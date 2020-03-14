Water pillows are touted as a great choice for people with neck pain and with good reason, says Dr. Todd Sinett, a NYC-based chiropractor, and founder of Tru Whole Care who authored the book 3 Weeks To A Better Back. That's because the best water pillows for neck pain offer dynamic support, which is an advantage that other types of pillows do not have.

"The benefit of water pillows over all other pillows is that the water continuously gets displaced by the weight of your head to support your neck and shoulders. So, regardless of how you sleep and if you are moving around as you sleep, your head is laying lower than your neck because of the weight of the head and your neck is resting with the displaced water. This ensures the ideal support and posture," he tells Bustle.

When shopping for a water-filled pillow, the main differentiator is often the material used on top of the water base, as well as the cost. Water pillows with memory foam tops will mold around the neck, making them ideal for pain management. But, as with most memory foam pillows, they'll be a bit more expensive than ones with your standard fiber filling.

For more details on the best water pillows for neck pain, see the top three picks below.

1 The Best Overall: Mediflow Fiber Water Pillow Mediflow Fiber Water Pillow Amazon $49 See On Amazon With over 6,600 Amazon reviews, the Mediflow fiber water pillow is one of the most popular water pillows you can buy. Its polyester fiber top layer and water base are ideal for all sleeping positions, and the volume of water can be adjusted to make the pillow firm, medium, or soft. Plus, it boasts a large size (28 by 20 inches) and a 100% cotton cover. With a three-year warranty and 30-day satisfaction guarantee, this pillow offers a ton of value for the cost. According to one reviewer: “II have been using this pillow for almost 2 weeks now and only had to adjust the water height once. It has been so comfortable to sleep on and my neck pain is just about gone!! I have 2 bulging disk in my neck and this pillow has been soo helpful! My right should is also not as sore as before. I would recommend this water pillow to anyone!!”

2 The Best Upgrade: Mediflow Memory Foam Water Pillow Mediflow Memory Foam Water Pillow Amazon $64 See On Amazon Combining a water base with a top layer of supportive memory foam, this Mediflow memory foam water pillow gives those dealing with neck pain the benefits of both water and memory foam, which makes it a great upgrade from the previous pick. The water volume can be adjusted to your preferred level of firmness and, since memory foam typically runs warm, the pillow is designed with ventilated air pockets to keep the foam top breathable. It also comes with a 30-day guarantee and a three-year warranty to ensure that you're completely satisfied with it. According to one reviewer: “What a wonderful product. Slept on it last night and woke up without neck pain. Love the fact you can set your firmness by adding or removing water. So happy with the product.”