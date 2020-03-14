Water pillows are touted as a great choice for people with neck pain and with good reason, says Dr. Todd Sinett, a NYC-based chiropractor, and founder of Tru Whole Care who authored the book 3 Weeks To A Better Back. That's because the best water pillows for neck pain offer dynamic support, which is an advantage that other types of pillows do not have.
"The benefit of water pillows over all other pillows is that the water continuously gets displaced by the weight of your head to support your neck and shoulders. So, regardless of how you sleep and if you are moving around as you sleep, your head is laying lower than your neck because of the weight of the head and your neck is resting with the displaced water. This ensures the ideal support and posture," he tells Bustle.
When shopping for a water-filled pillow, the main differentiator is often the material used on top of the water base, as well as the cost. Water pillows with memory foam tops will mold around the neck, making them ideal for pain management. But, as with most memory foam pillows, they'll be a bit more expensive than ones with your standard fiber filling.