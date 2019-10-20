While common home remedies to remove static may help in a pinch, the best anti-static spray for clothes will quickly and effectively tame static electricity. When selecting an anti-static spray, first make sure that it is safe to use on your specific clothing garment. Also, some anti-static sprays serve additional purposes — such as removing wrinkles — so consider if those are important to you.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Anti-Static Sprays For Clothes

Safe for your fabric: Most sprays are safe for almost all fabrics, however, many labels suggest first testing the product on a small, hidden spot to ensure that you do not cause any damage, like color change, especially when it comes to delicate materials like silk. Better safe than sorry, right?

Additional capabilities: While all anti-static sprays are designed to reduce static, many also have additional functions, like getting rid of wrinkles or even releasing stubborn pet hair from your clothes. It can be helpful to have a dual-purpose product on hand (especially when you’re traveling), so be on the lookout for these different perks.

Ingredients: If using natural products is important to you, keep in mind that there are also anti-static sprays that are made of natural ingredients like essential oils for a lovely scent.

And if you’re wondering what causes static in clothes, basically what happens is that when different materials come into contact, negative and positive electrons attract to one another, leaving you with that much-dreaded and super-annoying cling. When your fabrics are rubbing against one another in the dryer, static electricity is likely, which is why I also included handy reusable wool static balls on my list, to stop the cling without needing dryer sheets.

Shop The Best Anti-Static Sprays For Clothes

Also Great: Wool Dryer Balls To Fight Static: Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Downy Wrinkle Release Spray Plus (33.8 Ounces, 2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Kick static to the curb with this spray from Downy. This multi-purpose product not only removes static, but it also gets rid of wrinkles and odors. The best part is how simple it is to use: spray it on your clothes, give them a tug (and smooth them out), and hang them up. The spray is safe on virtually all fabrics (so you can use it on more than just clothing, like tablecloths, sheets, and curtains), however, on fabrics which may water-spot (like silk and rayon), test a hidden area first to make sure that it’s safe. If fragrance bothers you, reviewers on Amazon say that this spray does have a scent, but luckily it’s not too overpowering. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I dont need to grab my iron anymore this takes care of static and light wrinkles in one spray. Perfect when on trips and need to refresh your clothes. I am very impressed with this product and the bottles are very large so will last a super long time.”

2 The Best Natural Anti-Static Spray Static Schmatic Natural Static Cling Remover (3 Ounces, 2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get rid of static more naturally with this static cling remover from Static Schmatic. It’s made with just five ingredients — including distilled water, aloe vera, and glycerin — and it has no scent. This set comes with two bottles of static cling remover, each with 3 ounces of product. Even though this pick doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals, it's still a good idea to test the product on a small, hidden section of fabric first, just to be safe. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I'm so glad I discovered Static Schmatic because it is 100% effective while having ZERO odor (I hate any perfumes, etc) and is 100% natural so I can even spray it on our clothes and hair! It's worth every dime and so easy to keep on hand and use in a pinch - there is nothing worse than taking off your coat to find your clothes sticking all over to you and your hair sticking straight up! I carry 1 bottle in my purse and leave one in our coat closet!”

3 A Tried-And-True Favorite That Lasts All Day Static Guard Bonus Pack (2-Pack Of 5.5 Ounces, 1-Pack Of 1.4 Ounces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a product that can actually prevent the buildup of static electricity this anti-static spray from Static Guard is it. This spray claims to be safe to use on all fabrics (although, it's still a good idea to test it out on a small section first, just in case), and can even help to release stubborn pet hair from your clothes. About 80% of reviewers on Amazon give this spray five stars, so you know that you can count on it to get the job done. This three-pack comes with two 5.5-ounce sprays and one 1.4-ounce travel-sized spray, which is perfect to throw in your purse, backpack, or suitcase. Because this is designed to prevent static and not just get rid of it when it happens, this is a great choice if you need to keep the static away all day. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I love this stuff. My hair and my clothes tend to get a lot of static and if I spray a light layer of this it instantly goes away. I keep one at home and one at work.” Also available on: Walmart, $33 (3-Pack, 5.5 Ounces)

4 Also Great: Wool Dryer Balls To Fight Static Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fight static before you even take your clothes out of the dryer with these reusable wool dryer balls from Smart Sheep. Made of 100% wool from New Zealand, these dryer balls help to prevent static electricity from forming in the first place, and also have some other powerful benefits like naturally softening your laundry and even shortening drying time. As if all of that wasn’t already great, these wool balls will also reduce wrinkles and lint, plus stop pet hair from sticking to your clothes. The balls last for a thousand or more loads (typically two to four years), so this alternative to dryer sheets will also save you a pretty penny in the long run. And Amazon reviewers certainly back this pick up too; with more than 62,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, reviewers say these wool balls are the real deal. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These dryer balls are great. No more dryer sheets for me. They take the static out of clothing, leave them soft with no artificial fragrance in them. Have been using them for months and still working.” Also available on: Smart Sheep Dryer Balls, $20