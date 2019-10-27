It’s important to look closely at a potential toothbrushes — especially when you're shopping for the best electric toothbrushes for sensitive teeth. That's because, according to New York-based dentist Greg Gelfand, DDS, tooth sensitivity often stems from issues like plaque buildup, receding gums, and/or cavities, and using an electric toothbrush with overly hard bristles or one that vibrates too much may actually cause damage to the enamel of the teeth and lead to even more sensitivity.

However, because electric toothbrushes are more efficient than manual ones at scrubbing bacteria off your teeth, the right electric toothbrush can be beneficial in minimizing tooth sensitivity from these underlying dental problems. The key is finding one that is gentle. So, when shopping for an electric toothbrush, Dr. Gelfand offers this advice: “I recommend that people with sensitive teeth buy an electric toothbrush that has the option of adjusting the power levels. Lower power allows the user to brush thoroughly without damaging the enamel of the teeth. Also, the toothbrush should have an option for extra-soft bristle attachment. The extra-soft bristles and lower power option allows the user to do a gentle, but thorough, cleaning,” he says.

Keep scrolling. I've gathered up the three best electric toothbrushes for sensitive teeth that you can buy. And, in case you might need it, there's an affordable toothpaste Amazon reviewers with sensitive teeth swear by. Happy brushing.

Shop The Best Electric Toothbrushes For Sensitive Teeth

In a hurry? These are the best electric toothbrushes for sensitive teeth:

1 The Overall Best: Oral-B 5000 Smart Series Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series Electric Toothbrush Amazon $100 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $90 Highlights: 5 cleaning modes, including a gentle setting

Pressure sensor indicates when you’re brushing too hard

3-D brushing effectively breaks up plaque A foolproof pick for anyone with tooth sensitivity, the Oral-B Smart Series 5000 toothbrush features a pressure sensor that lights up when you brush too hard, as well as five adjustable modes: sensitive, daily clean, gum care, whitening, and deep clean. The 3-D cleaning action rotates, oscillates, and pulsates to effectively break up plaque, and the two-minute timer with 30-second intervals helps you know when you’ve brushed long enough. This Bluetooth-enabled option also helps you track your brushing habits with its compatible app, and it comes with accessories like a handy charger and travel case. For extra gentleness, pick up a pack of sensitive brush heads. What fans say: “I have never used anything but a manual toothbrush and wow, this toothbrush is a game changer! My teeth have never felt cleaner other than right after the dentist. [...] I was worried that since I have sensitivity from time to time that this would cause that to flare up but I had no issues. I definitely utilized the gentle setting it has if I felt any discomfort and that worked great. I also liked how it notified me if I was brushing too hard to help be proactive on the sensitivity.”

2 The Runner-Up: Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Amazon $120 See On Amazon Also available on Bed Bath & Beyond, $120 Highlights: 3 brushing modes plus 3 intensity settings

Pressure sensor indicates when you’re brushing too hard

Built-in brush head replacement reminder For a little extra money, this Philips Sonicare 6100 toothbrush boasts three different modes (clean, white, and gum care) as well three different power intensities, so you can customize your brushing so that it’s gentle on sensitive teeth. It also contains other helpful features like a pressure sensor that pulsates when you are pressing too hard, a two-minute timer, and a built-in brush head replacement reminder. It comes with a travel case, making it easy to take anywhere. This pick has earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 20,000 reviews, but note that you may want to swap the included brush heads out for Philips' extra-soft “sensitive” brush heads, which are sold separately. What fans say: “Bought this because another reviewer indicated it didn’t bother their sensitive teeth. I agree. It has multiple modes, so you can adjust to a fairly mild vibration level. It is louder than my ancient brush was but seems to clean really well.”

3 The Best Budget Pick: AquaSonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush AquaSonic Black Series Ultrasonic Toothbrush Amazon $40 See On Amazon Highlights: 4 brushing modes, including a soft cleaning option

8 brush heads included

Budget-friendly This AquaSonic electric toothbrush is a wallet-conscious option that boasts four power modes: there’s one for soft cleaning, which is helpful for sensitive teeth, as well as settings for daily cleaning, whitening, and gum health. Like more expensive brushes, it also has a built-in two-minute timer that pauses at 30-second intervals to let you know when it’s time to switch your toothbrush’s position. Plus, it comes with eight soft brush heads, which makes this a great value. What fans say: “My teeth literally always feel like I just got them cleaned from the dentist. I have very sensitive teeth so the soft option is amazing. I also love the 30 second intervals to let me know to change section. The price of this tooth brush is definitely worth it too. You’re not breaking the bank for clean teeth.”

4 You May Also Want: The Best Toothpaste For Sensitive Teeth Colgate Sensitive Toothpaste Complete Protection (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Clinically proven to provide relief to even the most sensitive teeth, this Colgate toothpaste boasts a 4.7-star overall rating after 20,000 reviews. Not only is it formulated with FDA-approved anti-sensitivity ingredients, but it has potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride on its ingredient list to prevent cavities. Bonus? A lot of reviewers who have tried a number of sensitive relief toothpastes say this one works the best for the price. What fans say: “Colgate sensitive toothpaste has been my one and only toothpaste for years. With all of my brushing and flossing and rinsing, I have not had a problem with sensitive teeth or gums since I began using Colgate Sensitive exclusively. I am not sure about the whitening part, but my smile does seem a bit brighter.”