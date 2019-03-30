While not toxic to humans in low enough amounts, sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, is widely considered one of those ingredients in hygiene products that people should probably avoid. After all, SLS can lead to everything from itchy, irritated skin, to damaged hair, to persistent canker sores. So, if you're in the market for one of the best SLS-free toothpastes, you've come to the right place.

Because sodium lauryl sulfate is the ingredient that causes hygiene products to foam, it's found in most toothpastes. In fact, some research shows as much as 85% of all toothpastes on the shelves has sodium lauryl sulfate on the ingredient list.

The good news: SLS doesn't actually play an active role in keeping your teeth clean. So, opting for a toothpaste without it shouldn't have any serious repercussions on your dental health. When deciding between one SLS-free toothpaste and another, keep your flavor preferences, budget, and consumer habits in mind.

While all of the options below are free of sulfates, some take it one step further and have fluoride-free formulas. Still others are 100-percent organic, and rely on natural ingredients like beeswax to effectively clean your teeth. Keep scrolling, for the best SLS-free toothpastes.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Verve Ultra SLS-Free Toothpaste with Fluoride, 4.5 Ounces Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you've experienced mouth irritation or persistent canker sores, this SLS-free toothpaste is the best pick for you. Not only is it free of sodium lauryl sulfate, but it's formulated with vitamin E to help reduce gum inflation, and fluoride to prevent against tooth decay. This toothpaste has a soothing, fresh mint taste that reviewers love, and comes in a 4.5-ounce tube for just $8. And, to top it all off, fans who have tried other toothpastes on this roundup praise this option as the most helpful in clearing up painful canker sores. What fans say: "This is the ONLY toothpaste that keeps my teeth clean, my breath fresh, and, most importantly, doesn't leave mouth mouth sore and burning! I am a believer in Verve."

2 The Best For Sensitive Teeth Hello Oral Care SLS-Free Toothpaste, Soothing Mint, 4 Ounces Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hello's SLS-free toothpaste is formulated without parabens, gluten, or dyes or artificial flavors, to eliminate any chance of painful mouth irritation. Even better, the formula is vegan and not tested on animals. For just $4 (a truly deal-breaking price), you'll get 4 ounces of this sensitivity-relief toothpaste. Made with a sugar substitute, moisturizing coconut oil, and soothing aloe, this fan-favorite toothpaste is packed with ingredients designed to protect sensitive teeth. But, don't take my word for it. Hundreds of reviewers rave. What fans say: "This toothpaste helps with sensitivity, tastes pretty good, and has clean ingredients. It's hard to find a sensitive toothpaste with a decent price, good ingredients, and that has fluoride. I am a dental hygienist, and I like this toothpaste!"