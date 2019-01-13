You know you've leveled up in the kitchen when you add a stand mixer to your appliances. The only drawback? They can get pretty pricy. The best budget stand mixers have powerful motors, come with multiple attachments, and cost less than $150.
One thing you want to consider before you buy is the type of baking you're planning on doing. For example, if you're all about soft, pillowy breads and doughs, you'll want to be on the lookout for a mixer that comes with a dough hook. But if you're planning on experimenting with a variety of treats, you'll want to invest in a mixer that comes with multiple attachments.
Other things to consider are size and capacity. If you don't have much counter space to work with, it may be best to buy a compact mixer that can be folded up and stored away. At the same time, you also want to be mindful of the bowl capacity. There's no point in investing in a stand mixer if it isn't big enough to hold all of the treats you want to make.
Standard or multifunctional? Compact or extra large? With so many options out there, it can be tough to choose the best budget stand mixer for you. Here's a list of some of the top options out there to help you decide.