While there's plenty of lore surrounding how to stop snoring at night, it can often be as simple as having the right pillow. Although pillows are not a treatment for serious sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, if you want to cut down on snoring and sleep more peacefully at night, using one of the best pillows for snoring can make a difference.

According to Ellen Wermter, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and spokesperson for the Better Sleep Council, a pillow that elevates your head, like a wedge pillow, may help with snoring, as raising your head keeps the tongue from falling back as much (a common cause of snoring). A wedge pillow also elevates both the head and neck, making it more ergonomic than a high-loft pillow. However, Wermter notes that pillows are not a one-size-fits-all item.

"Consider a personalized approach based on your size, sleep position, and specific needs. It may require some experimentation to determine which pillow best meets your needs. There are apps that can listen at night and give you a snoring score in the morning. This can provide some objective data as to how much a specific pillow is helping," she tells Bustle.

Lastly, she warns: "If someone snores and has other symptoms such as waking, gasping, or choking, pauses in breathing, or daytime sleepiness, the best course of action is to schedule an appointment with a sleep specialist."

From wedge pillows to contour memory foam, find the best pillows for snoring below so you can get a peaceful and snore-free night's sleep. Best yet, they're all under $50 on Amazon.

1 The Best Pillow For Snoring Xtreme Comforts 7-Inch Memory Foam Wedge Pillow Amazon $45 See On Amazon This Xtreme Comforts 7-inch memory foam wedge pillow offers a lot of value for the price. With a 2-inch memory foam top and a supportive bottom foam base built into its design, this pillow conforms to your head and neck to create a custom and comfortable spot for your head to rest. The pillow also has a cooling and hypoallergenic bamboo cover that can be easily removed and washed. Nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers praise this wedge pillow, with many calling out that it stays cool throughout the night. One note? Some side sleepers (including some that have reviewed this pillow) feel more comfortable sleeping on flatter memory foam pillows. If that's you, keep scrolling, there's a better option on here for your sleep style. What snorers say: “Love the pillow. After trying so many remedies for snoring that didn’t work, this did the trick. I also have asthma, sinus problems, and sleep apnea. I put a thin soft pillow at the top of the wedge and sleep on my side. It would be great for back sleepers too. I have used it two weeks now. No snoring, no daytime naps, no morning headaches from lack of oxygen or congestion. Super comfortable. The memory foam seems to keep me from sliding down the wedge, and gives it comfort. It’s definitely worth a try.”

2 The Most Affordable Anti-Snore Pillow HealthSmart DMI Wedge Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon At a super affordable price, the HealthSmart DMI wedge pillow is made with high-density foam and comes in three different heights, so you can pick one perfect for your comfort level. Shown here in the 7-inch height, this pillow can also be purchased in a 10-inch version or a steeper 12-inch height. While the cover doesn't have any breathable qualities, it is made of a cotton and polyester blend that is soft, durable, and machine washable. Word to the wise, while this is an inexpensive solution, Amazon reviewers are quick to say you get what you pay for. What snorers say: “Got this hoping it would help reduce my snoring. My wife is a light sleeper and I tend to wake her often. This helped a lot! My wife has not shoved me around to wake me to change position since I got it."