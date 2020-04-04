Life
The 3 Best Probiotics For Diarrhea
Diarrhea — defined as three loose stools a day— is an unpleasant but all-too-common ailment that can result from a wide range of conditions, including viral and bacterial infections, food intolerances, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and even as a side effect of certain medications. When it happens, taking the best probiotics for diarrhea can help treat your stomach afflictions by reestablishing a normal balance of bacteria in your intestines.
According to Dr. Sari Eitches, an LA-based, board-certified doctor of internal medicine, the answer to the question, “can probiotics help diarrhea?” is a resounding yes.
"Probiotics can help restore the balance of the diverse microbiome that can get wiped out during a diarrheal illness," she told Bustle in an email.
Dr. Eitches has some recommendations for choosing probiotics as well. "For prolonged diarrheal illness, I also recommend adding a multi-strain probiotic which will help repopulate the gut,” she advises. She suggest looking for a probiotic with a minimum of two to 10 strains and at least 10 to 50 billion CFUs (colony forming units) per serving. She recommends looking for two strains in particular:
- Saccharomyces boulardii, a probiotic yeast that Dr. Eitches recommends because it has been clinically proven to treat diarrhea — in particular, it can reduce the frequency and duration of the ailment.
- Lactobacillus, which “can help protect the microbiome and its diversity."
One thing to note: You should always check with your health care provider before adding a supplement to your diet, but it's especially important to talk to your doctor before you start taking a probiotic if you're pregnant or have a serious health condition. Also, if you have food allergies, pay attention to the bottle's labeling to make sure it doesn't contain any allergens that may affect you.
