily gratitude acknowledgement, places to track your goals on a weekly basis, and even features inspirational quotes interspersed in the pages to keep you motivated. This 13-week undated journal is great for shorter-term goals, and for getting into the daily practice. What fans say: "This journal is designed to help you accomplish 1 to 3 goals within 13 weeks. It allows you to really think about what you want, how you want to accomplish it, and requires you to develop a plan. The pages are clean and offer a variety of sections to complete on a monthly, weekly, and daily basis for those 13 weeks. I've had goals or resolutions that didn't work out because I didn't have a plan or a way to keep accountability, but now I have a plan and a way to keep track of my progress.'"

A Journal That's All About Finding Balance In Your Schedule Transcending Waves Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Transcending Waves Planner is specifically designed to help you achieve balance in your life. It allows you to plot your to do plans, dates, gratitude levels, expenses, and even helps to eliminate bad habits. It's also beautifully constructed with leather and thick rich pages, and it comes in six beautiful colors. What fans say: "Love this planner. Perfect blend of time management, affirmation, and reflection."

A Journal That Helps You Break Down Your Schedule By The Half Hour Mountain Planner Pro Amazon $30 See On Amazon This daily planner prioritizes your schedule with half-hour time slots from 6 in the morning to 9 at night, plus tasks, priorities, and daily missions. There's also a little room for self-care, too — you can write down what you're grateful for and what you're hoping for, and reviewers love the monthly and weekly spreads, too. What fans say: "Great planner. Love that it's both a blank slate but at the same time gives a structure for getting my life together. Small touches will make it really user-friendly, like having more than one bookmark and the handy folder in the back (hello receipts and hastily scribbled notes!). My phone can do everything but it's a lot easier to get (and stay) organized when I have it all in front of me and being able to look at the big picture in this planner."

A Planner That Helps Track Your Professional Progress Daily Career Journal Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon The Daily Career Journal features scientific approaches to tracking your incremental progress, making it so much easier to gain the confidence, satisfaction, and drive you need to move ahead in your job. All you need to do is follow the system provided in the first few pages and fill out the daily prompts. What fans say: "I love this planner. It is training me to think about work in a new way. It is not just my work contributions that matter. I am being taught to consider how I am branding myself to others, to seek out how to make social contributions regularly, and to analyze whether or not my soft skills are hitting the mark. I highly recommend this planner to anyone who wants to keep moving ahead in their career."

A Planner With An Awesome Name & Even Better Design Legend Planner Amazon $25 See On Amazon How could you go wrong with a name like that? The Legend Planner has 52 weeks filled with beautiful designs, clean layouts, and stylish fonts. It breaks your time down by weekly and monthly intervals so you can track your goals, schedule, and habits. It's also got free bulleted space for creativity — and comes with tons of bonus stickers. What fans say: "This planner is awesome! It has everything you could possibly want. I love the ability to write in my own dates and start it whenever I want. I love everything about it form the pen holder to the elastic closure, from the goal-oriented pages to the three place markers. It’s a brilliant design.I love this planner so much I bought a second one for my mom!"

A Practical Planner That Just Happens To Come With The Cutest Stickers Me & My Big Ideas Planner Box Kit Amazon $43 See On Amazon Yes, the Me & My Big ideas set includes an undated monthly planner with bright colors and inspirational sayings — but it also comes with tons of freebies to make organizing your life way more enjoyable. In addition to four sheets of super adorable stickers, this pick comes with a bookmark and sticky notes. What fans say: "I love this planner. It's laid out exactly the way my brain works. [...] This is my third happy planner and I will keep going back to it. It is undated but came with date stickers and month stickers. It's a whole box kit, and I highly recommend it. [...] Love!"

A Planner That Aims To Help You Overcome Procrastination Powerful Planner Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Powerful Planner combines time management, goal setting, and law of attraction to help you transform your life long-term. It instills great habits that help you to overcome procrastination, get super organized, and manifest the things you want, and even lets you plot your day hourly. Basically, it's like having your own life coach whenever you need it. What fans say: "I’ve become so much more organized and productive since using this planner. The hard cover protects it from my day to day activities, the strap keeps it securely closed. I also love the quotes that are new each week. The features help me stay on a positive track. Will definitely be purchasing this again next year."

A No-Frills Planner Great For Setting SMART Goals The Phoenix Journal Amazon $25 See On Amazon The Phoenix Journal allows you to set goals week by week, list sub efforts underneath each goal so you can stay motivated by checking off small steps toward your larger achievements. It also provides you with check boxes to remind you to make your goals specific, actionable, and measurable, and even has a spot for you to write what you're most excited for the next week. This specific journal is 12 weeks long and undated, so keep this in mind when shopping. What fans say: "Excellent planner, I have used a lot of planners and journals and even made my own for quite awhile using the bullet journal technique. This journal covers almost all the points I think an excellent journal should cover such as long term goals and short term goals and breaks them down week by week and then day by to day to make them bit sized in order to accomplish your goals."