While common home remedies to remove static may help in a pinch, the best anti-static spray for clothes will quickly and effectively tame static electricity. When selecting an anti-static spray, first make sure that it is safe to use on your specific clothing garment. Also, some anti-static sprays serve additional purposes — such as removing wrinkles — so consider if those are important to you.
What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Anti-Static Sprays For Clothes
Safe for your fabric: Most sprays are safe for almost all fabrics, however, many labels suggest first testing the product on a small, hidden spot to ensure that you do not cause any damage, like color change, especially when it comes to delicate materials like silk. Better safe than sorry, right?
Additional capabilities: While all anti-static sprays are designed to reduce static, many also have additional functions, like getting rid of wrinkles or even releasing stubborn pet hair from your clothes. It can be helpful to have a dual-purpose product on hand (especially when you’re traveling), so be on the lookout for these different perks.
Ingredients: If using natural products is important to you, keep in mind that there are also anti-static sprays that are made of natural ingredients like essential oils for a lovely scent.
And if you’re wondering what causes static in clothes, basically what happens is that when different materials come into contact, negative and positive electrons attract to one another, leaving you with that much-dreaded and super-annoying cling. When your fabrics are rubbing against one another in the dryer, static electricity is likely, which is why I also included handy reusable wool static balls on my list, to stop the cling without needing dryer sheets.
