With a promise to be “comfy however you sleep,” the Purple mattress is designed to keep your body cool and in alignment while you rest. But in order to get the most out of this high-tech mattress brand, you need to use the right sheets. Due to its unique patented design, there are a few things to consider when purchasing the best sheets for your Purple mattress.

Beneath the Purple’s soft knit cover is a honeycomb-like grid that adapts to your body’s position, keeping your spine aligned and distributing weight evenly. For this pressure-reducing technology to work, your sheets need to be able to move with and conform to your body. If you were to use sheets with no “give” on a Purple mattress, you’d essentially create a tight layer on the surface of the mattress, thereby missing out on its benefits. Look for sheets that offer some flexibility or stretch so you can take advantage of all that the Purple has to offer.

For added comfort, you should look for stretchy sheets made from natural materials like cotton or bamboo. Overall, these materials offer the most breathability and will soften over time. You should avoid sheets made from synthetic materials, which are prone to pilling and can make you overheat at night.

In a hurry? These are the best stretchy sheets for Purple mattresses.

1. The Best Sheets For Purple Mattresses: Purple The Sheets

2. The Most Affordable: Great Bay Home Jersey Knit Sheets

3. The Best For Hot Sleepers: Oasis Fine Linens Island Bamboo Collection

The best sheets for Purple mattresses range in price and come in a variety of colors, but they will all deliver the best sleep experience possible on this innovative mattress.

1 The Overall Best Sheets For Purple Mattresses Purple The Sheets Amazon $99 See on Amazon Unsurprisingly, the very best sheets for the Purple mattress come from the Purple brand itself. Described by reviewers as stretchy and thin, the Purple sheets are designed to flex with your body while you sleep. Made from a blend of 10% spandex and 90% bamboo-derived viscose fabric, they offer breathability for cool and comfortable sleeping. The fitted sheet has deep pockets that accommodate mattresses up to 13 inches thick (since you can certainly purchase this sheet set for a non-Purple mattress). Though flexible, the sheets stay snugly in place with heavy-duty elastic, and are free from seams for added comfort. According to one reviewer: "These are so wonderful! I tried my regular sheets first, but when I put these on, my purple mattress turned into an even more wonderful bed! They are great quality and only get better with each washing."

2 The Most Affordable Sheets For Purple Mattresses Great Bay Home Jersey Knit Sheets Amazon $50 See on Amazon To imagine what these sheets from Great Bay Home feel like, picture your favorite clothing item made from stretchy jersey cotton. The 80% cotton and jersey knit material of this affordable sheet set is actually recommended by Purple as a good alternative to their own branded sheets. Since cotton jersey is naturally soft and flexible, it conforms to your body and won’t interfere with the benefits of the Purple’s grid surface. With over 2,000 reviews, these sheets come in nine colors and patterns to match just about any bedroom decor. According to one reviewer: "They work great on our Purple mattress. My wife loves them. I like them too, but they don't sleep quite as cool as the sheets Purple makes. They are not hot, just not quite as cool. But they're perfect for the price."