3 Cordless Water Flossers That Make It So Easy To Floss, You Actually Will

Let's face it: Dental care isn't always the most comfortable experience. Traditional flossing can leave you with bleeding, sore gums on a daily basis. Luckily, the best cordless water flossers are gentle on your gums without compromising on effectiveness, and you can use them just about anywhere.

But before you buy a water flosser, it's important to consider any special dental requirements you may have. For example, if you have braces or retainers, you'll want to look for a flosser with strong water pressure — or at least a specialized head — to help remove plaque. Or if you tend to get cavities at the gum line, be sure to consider an option with a scrubber head that can more easily clear away built-up plaque on the surface of your teeth.

You'll also want to keep in mind how often you plan on using your water flosser. While most cordless models are battery-operated, you may find it cumbersome to change out the batteries every few weeks. If you think that might be the case with you, opt for a rechargeable unit (or one that operates on water pressure from your shower).

Sit back and relax, I've got you covered. Here's a list of some of the best cordless water flossers out there to help keep it simple.

1. The Best Overall: Waterpik Freedom Cordless Water Flosser Waterpik Cordless Freedom Water Flosser Amazon $55 See On Amazon Not only is this water flosser by Waterpik sleek, it's extremely powerful, too. Approved by the American Dental Association, this cordless flosser features two pressure modes and comes with three separate flossing tips so you can target all areas of your gums, teeth, and mouth. It's also waterproof and portable — it runs on AA batteries so it doesn't require any sort of outlet or special charger. Just insert the batteries, toss the flosser in its travel bag (the batteries and travel bag are both included), and go. At only $55 for such a powerful device, it's a steal. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty. With more than 2,100 positive reviews, this flosser is a hit. One reviewer wrote, "I love the portability and function of the waterpik. I had trouble flossing, but waterpik makes cleaning between my teeth and gums quick and easy. The portability of this particular model makes it even better as I am able to carry it with me when I travel and don't have to be tethered to a corded unit." There you have it.

2. The Most Affordable: BerZalah Cordless Water Flosser Liberex Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're looking for a slightly more affordable water flosser, this device does the trick. It features four pressure options (soft, medium, strong, and pulse) and comes with five different tips to ensure you get every inch of your teeth with each use. It takes just four hours to charge this water flosser via USB, and on one charge you'll get two weeks of full use. The tank can hold 300 milliliters of water, so you won't have to refill it as often. It also has a digital screen, which makes it easy to select your ideal pressure, see how much battery is left, and set a 2-minute timer. One fan on Amazon raved: "I am so impressed with this water flosser! I have never tried one before and I will never go back to regular flossing. [...] It is easy to use, chargeable, waterproof, handheld, and has a refillable water tank to best suit your needs. I highly recommend this product! It is cheaper than most on the market and great quality!"

3. The Best For Traveling: KOOVON Cordless Water Flosser KOOVON Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $36 See On Amazon This compact water flosser is the perfect pick for anyone who's always on the go. The telescopic tube design allows you to literally fold it in half and tuck it away in its protective storage case. It also comes with a waterproof pouch that can hold the flosser, dental cleaner, and any extra accessories. Specs-wise, it features a normal jet mode, a gentle mode (for soft or sore gums), and a massage mode. The best part? It comes with four separate tips so you can keep your teeth squeaky clean no matter where you are in the world. Bonus: It can hold a charge for up to 30 days before you'll need to use the USB cable (included) to charge it again. According to one Amazon reviewer, "This travel flosser is a must to have away from home. I do like the way it extends out and is easy to hold and handle.The travel case keeps the unit protected and a good place to store the plug and extra tips. So glad I got it! And I did not have to worry about electric currents different from country to country. The USB works great."