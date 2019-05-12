Whether you're in need of a throw blanket to cover you while catching up on your favorite Netflix shows from your couch or a large, bed-size one to bundle up with, the best sherpa blankets make for a cozy night in. But, before you buy, there are a few things you should know.

First, sherpa blankets typically have a soft fleece or flannel top with an underside made of shaggy sherpa fabric. While both fleece and flannel will make for a soft blanket, fleece tends to be slightly warmer while flannel tends to be better at wicking away moisture.

As you shop, pay mind to the fill of the sherpa in your blanket. Fill is measured in grams and will indicate how heavy and thick your blanket feels. This may go without saying, but a thicker fill will mean a warmer blanket. If you know you're a hot sleeper or tend to overheat quickly, you might be better with a sherpa blanket with a smaller amount of fill.

In a hurry? Here are the best sherpa blankets:

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered: Bedsure Sherpa Bed Blanket

2. The Best Throw: Kingole Luxury Sherpa Blanket

3. The Best Sherpa Blanket Under $25: Utopia Bedding Sherpa Bed Blanket

Although sherpa blankets are sold at a variety of price points, more expensive sherpa blankets tend to have better stitching and thicker fabrics, whereas budget-friendly choices are generally more lightweight. What blanket is right for you will depend on your budget and preferences, but all of the best sherpa blankets promise to keep you warm.

Take a look below for the three most highly-rated best sherpa blankets you can buy.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Bedsure Sherpa Bed Blanket, Queen Amazon $40 See On Amazon For the price, you can't go wrong with this Bedsure sherpa blanket. It combines a soft, 220-gram microfiber polyester fleece top and 280-gram fleece to make it the perfect all-season blanket. As one of the most popular choices on Amazon, it boasts an average rating of 4.7 stars and over 4,800 glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. The blanket is available in twin, queen, throw, and king sizes, and there are 20 different colors to choose from, from neutral grays to a bright festive red. What fans say: "These blankets are hands down the best!!! I bought 2, one for my sons bed and the other for my daughters. All of us love them! They are well made and have held up fabulous through the months and have remained super soft."

2 The Best Throw: This Plush Sherpa & Flannel Blanket Kingole Luxury Sherpa Blanket, Throw Amazon $38 See On Amazon Made of 330 grams of velvet flannel and 250 grams of sherpa, this Kingole sherpa blanket offers a luxurious feel unlike any other option on this list. It comes in nine colors and patterns, including solid ones like this gray and festive flannels, and it is so soft and thick that it's worth every penny. You can get it in one of two sizes, throw and twin — plus, it has a stellar, 4.7-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "I love, love, love this blanket. I love it so much that I have bought it for multiple rooms in the house, as an emergency in the car, and to gift to others. So soft and the color is perfect for my decor."