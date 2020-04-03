If you've ever driven a freezing cold car and clutched an icy steering wheel for any length of time, you're probably aware of the benefits of investing in the best heated steering wheel cover. Like heated seats, a heated steering wheel cover is a small accessory that can make a big difference in your comfort. It keeps your hands warm as you drive and makes a daily commute or road trip a far more pleasant experience in the winter months.

What To Consider When Shopping For Heated Steering Wheel Covers

When shopping for a heated steering wheel cover, it's a good idea to measure your steering wheel beforehand so you know exactly what size you need. Since steering wheel covers are designed to fit snugly, being off by even an inch could result in the cover having a poor fit with uneven heat or not fitting at all. (Although some online reviewers with oversize wheels noted that they'd had luck stretching out covers to fit.)

Also, be wary of steering wheel covers that are marketed as "self-warming." Unless it's electric with a cord that plugs into the car's cigarette lighter adaptor, it's not actually a heated cover.

Shop The Best Heated Steering Wheel Covers

In a hurry? These are the best heated steering wheel covers on Amazon:

With that in mind, take a look below at the three top picks for the best heated steering wheel covers you can buy.

1 The Overall Best Heated Steering Wheel Cover Zadin Heated Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $40 See On Amazon This heated steering wheel cover comes backed by hundreds of Amazon fans and boasts a plush outer layer for extra comfort. It fits steering wheels ranging from 14.5 to 15.5 inches in diameter and has a coiled cable that helps reduce the chances of tangled wires. One reviewer even noted that “if turned far enough, the cord unattaches from itself for safety.” A nonslip inner layer helps keep it in place, and it can reach 95 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit in just one to three minutes. "I’m glad I bought this,” raved one reviewer, “I can leave it unplugged on warmer days, but my fingers are still protected from the cold steering wheel.” Steering wheel size: 14.5 — 15.5 inches | Cord style: Coiled

2 The Runner-Up Big Ant Heated Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a cute red checkered design and a soft, plush fabric, this steering wheel cover takes the runner-up spot in this list. It’s made to fit wheel sizes that are 14.5 to 15.5 inches in diameter and, similar to other heated covers, plugs directly into your car's cigarette lighter to provide heat between 95 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit. One fan even wrote, “Best invention ever! Heats up super fast and stays at a nice toasty temp!” Steering wheel size: 14.5 — 15.5 inches | Cord style: Straight

3 The Most Affordable Inscape Heated Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon This heated steering wheel cover fits steering wheels ranging from 14.5 to 15.5 inches in diameter and features a soft microfiber material to keep your hands nice and cozy. A nonslip lining underneath helps keep it in place, and the long cord plugs right into your car’s cigarette lighter to provide long-lasting warmth between 90 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit. One detail worth noting: One reviewer mentioned it takes a few minutes to heat up. Steering wheel size: 14.5 — 15.5 inches | Cord style: Straight