Life
These Soft, Sherpa Blankets Will Make You Never Want To Leave Your Bed
Whether you're in need of a throw blanket to cover you while catching up on your favorite Netflix shows from your couch or a large, bed-size one to bundle up with, the best sherpa blankets make for a cozy night in. But, before you buy, there are a few things you should know.
First, sherpa blankets typically have a soft fleece or flannel top with an underside made of shaggy sherpa fabric. While both fleece and flannel will make for a soft blanket, fleece tends to be slightly warmer while flannel tends to be better at wicking away moisture.
As you shop, pay mind to the fill of the sherpa in your blanket. Fill is measured in grams and will indicate how heavy and thick your blanket feels. This may go without saying, but a thicker fill will mean a warmer blanket. If you know you're a hot sleeper or tend to overheat quickly, you might be better with a sherpa blanket with a smaller amount of fill.
Although sherpa blankets are sold at a variety of price points, more expensive sherpa blankets tend to have better stitching and thicker fabrics, whereas budget-friendly choices are generally more lightweight. What blanket is right for you will depend on your budget and preferences, but all of the best sherpa blankets promise to keep you warm.
