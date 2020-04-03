We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you've ever driven a freezing cold car and clutched an icy steering wheel for any length of time, you're probably aware of the benefits of investing in the best heated steering wheel cover. Like heated seats, a heated steering wheel cover is a small accessory that can make a big difference in your comfort. It keeps your hands warm as you drive and makes a daily commute or road trip a far more pleasant experience in the winter months.
What To Consider When Shopping For Heated Steering Wheel Covers
When shopping for a heated steering wheel cover, it's a good idea to measure your steering wheel beforehand so you know exactly what size you need. Since steering wheel covers are designed to fit snugly, being off by even an inch could result in the cover having a poor fit with uneven heat or not fitting at all. (Although some online reviewers with oversize wheels noted that they'd had luck stretching out covers to fit.)