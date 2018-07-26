Making the switch from dryer sheets to wool dryer balls can benefit your budget, eliminate the number of chemicals in your laundry, and minimize the waste you produce from doing your weekly load of laundry. After all, the best wool dryer balls out there will separate clothes and absorb static without all the chemicals and waste of dryer sheets.

Further, swapping dryer sheets out for dryer balls can reduce excess residue on your clothes and the inside of your dryer that traditional dryer sheets can leave behind. This in and of itself can lower your energy bill. So there are a lot of reasons to make the jump.

That being said, not all wool dryer balls are the same, and it's important to pick the right set for you. First, consider how you want your laundry to look, feel, and smell after it's done. Wool dryer balls come in both fragrance and fragrance-free options, and there are even some that allow you to infuse your own essential oils into them, giving a familiar smell to your laundry. Alternatively, if you love a green cleaning product, consider investing in an eco-friendly, organic wool dryer ball.

With so many options, it's not always easy to figure out exactly what you need. Here are some of the best wool dryer balls out there to help you get the softest, static-free laundry possible.

In a hurry? Here are the best wool dryer balls:

1. The Best Starter Set: Smart Sheep XL Wool Dryer Balls

2. The Best Organic Pick: Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls

3. The Best Scented Choice: Woolzies Organic Wool Dryer Balls

1 The Best Starter Set Smart Sheep XL Wool Dryer Balls Amazon $17 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls by Smart Sheep are a perfect starter in the world of greener, more-eco-friendly laundry. Made with 100-percent natural wool from New Zealand, these dryer balls soften and separate laundry without any lint finding its way into your dryer. They also come in a set of six so you can tackle any size load (you'll need three balls for a small load, and six for a large one). On top of that, they're all slightly larger than a tennis ball, so you don't have to worry about losing them inside socks and blankets. These dryer balls last for a thousand loads, so you can forget about dryer sheets for the long haul. One reviewer raved: "These are amazing! I do about 2-3 loads of laundry a day. [...] After 8 months of use, I still have all 6 Smart Sheep Dryer balls (they are holding up, no unraveling like the other brand, smell pleasant, are keeping their shape, etc). I like them so much I bought them as gifts for other people.

2 The Best Organic Pick Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls Amazon $28 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls by Friendsheep are completely organic, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for babies or anyone with sensitive skin. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon (and thousands of reviews), you can feel confident these wool dryer balls live up to the hype. According to the manufacturer, these dryer balls can even reduce drying time by up to 40% (some reviewers confirm a faster dry time as well). That means lower energy bills and way less wear and tear on your clothes and dryer. Best of all: All of Friendsheep's products are hand-stitched in ethical working conditions by Nepalese women from underprivileged communities, so you can feel good knowing that this purchase has a positive environmental and social impact on communities. One reviewer wrote: "They are specially treated balls of wool from New Zealand that help the clothes in the dryer to dry faster with less wrinkles. I was visiting a friend and she used these so I got to see them in person. They have sweet sheep faces on them and, after seeing how well they worked, I couldn't wait to get my own little herd of sheep. They really do work."