You know you've leveled up in the kitchen when you add a stand mixer to your appliances. The only drawback? They can get pretty pricy. The best budget stand mixers have powerful motors, come with multiple attachments, and cost less than $150.

One thing you want to consider before you buy is the type of baking you're planning on doing. For example, if you're all about soft, pillowy breads and doughs, you'll want to be on the lookout for a mixer that comes with a dough hook. But if you're planning on experimenting with a variety of treats, you'll want to invest in a mixer that comes with multiple attachments.

Other things to consider are size and capacity. If you don't have much counter space to work with, it may be best to buy a compact mixer that can be folded up and stored away. At the same time, you also want to be mindful of the bowl capacity. There's no point in investing in a stand mixer if it isn't big enough to hold all of the treats you want to make.

Standard or multifunctional? Compact or extra large? With so many options out there, it can be tough to choose the best budget stand mixer for you. Here's a list of some of the top options out there to help you decide.

1 The Best Basic Mixer Hamilton Beach 63390 Stand Mixer Amazon $90 See On Amazon This basic model is perfect for anyone just getting started in the kitchen. It features a 300-watt motor that can handle everything from fluffy frostings to thick and sticky doughs. Plus, the planetary mixing motion covers every inch of the bowl, and it's virtually identical to the signature motion of more expensive mixers. On top of that, this model includes all of the must-have features in a stand mixer: no-slip grip, a tilting head, multiple attachments, and seven speeds for versatility. And when you're all done, you can use the clear splatter shield for super easy clean-up. One fan raved: "This a great standard mixer without breaking the bank. I've made two dozen cookies(beat blade), pizza dough(dough hook), baked French Toast(whisk attachment) and English Muffin bread(dough hook) in two days since delivery! The attachments are dishwasher safe but I prefer to wash by hand and it is a breeze to do so. The suction cups on the bottom keep the machine secure on the counter while in use. It's VERY lightweight and easy to move around. This a good stand mixer for a beginner cook or for simple baking. I couldn't be happier!"

2 The Most Compact Mixer DASH Stand Mixer Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you're in the market for a smaller option, this compact mixer is a must-have. Standing at only 12.5 inches and weighing in at 5 pounds, this machine is just the right size to store in a cabinet or tuck away in the corner of your countertop. But even though it's tiny, there's no compromising on efficiency. This mixer features a 250-watt motor and six speeds, along with a fully tilting head so you can remove the dough hooks or beaters (included) without making a mess. Bonus: It comes in a variety of eye-popping pastels as a fun addition to your kitchen decor. One fan raved: "Love it!! Works very well, super light, easy to clean, and looks fantastic in my retro kitchen."